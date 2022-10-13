ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 The Block

All Falls Down: JPMorgan Chase Ends Banking Relationship With Kanye West

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fT3CG_0iXg6nNA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4Mki_0iXg6nNA00

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Kanye West is quickly learning there are consequences to being a “free thinker” and just saying antisemitic things. JPMorgan Chase has informed the rapper they will no longer be handling the “billionaire’s” company’s cash.

Once you say antisemitic things, it all falls down.

After weeks of making head*ss comments and a white lives matter shirt that earned him a ton of well-deserved backlash, JPMorgan Chase informed the billionaire, “genius,” rapper that his YEEZY money is no longer good there.

West and his team were told by the American-based multinational investment bank and financial services holding company.

In the statement, JPMorgan Chase noted a recent conversation with an entity whose name can’t be seen, led to the decision to end its relationship with YEEZY , LLC and its affiliated entities.

Per the statement, JPMorgan Chase will give Kanye West sufficient time to “transition to another financial institution, maintaining accounts, including all products and services, until November 21,” HYPEBEAST reports.

There is no explanation for JPMorgan Chase’s decision, but you don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out why the financial institution has decided to cut ties with Ye’s company.

Is This The Cancellation of Kanye West?

Before his Twitter account was locked down, Ye asked his followers, “who you think created cancel culture?” While I guess we’ll never know, the Chicago Hip-Hop star is learning what it feels like to undergo a cancellation.

West has been doing his best to appease far-right white America, hanging out with MAGA pundits like Candace Owens , and now he is learning how it feels to be one.

Welp.

We are sure there will be another bank willing to hold Kanye West’s YEEZY coins, which will be another talking point for him to beef about on Instagram and Twitter.

But until then, this is another massive L that Ye will have to keep.

Photos: The Washington Post / Getty

The post All Falls Down: JPMorgan Chase Ends Banking Relationship With Kanye West appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok’s Head of Content Partnerships Leaves for Spotify

TikTok’s former U.S. head of content partnerships, Bryan Thoensen, has joined Spotify to oversee the company’s content strategy and partnerships with individual audio creators, known as the talk creator content and partnerships team. Thoensen will report up to Max Cutler, who was promoted earlier this year to lead Spotify’s partnerships with creators and now holds the title of vp of talk creator content. In his new role at Spotify, Thoensen will also oversee the team’s business development and acquisitions as part of the audio giant’s larger exclusive podcast strategy.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Drink Champs' Pulls Kanye West Episode Due to "False and...
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy