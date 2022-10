UPDATE: Shaheen has been located safe. Cobb County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old. Shaheen Key, 12, disappeared around 4 p.m. Monday. Police said he was last seen at his home near Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO