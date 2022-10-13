Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Matt Tait: What stood out at Friday’s Kansas men’s basketball scrimmage at Late Night in the Phog
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was about as complimentary as you’ll hear him after a Late Night scrimmage Friday, following the white team’s 32-31 win over team blue. “I don’t think it was bad,” Self said. “I don’t think it was bad at all.”
LJWORLD
Kansas basketball lands in a tie at No. 5 in preseason AP Top 25 poll
The Kansas men’s basketball program will open defense of its 2022 national title tied for the No. 5 spot in the nation in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. KU was tied with fellow Big 12-member Baylor for the No. 5 spot when the poll was released Monday morning.
LJWORLD
Former Kansas big man Mitch Lightfoot headed to Germany to start pro career
Now that he has picked up his national championship ring and seen the 2022 National Champions banner unveiled at Allen Fieldhouse at last week’s Late Night in the Phog, former Kansas big man Mitch Lightfoot is off to start his professional basketball career. Lightfoot is slated to fly to...
LJWORLD
Oklahoma rolls over No. 19 Kansas, 52-42
After starting the season with five consecutive victories, the No. 19 Kansas football team suddenly finds itself riding a two-game losing streak. Oklahoma snapped its own three-game skid by rolling over the Jayhawks 52-42 on Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. It marked Oklahoma’s 18th consecutive win over...
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Oct. 16, 2022
Stephen Michael Donly II, 34, Lawrence, and Kortney Dawn Voss, 36, Lawrence. Seth Carter Holiday, 28, Lawrence, and Alexandra Kelsey Leath, 27, Lawrence. Taylor Andrew Bauer, 31, Lawrence, and Micaela Jeanne Mendez, 30, Lawrence. Jalen Hawke Foreman, 26, Junction City, and Skylar Lynn Blackburn, 27, Lawrence. Genea Elizabeth Dinnall, 22,...
LJWORLD
Baldwin City’s Maple Leaf Festival sees big turnout amid pleasant fall weather
Shortly before noon on Saturday, Charlene Hannon and her daughter Annie Hannon had just a few free minutes before the Baldwin City Maple Leaf Festival parade ended and a throng of people started moving a block west to their booth on the corner of Seventh and High streets. It was...
LJWORLD
Eudora High School students win KTA’s 2022 Teen Driver Safety video contest
Eudora High School students have won a statewide video competition to promote safe driving. Students at Eudora High recently were announced as the winners of the Kansas Turnpike Authority 2022 Teen Driver Safety video contest. The contest is in coordination with National Teen Driver Safety Week which runs Oct.15-21, to...
LJWORLD
Military veterans are invited to sign-up for Lawrence’s 2022 Veterans Day Parade
Douglas County veterans and Gold Star families are invited to sign-up for Lawrence’s 2022 Veterans Day Parade. The parade will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Downtown Lawrence. Parade participants will gather outside of the Black Stag Brewery, 623 Massachusetts Street, starting at 10 a.m. Participants can walk the six-block parade route or ride on a float specific to their service.
LJWORLD
Univeristy of New Mexico dean is second candidate to vie for executive dean position at KU’s College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
A physicist and interim dean at the University of New Mexico is vying to become the leader of KU’s College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, the university’s biggest academic unit. Arash Mafi will be the second of four candidates to conduct a public presentation on the University of...
LJWORLD
Dump truck crashes into Kansas 10 Highway bridge
A dump truck was wedged under a bridge on a road that travels under Kansas Highway 10 on Monday afternoon. The 63-year-old driver was traveling northbound on East 1600 Road, south of Lawrence, and failed to lower the truck’s dump bed before passing under K-10 Highway, hitting the bridge. The driver was transported to LMH Health with abrasions and back pain, according to a social media post from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. East 1600 Road is an extension of O’Connell Road.
LJWORLD
Emily Hamilton
A memorial service for Emily Hamilton will be held on Thursday evening,. October 20 at Venue 1235, 1235 N. 3rd Street in Lawrence. A reception with light refreshments will begin at 5 pm followed by a program of remembrance at 5:30. Emily was the daughter of Rex and Cathy Hamilton; sister to Barrett (Katy) Hamilton; and loving aunt to Ryland Hamilton. She passed away on May 28, 2022, from an acute pulmonary embolism. She was 37.
LJWORLD
Robert White
Services for Robert E. White Sr., 74, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died October 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
28-year-old identified as man killed in collision with combine
The person who died in an accident involving a pickup truck and a farm combine was Abraham Blanco, 28, of Overland Park, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Blanco was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound in the 500 block of East 1100 Road after 4 p.m. on Saturday when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck a northbound John Deere combine, according to a preliminary investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said George Diepenbrock, spokesperson for the office. Blanco was pronounced dead at the scene.
LJWORLD
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving pickup truck and combine in rural Douglas County
One person was killed and another person was injured Saturday in a crash involving a pickup truck and a combine in rural Douglas County, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office spokesman George Diepenbrock said in an email to the Journal-World that the crash occurred at 4:26...
LJWORLD
ELECTION GUIDE: County Commission candidates discuss 5 key issues
County voters have three candidates to choose from to fill one seat on the Douglas County Commission. Democrat Patrick Kelly is the incumbent. He will face Republican challenger Justin Spiehs, who repeatedly has spoken out against mask mandates and was convicted in Douglas County District Court in relation to actions while protesting. Libertarian candidate Steve Jacob, a maintenance technician with the City of Lawrence, also is on the ballot.
LJWORLD
Donald Ahlert
Private family services for Donald G. Ahlert, 89, Lawrence, will happen. He died October 14, 2022, at LMH Health. More info will come to at rumsey-yost.com.
