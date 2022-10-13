Read full article on original website
In An Era Of Streaming And The Near Death Of The Rom-Com Genre, "Bros" Was Never Going To Succeed
Despite being a quality film, Bros. faced the uphill battle from the start for being a theatrical release of a film in a practically dead genre while marketing itself as something it wasn't.
‘Watchmen’ Creator Alan Moore Disowned HBO’s ‘Watchmen,’ Told Showrunner Never to Contact Him: ‘This Is Embarrassing to Me’
“Watchmen” creator Alan Moore revealed to GQ magazine that he disowned HBO’s Emmy-winning adaptation of his graphic novel and told the showrunner never to contact him. Moore did not cite the showrunner by name, although Damon Lindelof served in the role. According to Moore, the showrunner sent him a letter during the HBO show’s development and wrote, “Dear Mr. Moore, I am one of the bastards currently destroying ‘Watchmen.’” “That wasn’t the best opener,” Moore said of the showrunner letter. “It went on through a lot of, what seemed to me to be, neurotic rambling. ‘Can you at least tell us how...
The Dish: ‘The Daily Show’ Considers Hosting Duos & Trios As It Plots Post-Trevor Noah Course With Correspondents In Line For Promotion
EXCLUSIVE: The Daily Show is charting its post-Trevor Noah course and it might involve more than one host. Deadline understands that Comedy Central is considering hosting duos and trios as it looks to replace the comedian behind the desk. Noah revealed that he was leaving the nightly talkshow at the end of September with his final show planned for Thursday December 8. There’s been much talk about who will replace him but it seems that it may not be only one person. One suggestion is that Noah will be replaced by a committee of hosts. We hear that a number of the correspondents are...
Review: A friendship ends in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
What if, one day, your best friend decided that they didn’t want to be friends anymore? Not because of something that happened like a fight or some offense. You didn’t say something stupid while drunk. It’s not anything that can be apologized for or mended. It’s much worse than that. It’s just you.
Kristen Bell Masters Sleek Styling in Sheer Gown & Hidden Heels at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala
Kristen Bell made her way to the red carpet looking chic for Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Playing it safe, Bell opted for a black gown and platform peep-toe heels. Favoring neutrals, the New York Times best-seller wore a black mock neck sleeveless gown with frayed edges and a high side-slit skirt made of see-through fabric that further amplified the “Frozen” cast member’s ensemble. Bell accessorized simply with chunky silver rings and coordinating dangling diamond earrings made of the same metal. Her hair, much like her dress, veered classic and sharp, slicked back...
