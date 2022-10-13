ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
LJWORLD

Oklahoma rolls over No. 19 Kansas, 52-42

After starting the season with five consecutive victories, the No. 19 Kansas football team suddenly finds itself riding a two-game losing streak. Oklahoma snapped its own three-game skid by rolling over the Jayhawks 52-42 on Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. It marked Oklahoma’s 18th consecutive win over...
NORMAN, OK
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Oct. 16, 2022

Stephen Michael Donly II, 34, Lawrence, and Kortney Dawn Voss, 36, Lawrence. Seth Carter Holiday, 28, Lawrence, and Alexandra Kelsey Leath, 27, Lawrence. Taylor Andrew Bauer, 31, Lawrence, and Micaela Jeanne Mendez, 30, Lawrence. Jalen Hawke Foreman, 26, Junction City, and Skylar Lynn Blackburn, 27, Lawrence. Genea Elizabeth Dinnall, 22,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Eudora High School students win KTA’s 2022 Teen Driver Safety video contest

Eudora High School students have won a statewide video competition to promote safe driving. Students at Eudora High recently were announced as the winners of the Kansas Turnpike Authority 2022 Teen Driver Safety video contest. The contest is in coordination with National Teen Driver Safety Week which runs Oct.15-21, to...
EUDORA, KS
LJWORLD

Military veterans are invited to sign-up for Lawrence’s 2022 Veterans Day Parade

Douglas County veterans and Gold Star families are invited to sign-up for Lawrence’s 2022 Veterans Day Parade. The parade will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Downtown Lawrence. Parade participants will gather outside of the Black Stag Brewery, 623 Massachusetts Street, starting at 10 a.m. Participants can walk the six-block parade route or ride on a float specific to their service.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Dump truck crashes into Kansas 10 Highway bridge

A dump truck was wedged under a bridge on a road that travels under Kansas Highway 10 on Monday afternoon. The 63-year-old driver was traveling northbound on East 1600 Road, south of Lawrence, and failed to lower the truck’s dump bed before passing under K-10 Highway, hitting the bridge. The driver was transported to LMH Health with abrasions and back pain, according to a social media post from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. East 1600 Road is an extension of O’Connell Road.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Emily Hamilton

A memorial service for Emily Hamilton will be held on Thursday evening,. October 20 at Venue 1235, 1235 N. 3rd Street in Lawrence. A reception with light refreshments will begin at 5 pm followed by a program of remembrance at 5:30. Emily was the daughter of Rex and Cathy Hamilton; sister to Barrett (Katy) Hamilton; and loving aunt to Ryland Hamilton. She passed away on May 28, 2022, from an acute pulmonary embolism. She was 37.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Robert White

Services for Robert E. White Sr., 74, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died October 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

28-year-old identified as man killed in collision with combine

The person who died in an accident involving a pickup truck and a farm combine was Abraham Blanco, 28, of Overland Park, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Blanco was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound in the 500 block of East 1100 Road after 4 p.m. on Saturday when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck a northbound John Deere combine, according to a preliminary investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said George Diepenbrock, spokesperson for the office. Blanco was pronounced dead at the scene.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
LJWORLD

ELECTION GUIDE: County Commission candidates discuss 5 key issues

County voters have three candidates to choose from to fill one seat on the Douglas County Commission. Democrat Patrick Kelly is the incumbent. He will face Republican challenger Justin Spiehs, who repeatedly has spoken out against mask mandates and was convicted in Douglas County District Court in relation to actions while protesting. Libertarian candidate Steve Jacob, a maintenance technician with the City of Lawrence, also is on the ballot.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Donald Ahlert

Private family services for Donald G. Ahlert, 89, Lawrence, will happen. He died October 14, 2022, at LMH Health. More info will come to at rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy