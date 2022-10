As Kaiser Permanente mental health workers enter the 10th week of a strike, Sacramento’s mayor has agreed to mediate the dispute. After a demonstration by about 50 members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers on Friday in Oakland, union President Sal Rosselli announced that Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg had met with Kaiser Permanente staff for two hours that day and would resume mediating on Monday.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO