Celebrities

Jamie Lee Curtis' Daughter Ruby Made Her Red Carpet Debut After Publicly Coming Out As Transgender

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

Ruby publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2021.

Jamie Lee Curtis stepped out at the Halloween Ends premiere with some very special people by her side!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLvzq_0iXfxj3t00
Alberto Rodriguez / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Jamie hit the red carpet with both of her daughters — Ruby and Annie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUjiR_0iXfxj3t00
Alberto Rodriguez / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The premiere marks Ruby's first red carpet appearance since publicly coming out as a transgender woman in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLECX_0iXfxj3t00
Alberto Rodriguez / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jamie took to Instagram to share a photo from the event and couldn't help but gush about her daughters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dy3bh_0iXfxj3t00
Tommaso Boddi / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"My family. Proudest mother. Loving support," Jamie wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGIFl_0iXfxj3t00
Tommaso Boddi / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Ruby also later attended Jamie's hand and footprint ceremony — where she was also joined by her wife, Kynthia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OB8BZ_0iXfxj3t00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Since Ruby came out, Jamie has been open about her daughter's journey, watching in "wonder and pride" as she shared her true self with the world.

"I am here to support Ruby. That is my job. Just as it is to care and love and support her older sister Annie in her journeys," Jamie shared at the time. "I'm a grateful student. I'm learning so much from Ruby. The conversation is ongoing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u19F3_0iXfxj3t00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for SXSW

Jamie also said she and her daughter hope that if one person sees a photo of them together and says, "I feel free to say this is who I am," then it's all worth it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zy9BW_0iXfxj3t00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

It's wonderful to see Jamie is so supportive of Ruby! Check out our exclusive interview with Jamie here.

