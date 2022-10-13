Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Secretary of State submits rule to block 'obscene material' in state-funded libraries
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft submitted a proposition Monday that would establish a certification requirement for libraries receiving state funds and institute measures to prevent minors from viewing age-inappropriate materials. According to a news release from Ashcroft's office, libraries would adopt written policies determining what...
KOMU
Columbia City Council appoints five Citizens Police Review Board members
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted in five new Citizens Police Review Board members at its Monday night meeting. Three vacancies on the board had existed since it was suspended in August. The suspension was caused by three members resigning from the board. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe added at that time that there was "unwelcome behavior" at a recent board meeting.
KOMU
VIDEO: Jefferson City Council discusses demolition of historic Capitol Avenue buildings
The Jefferson City Council met Monday night to discuss structural assessments and proposed demolition of 11 properties on or around the historic Capitol Avenue. The council also approved the fiscal year 2023 budget.
KOMU
War on Poverty Conference to take place on Monday, Columbia resident speaks out
COLUMBIA - A conference addressing innovative ways to tackle issues related to poverty is taking place Monday recognizing International Eradication of Poverty Day. It is taking place at The Salvation Army Columbia Social Services building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is co-hosted by The Salvation Army and the Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs.
KOMU
Columbia City Council approves new overnight warming center at Columbia church
COLUMBIA − Columbia City Council discussed a resolution Monday night to add overnight warming center services to its agreement with Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church (WBUMC) due to limitations at the Wabash Bus Station. City Council later voted and passed the agreement with WBUMC. "I’m really excited because Wabash...
KOMU
Columbia to host monkeypox vaccination clinics
COLUMBIA — In response to the confirmation of monkeypox cases in Boone County, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host four separate vaccination clinics throughout the rest of October. The first clinic will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Arch and Column Pub, located...
KOMU
More than 500 people walk in Suicide Prevention Walk in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted a walk at Stephens Lake Park on Sunday afternoon. 505 people registered to participate in the walk on 47 teams. The organization raised $31,180 out of a goal of $40,000. Half of the money raised goes to the national AFSP...
KOMU
Missouri DHSS begins statewide surveillance of flu season
JEFFERSON CITY — With October marking the beginning of 2022's flu season, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began its annual surveillance reporting last week. On Friday, DHSS released the first of this flu season's weekly data reports. Included were the number of the diagnosed influenza...
KOMU
Columbia woman charged after shooting at ex-boyfriend in vehicle
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots fired. Laronya Brown, 25, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Columbia police officers responded to the report near the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around...
KOMU
Over-the-counter hearing aids raise the bar for health care accessibility, but some concerns remain
COLUMBIA — Monday saw the launch of over-the-counter hearing aids onto store shelves. The change, which originated in a 2017 law, takes aim at affordability and access. Allen Tobin uses hearing aids that were fitted by an audiologist and provided for free through the Special Olympics Healthy Athletes program.
KOMU
Salvation Army hosts 'first of its kind' conference to address poverty
COLUMBIA − The Salvation Army hosted its first conference Monday innovating new ideas to attack poverty in Columbia. The conference's initiative was to bring together different representatives to gather ideas on how to attack the poverty problem locally, and what on-going work organizations are doing. The Salvation Army invited...
KOMU
Missouri River Relief hosts last large scale clean-up of the year
Jefferson City - The Missouri River Relief hosted its fourth clean-up this year in Jefferson City. Organizers camped out along the river since Wednesday to prepare for Saturday. The four-day preparation gives time to crew members to plan and organize for the big clean-up day. According to Operation Manager Kevin...
KOMU
MU paints the town gold with a dome lighting ceremony
COLUMBIA - The dome of Jesse Hall was turned gold Sunday to kick off homecoming week. Community members gathered outside Jesse Hall at 7 p.m. to watch the dome lighting ceremony and concert by local band, The Brink. This year marks the 111th year of MU homecoming traditions. Many are...
KOMU
Mizzou Men's Hoops announces tip-off times for non-conference schedule, full schedule set
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Men's Hoops has confirmed several tip-off times for non-conference games this season including the season opener on Nov. 7. The Dennis Gates era will begin against Southern Indiana at Mizzou Arena with a tip-off time of 7 pm CT. Mizzou also added an exhibition game against Washington...
KOMU
Farming equipment fire destroys house, farm in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY — An accidental farming equipment fire destroyed one house and nearly 30 acres of farmland Friday. According to a Facebook post from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement as it was being used. The operator was able to dismount and attempted to extinguish the fire, but due to wind conditions and dry vegetation, the fire spread quickly.
KOMU
Two young adults seriously injured in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY — A 16- and 20-year-old are seriously injured after a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. as 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was traveling on Highway Z. Cadwallader travelled across the centerline and off of the left side of the highway, colliding with a fence and utility pole.
KOMU
Tolton's Rischer with eyes on state title after day one of class 3 tournament
COLUMBIA - Audrey Rischer posted a 77 at 6 over par to solidify her spot in second place after day one of the MSHSAA Class 3 State Girls' golf championships at Columbia Country Club. Rischer was the runner-up a year ago as only a sophomore for the trailblazers losing to...
KOMU
Man seriously injured after truck overturns on Highway 54
AUDRAIN COUNTY − A Mexico man was seriously injured after he was thrown out of a truck while driving on U.S. Highway 54 Monday morning. Bobby Norris, 46, was driving west on Highway 54, near Route HH, around 6:35 a.m., when his truck ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and a traffic sign, and then overturned.
KOMU
Tolton's Rischer, Rock Bridge's Baumstark chase state championships
For Tolton junior Audrey Rischer, it’s state championship or bust — just ask her. The American Junior Golf Association ranks the star Trailblazers golfer as the No. 1 girls golfer in Missouri. She’s won an AJGA event, she owns the state single-round scoring record 60 (12-under) and she’s won nine of 12 tournaments this high school season. But Rischer is still chasing that elusive state championship.
Comments / 0