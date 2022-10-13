PETTIS COUNTY — An accidental farming equipment fire destroyed one house and nearly 30 acres of farmland Friday. According to a Facebook post from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement as it was being used. The operator was able to dismount and attempted to extinguish the fire, but due to wind conditions and dry vegetation, the fire spread quickly.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO