WTOP
Police: Child found inside stolen car in Southeast DC, 1 arrested
D.C. police have arrested a person who stole a car with a child inside Monday evening. According to police, the suspect took the car on 33rd and Dubois streets in Southeast D.C. just before 6 p.m. The person later drove onto Interstate 295, where the car crashed several times before...
D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on Thursday night in the city’s Northwest section. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. The suspects approached an employee at the 4600 Block of Wisconsin Avenue at 9:43 pm. They displayed handguns and demanded money from the cash register. They then forced open the register, grabbed the money, and fled the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this incident or can recognize these individuals, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your The post D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of 40-year-old William Whittington Junior, of D.C. that took place on July 19th on the 400 Block of Burbank Street in Southeast, D.C. At 4:13 am on July 19th, police in DC responded to a report of a gunshot. There, they located Whittington suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene. 36-year-old Desmond Gaskin Junior of Maryland was arrested on Monday and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The post D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Triple shooting reported outside southeast DC apartment building, police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people were shot outside a southeast Washington D.C. apartment building Monday night, Metropolitan Police confirmed to 7News. According to police, the shooting happened at the Bohn Apartments in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE. That block is now closed in both directions as police investigate the shooting.
Dog reported stolen during armed robbery returned safely to owner
WASHINGTON — A man was happily reunited with his 5-month-old pup after they were allegedly shot at last Wednesday in Northeast D.C. "Thank you to everyone who submitted tips to help find this furry friend," DC police tweeted out Monday morning. DC police worked with the Humane Rescue Alliance, as well as receiving numerous community tips, in order to safely locate the dog.
fox5dc.com
Multiple suspects sought in DC assault, police say; $10K reward offered in case
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say assaulted a man last week in D.C. Police were called to the 3600 block of Jay Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the northeast where they found the victim suffering from multiple injuries. The man was transported to a local...
WJLA
Woman raped at gunpoint at Tysons Corner hotel, Fairfax police release photos of suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives are asking for the community’s help to identify a man wanted in the rape of a woman in her hotel room in the Tysons Corner area. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Sex Abuse Squad are investigating a...
WJLA
Dog stolen during armed robbery in northeast DC has been found: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said a dog stolen dog in an armed robbery last week has been found. The robbery took place in the 4500 block of Polk Street, northeast on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in northeast DC, according to MPD. Police said the suspect approached the owner, showed a handgun and demanded the dog.
fox5dc.com
Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues
VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month. The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.
D.C. Suspects Assault, Point Gun At Man
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the DC Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help identifying suspects that assaulted a man and pointed a gun at him in Northeast, D.C on Wednesday night. This incident took place on the 3600 block of Jay Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from multiple injuries. He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. According to police, the initial investigation revealed that “during the assault, a weapon was brandished towards the victim.” A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you The post D.C. Suspects Assault, Point Gun At Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Triple shooting leaves 2 teenagers dead, 1 other injured in DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
Beware: Tow Truck Car Thieves Are Back It Again In The District
The Tow truck car thieves are still out there! So far this year over 2,700 cars have been stolen in D.C...
Fairfax Police asking for help finding armed hotel room rape suspect
The suspect was captured on security camera footage at the hotel, as well as the Eastern Market and Spring Hill Metro stations. It was determined that the he got to the hotel by taking the train from Eastern Market and changed to the Silver Line at the Capitol South station and got off at the Spring Hill Station.
Triple shooting in D.C. leaves one dead
WASHINGTON, DC – Three people were shot, and at least one person has been reported dead in a Monday night shooting in Southeast Washington, D.C. Police responded to the area of the 1300 block of Congress Street, when they found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and his status is unknown at this time. Another victim was rushed to the hospital, also in serious condition, according to D.C. Metro Police Department spokesperson Hugh Carew. The post Triple shooting in D.C. leaves one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspects of assault in NE DC dodge police by hiding in a construction dumpster
WASHINGTON — Several suspects are still wanted for their involvement in an assault that occurred in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Metropolitan Police Department released video to the public on Saturday that captures the wanted suspects hiding in a construction dumpster to avoid arrest. Detectives are working...
86-year-old D.C. killed in Oxon Hill crash
OXON HILL, MD – An 86-year-old man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. Police identified the man as James Charles Johnson of Washington, D.C. Police said Johnson’s vehicle was struck by an oncoming vehicle on Livingston Road when he veered into his lane of traffic, crossing a double line. His vehicle then struck another vehicle. The other drivers did not report serious injuries. Johnson was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries the following day. The post 86-year-old D.C. killed in Oxon Hill crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old arrested with loaded gun near Glen Burnie High School
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police arrested a 17-year-old who had a loaded gun while walking near Glen Burnie High School on Monday. At around 3:20 pm., the school resource officers approached the subject, who was walking with another male, and conducted a search. One loaded gun was found, and the teen was arrested. ” At this time, the reasons for the suspect having the gun or any possible motives are unknown. The second individual was unarmed and released from the scene,” the Anne Arundel Police Department reported. The post 17-year-old arrested with loaded gun near Glen Burnie High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two dead, one hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
UPDATE, Oct. 18, 9:29 a.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department said a second person died as a result of the shooting. Both people were men. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley, both of District Heights, MD. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three men were shot on Congress Street SE on […]
34-Year-Old Shot In The Hand in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 34-year-old man was shot last night in Southwest Baltimore. At 10:24 the Baltimore PD responded to the Unit Block of North Kossuth Street for the report of a shooting. The police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators learned that the victim was shot on the 3600 Block of West Caton Avenue. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 34-Year-Old Shot In The Hand in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
