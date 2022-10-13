Read full article on original website
No Cam Johnson extension sets crucial timing for Suns’ ownership change
The Phoenix Suns’ failure to reach an agreement on a contract extension with fourth-year forward Cam Johnson could have come down to a couple of different factors. Maybe Johnson wants to test the market. Maybe the Suns don’t want to give Johnson what he wanted. Maybe the Suns want him to test the market.
Jazz GM Zanik to continue rebuild, signs multiyear deal
The Utah Jazz have signed general manager Justin Zanik to a multiyear deal as he continues the franchise's roster makeover
Reports: Warriors, G Jordan Poole finalizing $140M, 4-year extension
Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors are finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. ESPN first reported the agreement. Poole is entering his...
Cardinals-Seahawks kickoff time remains the same after Astros sweep Mariners
Kickoff time for the Arizona Cardinals’ visit to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field will remain at 1:05 p.m. MST on Sunday. The game would have been pushed back to a 2:30 p.m. MST start if the Seattle Mariners had forced a Game 4 in their American League Divison series with the Houston Astros.
Cardinals rookies Myjai Sanders, Cameron Thomas make most of Week 6 snaps
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals defense saw a number of young players step up and produce in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Among those who made waves against Geno Smith and the Seattle offense were rookie pass rushers Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas. After...
D.J. Humphries for mayor? LT dreams to stay with Cardinals for career
Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries negotiated his own contract extension ahead of the season, his third contract since Arizona drafted him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. For Humphries, staying put with one team and being a mainstay in the community has been his goal for years.
Arizona Cardinals snap scoreless 1st-quarter streak vs. Seattle Seahawks
The good news: the Arizona Cardinals scored in the first quarter. The bad news: That was about all the offense did against the Seattle Seahawks over the first two opening frames, trailing 9-3 at halftime. Let’s start with the good:. Entering Arizona’s Week 6 matchup against Seattle, the Cardinals...
Cardinals LG Justin Pugh suffered season-ending ACL injury
Arizona Cardinals starting left guard Justin Pugh tore an ACL in his knee and is done for the season, an MRI confirmed. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday confirmed to reporters that the veteran’s season is over. It puts his NFL future in question after Pugh considered retiring this...
Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Cardinals after Marquise Brown injury
Interim Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks sent Robbie Anderson packing to the locker room in the middle of a game Sunday. A day later, the Panthers sent Anderson packing to the Arizona Cardinals. The tumbling Panthers traded Anderson to Arizona ahead of the Cardinals’ Thursday Night Football matchup against...
Channel watch: Where to tune in for Cardinals vs. Seahawks on TV
Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals. The Arizona Cardinals are on FOX once again this week, as they kick off against the Seahawks at 1:05 p.m. MST on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. And for...
Arizona Cardinals cut LB Devon Kennard, activate QB Colt McCoy from IR
The Arizona Cardinals made a plethora of roster moves on Saturday ahead of Week 6’s NFC West matchup against the Seahawks in Seattle. The team announced that it has released linebacker Devon Kennard and activated backup QB Colt McCoy (calf) from the injured reserve list. Arizona also elevated running...
Arizona Cardinals hoping to have WR Hollywood Brown back in 6 weeks
The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to get wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown back from a foot injury in six weeks, reports Arizona Sports‘ John Gambadoro. Brown suffered a foot injury in the team’s 19-9 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday and an initial report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that the team feared the wideout could be lost for the year.
Coyotes earn 1st win of season over Leafs, extend point streak in Toronto
TORONTO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a power play late in the third period and added an assist as the Arizona Coyotes picked beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 Monday night for their first win of the season. Christian Fischer, Nick Ritchie and Lawson Crouse also scored for...
Cardinals’ Justin Pugh will not return vs. Seattle with knee injury
Arizona Cardinals starting left guard Justin Pugh left the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury and will not return. The starting left guard laid on the field at the end of the first quarter and instantly took off his helmet. He skipped the blue medical tent and went immediately to the locker room. Max Garcia stepped in to replace Pugh.
Cardinals offense remains astray, defense does all it can in loss to Seahawks
SEATTLE — The Arizona Cardinals snapped their scoreless first quarter streak on the opening drive of Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. A field goal kicked less than five minutes into the contest were the only points Arizona’s offense put up, though, as the Cardinals fell 19-9 to drop to 2-4 on the year.
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray says job is as difficult as his rookie season
SEATTLE — The Arizona Cardinals offense has made its life very difficult this season. The Cardinals amassed three points outside a special teams touchdown Sunday in a 19-9 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, as the offense got shut out after an opening possession field goal. Quarterback Kyler Murray got...
