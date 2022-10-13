Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New British Pub and Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast Growing Coffee Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Historic 4th Avenue-Things to do in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Fan-Favorite Restaurant Has Opened New LocationGreyson F
iheart.com
This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In Tucson
Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though. So which place in Tucson has the best pasta?. Yelp has a list of the the highest-rated pasta places...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Tucson Women’s March paints the streets blue for awareness in upcoming election
Tucson Women's March painted Broadway blue as they took part in nationwide protests for reproductive health. On Oct. 8 at 10 a.m., citizens of the surrounding Tucson area gathered along Broadway Street blue for reproductive rights. Events were held in Tucson, Flagstaff and Phoenix, sponsored by Women’s March, Ultraviolet and...
Ballet Folklórico Tapatío celebrates 25 years
Ballet Folklórico is a traditional style of Mexican folk dances. One dance studio in Tucson is celebrating their 25th anniversary carrying out this style of dance.
thearizona100.com
Celebrate Black businesses at Soul food Wednesdays
Tucson’s “Soul Food Wednesdays” series showcases incredible eats from Black-owned merchants, eateries and food trucks on the last Wednesday of the month. Presented by Blax Friday, a community organization that spotlights Black businesses in Arizona, this multicultural celebration brings together 26 local small businesses . The October...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ
Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Concert Review: Shame at Hotel Congress
A photo of Hotel Congress, the venue where Shame played songs from their album, Drunk Tank Pink, on Tuesday, Oct. 4. A crowd of tattooed millennials, Generation Zers and a sparse handful of boomers surrounded the stage at Hotel Congress on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to listen to the sounds of the Viagra Boys and their openers, Shame and Kills Birds. While the headlining act was the band Viagra Boys, one of their openers, Shame, a post-punk band from South London, held their own in front of a crowd waiting for a spectacle: one that Shame full-heartedly delivered.
realestatedaily-news.com
Larsen Baker Signs Lease to Bring Original ChopShop to Tucson
Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Campbell Avenue Developers, LLC recently acquired the retail building located at 2749 N Campbell Avenue in Tucson, Arizona. The property was purchased for $950,000. Larsen Baker plans to redevelop the site into a standalone restaurant building with pick-up lane for Original ChopShop’s first Tucson location....
KOLD-TV
Southbound Nogales Highway restricted by crash at Hermans Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southbound Nogales Highway is restricted to one lane between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway because of a crash. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the single-vehicle crash is at Nogales Highway and Hermans Road. Tucson Electric Power is on scene. About 600...
With refinery bottlenecks cleared, Phoenix gas begins to fall
Filling up the tank in the Phoenix Metro is still painful. But relief is very likely on the way. After a huge runup in prices in September, those numbers are starting to fall.
KOLD-TV
Water woes could spell end of lawns in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River dries up and the levels at Lake Mead plummet, the city of Tucson and Department of Interior are putting plans together to strengthen the water supply. The Bureau of Reclamation has issued a new report asking states and communities to...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures today but a warm up on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue today as a Pacific low pressure system moves across southern Arizona. Cooler today, before a return to warmer and drier weather this coming week. Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 a.m....
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona tried to get Murad Dervish charged before fatal shooting of Thomas Meixner
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona said it tried to get suspect Murad Can Dervish charged two separate times before a fatal shooting on campus earlier this month. But in both cases, the Pima County Attorney’s Office determined there wasn’t enough evidence. Authorities said...
azbigmedia.com
5 best solleges in Arizona
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
Police: Man shot Friday at Estevan Park
Tucson police responded to a shooting at Estevan Park Friday. Police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m.
Korean corn dogs debut in Tucson
Two Hands Corn Dogs is bringing Tucsonans a different take on a food commonly associated with carnivals and school lunches.
Fronteras Desk
Tucson activists canvas for for Prop. 308 as early voting begins
Early voting began Wednesday in Arizona. Undocumented students and advocates in Tucson marked the day with a canvassing campaign for Proposition 308. The measure would give all students who graduate from an Arizona high school and live in the state for at least two years access to in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said. The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.
TIA volunteer program needs communities help ahead of holiday travel
With the holidays quickly approaching, the Tucson International Airport is gearing up for a busy travel season. Volunteers are there to help.
iheart.com
Garret Talks About Tucson Fining Business For Dealing With Homeless
My radio station is at Fort Lowell/Oracle and is loaded with homeless zombies and drug addicts. We have armed security now because it's dangerous. The management company cut down the trees where the druggies and homeless hang out and Tucson is now fining them. This is Regina's Tucson.
