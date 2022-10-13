Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
Emmerdale hints at Aaron Dingle's exit in 50th anniversary episode
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has set up Aaron Dingle's upcoming departure from the village. The popular character returned this month to make amends with his sister Liv, announcing to his loved ones that he was back for good. Despite this, viewers know that Aaron's comeback is only temporary. Actor Danny...
Emmerdale -9 Characters are set to die this week?
Not sure if this means that 8 or 9 characters will die or that 8 or 9 will be in big danger? It seems like the brunt of the storm hasn't even hit yet so who knows. Well we know Harriet is gone and Liv will also be a goner. So the other seven will probably be Sam, Nate, Aaron, Chloe, Will, Al and Naomi.
EE - Should Chrissie Watts come back and reclaim the vic?
IMO it's time the queen of Albert Square returned. She would bring the soap fully into it's new era, and take the improving soap potentially back into it's best ever era. With so many 2005 characters back in the show, if only the recasted Zoe, for me, it is the perfect time for Chrissie to return.
Emmerdale (Sam) - (Contains spoiler)
I have just watched tonight's episode - So that's Harriet killed off, and the ending was shocking with Sam found himself trapped on some machinery, but could Sam really be killed off? I doubt it, I think he will survive, I doubt Emmerdale bosses will kill him off, unless James Hooton has decided to leave the show?
Hollyoaks star Lily Best hints at dark side to Dave Chen-Williams
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Lily Best has dropped a bombshell about Dominic Power's Dave Chen-Williams. Next week, Dave is faced with the dark truth over Maya Harkwell's death, in that his half-brother Ethan had some involvement, but in a move of self-preservation, Ethan threatens to share Dave's "secret" if he goes to the police.
Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter addresses fan backlash for Chas Dingle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale fans haven't been too pleased with a recent Dingle storyline, seeing Chas having an affair. Actress Lucy Pargeter, who has been playing the character since 2002, has weighed in on the backlash over Chas going behind her husband Paddy's (Dominic Brunt) back and sleeping with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).
Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid fails with new Leo plan
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid struggles to cover his tracks over Leo Thompkins's death next week. Stephen has spent the past few weeks desperately trying to cover his tracks after his big showdown with Leo on the factory gantry ended in tragedy. Leo's loved ones currently...
Corrie - moments in 2022 where you almost felt like giving up watching!
I feel like the show has hit a few new lows during 2022 and at times it feels unwatchable so whilst the plotlines haven't been particularly memorable this year I will do my best to remember some of the moments where the show seemed to have reached a new level of cringe or bad storywriting than it's ever suffered before. Here's what I can recall from my Corrie 2022 viewing.
Dancing on Ice's H says programme is the "most dangerous show on television"
Dancing on Ice star Ian 'H' Watkins has described the show as the "most dangerous on television". H, who is a member of pop group Steps, competed on the show in 2020, forming the first same-sex partnership on the show’s history after being paired with Matt Evers. The singer,...
Coronation Street to revisit Alina Pop story as Fiz Stape receives a warning
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street revisits Tyrone Dobbs's big betrayal next week as Fiz Stape becomes insecure again. The couple reunited in the summer after Fiz decided that she was finally ready to forgive Tyrone for breaking up their family when he fell for Alina Pop. Fiz reconciled with...
EastEnders and Emmerdale win big at the Inside Soap Awards 2022
The Inside Soap Awards are back with an in-person ceremony this year, in time to celebrate 30 years of Inside Soap magazine. The prestigious soap awards returned wto a physical ceremony tonight (October 17) after being held virtually over the last two years. EastEnders and Emmerdale won big this year,...
Corrie big week?
In October last year, Coronation Street did a big week for Halloween - for example, the showdown between Corey and Abi, Johnny got killed off, the sinkhole collapse and Dev got stranded in that storm and the car exploded, and Dev chosen Asha over Aadi and let's not forget Harvey escaped the prison van.
Not happy with Call backs format
Too much like X-Factor - guest mentors/judges. Much prefer previous battle rounds and then knock outs.
Emmerdale's anniversary death horror and 8 more big soap moments for next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every week Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: A storm is brewing on Kim and Will's wedding day. (Sunday at 7pm on ITV) Emmerdale...
Home and Away's Xander Delaney surprises Rose after sad death
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Xander Delaney will surprise Rose following news of a sad death in Home and Away. Upcoming scenes on Channel 5 will feature paramedic Xander once again having to cope with the loss of a patient, though this time he has a very different reaction.
BBC100 and EastEnders
Does anyone know if EastEnders is doing anything for the BBCs 100 anniversary?. Would be a bit odd if EastEnders didnt do anything as its one of the BBCs best ongoing dramas. The only thing I know is that James Bye will be dancing to the theme tune on strictly.
Emmerdale airs Cain and Moira Dingle outcome after Faith death row
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale couple Cain and Moira Dingle have reconciled after their bitter row over Faith's death. The pair hit the rocks earlier this week after Cain realised that Moira had kept quiet about Faith's plans to end her own life. Last month, terminally-ill Faith told Moira that she...
Why The Watcher's finale had to end the way that it did
The Watcher on Netflix spoilers follow – including its ending. Ryan Murphy has knocked himself off the top spot on Netflix with his new release The Watcher, and viewers have been desperate to find out about the true story and the real family on which it is based. But...
No more Matt. Who's next in danger?
I’m thinking James too - his foxtrot could easily be a dull number (I don’t think it’ll be on Hamza’s level). Again nobody is safe, now both Fleur and Kym fell in the DO with decent but middle of the leaderboard territory scores. I think James...
