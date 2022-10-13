EXCLUSIVE: The Daily Show is charting its post-Trevor Noah course and it might involve more than one host. Deadline understands that Comedy Central is considering hosting duos and trios as it looks to replace the comedian behind the desk. Noah revealed that he was leaving the nightly talkshow at the end of September with his final show planned for Thursday December 8. There’s been much talk about who will replace him but it seems that it may not be only one person. One suggestion is that Noah will be replaced by a committee of hosts. We hear that a number of the correspondents are...

17 MINUTES AGO