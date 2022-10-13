Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOLD-TV
Water woes could spell end of lawns in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River dries up and the levels at Lake Mead plummet, the city of Tucson and Department of Interior are putting plans together to strengthen the water supply. The Bureau of Reclamation has issued a new report asking states and communities to...
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona tried to get Murad Dervish charged before fatal shooting of Thomas Meixner
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona said it tried to get suspect Murad Can Dervish charged two separate times before a fatal shooting on campus earlier this month. But in both cases, the Pima County Attorney’s Office determined there wasn’t enough evidence. Authorities said...
KOLD-TV
Southbound Nogales Highway restricted by crash at Hermans Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southbound Nogales Highway is restricted to one lane between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway because of a crash. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the single-vehicle crash is at Nogales Highway and Hermans Road. Tucson Electric Power is on scene. About 600...
KOLD-TV
Reward offered in illegal killing of research project bobcat
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the recent illegal killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of the Bobcats in Tucson research project.
KOLD-TV
The baby formula crisis still isn’t over. Here’s what state agencies are doing for Tucson families
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Remember the baby formula crisis?. The nationwide supply shortage isn’t over and the scarcity of formula is still impacting families in southern Arizona. KOLD gets answers on what state agencies are doing to support families, as KOLD Investigates access and affordability of baby...
KOLD-TV
Tucson man sentenced, fined for smuggling migrants
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay a fine. Donald Douglas Scarlett III, 54, was sentenced on Oct. 3, by United States District Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson to 18 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. The court also ordered Scarlett to pay a fine of $5,000. Scarlett pleaded guilty in May.
KOLD-TV
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a data breach affecting thousands in Tucson, the city is working to make sure its system is more secure. But hackers could already have their hands on sensitive information. This comes as data breaches and identity theft are increasing across the country, including...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of fentanyl pills are off the streets after Tucson Police Department’s Midtown Community Response Team busted a drug supply house near Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco. Ofc. Frank Magos, public information officer for TPD, said the bust led them to 1,000 “rainbow...
KOLD-TV
Advice to keep your car as fuel-efficient as possible
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With gas prices rising and seasons changing, right now is the time of the year to get your car checked out to make sure it’s running smoothly. According to AAA, there are several things you can do to make sure you’re not overspending at the pump.
KOLD-TV
Three arrested, one wanted in connection with home invasion, robbery
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three men have been arrested and a fourth suspect is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Pima County home early Monday, Oct. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at a home in the 4000 block of North Via Tranquilo, which is near River and Craycroft.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures today but a warm up on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue today as a Pacific low pressure system moves across southern Arizona. Cooler today, before a return to warmer and drier weather this coming week. Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 a.m....
