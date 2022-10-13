ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

What The Tech: Student loan forgiveness scams

Officials said the 11-year-old died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia. This year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year is a math educator with a passion for mentorship. Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Restoring a piece of history:...
Prepared for an earthquake? Take part in the ‘Great Hawaii ShakeOut’ drill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you know what to do in case of an earthquake?. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency invites everyone in Hawaii to join in for an international earthquake preparedness drill called “The Great Hawaii ShakeOut.”. The drill aims to raise awareness of earthquake safety and encourage everyone...
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu

HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
Iroquois Point Elementary to remain closed as repairs continue to military water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iroquois Point Elementary will remain closed Monday as crews continue working to repair main breaks to the Navy’s water line. The state Education Department put out a news release Sunday to confirm the school’s closure. Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say...
Kahele faces potential ethics probe over alleged conflicts of interest

Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Court docs: AK-47 used in accidental shooting death of child at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp. Officials said the 11-year-old died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia. Restoring a piece of history: WWII-era plane...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

One more day of stable dry weather before a front brings showers statewide starting tomorrow. Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue today, with afternoon sea breezes bringing some clouds and a few showers to interior and upslope areas. A cold front is expected to move over the western islands tomorrow, bringing a period of strong northeast winds and an increase in showers on Kauai and Oahu. Far offshore buoys have dropped a couple of feet in the past couple of hours which should translate to surf dropping below advisory levels today. A larger, but shorter- period, north swell is expected to arrive tomorrow and may bring low-end advisory level surf to north facing shores tomorrow night and Thursday, before lowering Thursday night through Saturday.
Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 93,000 users on the Navy’s water line remain under a boil water and conservation notice following main breaks Friday. In a media availability, Cmdr. Mark Sohaney of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam said crews don’t have an estimated time of repair but anticipate having more information by Sunday morning.
One more day of stable dry weather before frontal system brings showers statewide tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue today, with afternoon sea breezes bringing some clouds and a few showers to interior and upslope areas. A cold front is expected to move over the western islands tomorrow, bringing a period of strong northeast winds and an increase in showers on Kauai and Oahu. The front will stall andweaken into a trough and slowly shift westward Thursday through Friday, with showers favoring the western end of the state. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will return over the weekend, with rather dry conditions Saturday transitioning over to more showery trade wind weather Sunday through early next week.
Fair weather with light winds, but another front is approaching

Fair and generally dry conditions will start the work week. Winds will weaken Monday and Tuesday, which means you can expect afternoon clouds over leeward and interior sections. However, the airmass over the islands remains rather dry, so any pop-up showers will be light. The exception will be Hawaii Island, where an area of increased moisture could move in Tuesday afternoon.
Lighter winds ahead of approaching front

We are tracking a weak front Wednesday into Thursday. We will be tracking a weak front in the seven day forecasts and bigger surf. Sunshine and light winds today; wet weather and waves coming Wednesday. Updated: 16 hours ago. Fair weather conditions with trade winds weakening today/tomorrow allowing for sea...

