A photo of Hotel Congress, the venue where Shame played songs from their album, Drunk Tank Pink, on Tuesday, Oct. 4. A crowd of tattooed millennials, Generation Zers and a sparse handful of boomers surrounded the stage at Hotel Congress on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to listen to the sounds of the Viagra Boys and their openers, Shame and Kills Birds. While the headlining act was the band Viagra Boys, one of their openers, Shame, a post-punk band from South London, held their own in front of a crowd waiting for a spectacle: one that Shame full-heartedly delivered.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO