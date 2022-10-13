Read full article on original website
Related
Why Is The Minnesota / Iowa Border Where It Is Now?
Did you ever wonder why exactly is the Minnesota / Iowa border where it is today? Turns out there is a real reason. Have you ever thought about why some states in the United States have the shape they have or why some are big while others are rather tiny?
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
Women Takes Video As She Gets Charged And Gored By Buffalo
In South Dakota, We Know You Don't Get Too Close To The Buffalo! This gal didn't get that message. It seems to happen every year in South Dakota where someone gets too close to some of the bison at Custer State Park and it doesn't end well. Tourists are reminded...
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
Iowa and Minnesota Both Land Cities on this ‘Best Places’ List
There are many ways you can rank places these days, but a few cities were recently recognized as great places to raise and care for a family. A few cities in our area, one in Iowa and one in Minnesota, made the cut on the list produced by a recent Fortune article.
Check Out This South Dakota 1880s Homestead Hideout Airbnb
Would you take your family for a stay in this authentic old-time 1880 homestead cabin with no electricity, no running water, but lots of amazing scenery!?. South Dakota has lots of wonderful scenic places to relax and unplug. But places to stay don't get much more rustic than this Badlands...
Roads in Iowa, South Dakota among Worst in U.S. for Truck Accidents
One of the most dangerous places to be in Iowa and South Dakota is on the open road, especially if you're driving a truck. The Hawkeye and Mount Rushmore States are both in the top ten among states with the highest number of trucking accidents. New research from personal injury...
Oldest Restaurants That Still Exist In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
As witnessed over the last few years it's been difficult for some businesses to keep their doors open and continue operations. Around the region, you will find some smaller establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign on. Generation after generation when people want to eat out,...
No $#!@, This Is South Dakota’s Favorite Swear Word?
I can honestly say, I don't know anyone who doesn't swear. Maybe that says something about the company I keep, or maybe that's just saying something about the state of society in the year 2022. It has been my experience in my 40+ years of doing radio, that some of...
Little Change in the Latest SD Media Volleyball Poll
After another week of High School Volleyball action across the state, there was little change in the latest SD Media Volleyball poll. Bishop O'Gorman received all 13 first place votes this week in Class AA, while Sioux Falls Christian (A) and Warner (B) remained a top their respective classes as well.
Young Homeowners Love These Iowa and South Dakota Cities
More and more young Americans are finding the dream of homeownership a bit out of reach these days. A volatile economy coupled with a shortage of affordable, quality houses are forcing more and more millennials to either rent or return home to live with Mom and Dad. In fact, homeownership...
Don’t You Dare Shoot or Trap These Birds in South Dakota
South Dakota is home to a wide variety of birds. Some are native to the Mount Rushmore State, while others are just passing through. When it comes to our state, there are some very specific guidelines in place that prohibit the hunting and trapping of certain birds. Obviously, pheasants, grouse,...
South Dakota Students Above National Average on ACT
For the fifth straight year, graduating seniors from South Dakota high schools are beating the national average score on one key college entrance exam. According to the South Dakota Department of Education, the Mount Rushmore State's Class of 2022 logged an average score of 21.5 on the American College Test (ACT), which is more than a point-and-a-half higher than the national average (19.8).
Are Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Thriving or Failing Economically?
Almost everywhere you look in the United States these days there's a reminder of the economic fallout from COVID-19. In the last two years, we've seen businesses close or scale back operations on a massive scale, price increases on almost everything, and supply chain challenges that have impacted all sectors of manufacturing.
Minnesota and South Dakota Could See Crazy High Turkey Prices By Thanksgiving
How would you feel about Hot Dogs or Meatloaf for Thanksgiving? Turkey prices could be going through the roof!?. If you are hoping to have Turkey on your Thanksgiving or Christmas table this year you can expect to pay a high price. It doesn't matter if you are buying a...
Iowa Eggs Scramble All Other States-14.9 Billion Produced
Indiana – 10,606,800,000. When you get down to the yolk of an egg these babies pack a punch containing most of the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants required by the body. Just one large egg contains 6g of protein, as well as 13 essential vitamins and minerals. Over the centuries...
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
Here’s A Unique Way To See Fall Colors In South Dakota
As I write this we are nearing the peak for fall colors around the Sioux Falls area. The strong winds that have been battering the area over the past few days are quickly stripping any dead leaves that have been hanging on. There is still some beauty to see in...
Avoid Moving To Iowa If You Can’t Handle This Stuff
A dude spoke out on a video that you should Avoid Moving To Iowa If You Can't Handle This Stuff. What do you think?. Iowa may not be for everybody. But around 3.2 million people live there so they must be doing something right. This dude on the internet says...
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In Minnesota?
To dumpster dive or not? That is the question. After all, one person's trash is another's treasure, right? But is it actually legal to do it in Minnesota?. Dumpster diving has become quite a controversial topic over the years; some consider it a fun way to pass the time, while others see it as a public nuisance and even disorderly conduct.
Mix 97-3
Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0