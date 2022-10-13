WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on Thursday night in the city’s Northwest section. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. The suspects approached an employee at the 4600 Block of Wisconsin Avenue at 9:43 pm. They displayed handguns and demanded money from the cash register. They then forced open the register, grabbed the money, and fled the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this incident or can recognize these individuals, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your The post D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO