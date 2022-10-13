Read full article on original website
Why There Can Be So Many Different Prices For The Same Hotel Room
We’ve all been there. Say you’re looking for a room at the Hilton Orlando. You’re going to be there for 5 nights, and it’s a last-minute trip; say, for about a week from now. You want a room with two queen-sized beds for your family of four. You don’t care about the view, so a standard room is fine. You don’t have enough points, so you’ll be paying cash. You’re not a member of their loyalty program (you should be! It’s free and you get cool benefits for it!). And let’s say you also don’t have access to any sort of special discounts.
Delta SkyMiles Program Changes Next Year
Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Delta Air Lines announced that the SkyMiles Program will undergo several changes beginning January 1, 2023. Delta will be increasing Medallion Qualification Dollar (MQD) requirements in addition to adding new Choice Benefits for Platinum and Diamond Medallion members. Additionally,...
Virgin Atlantic takes delivery of its first Airbus A330-900neo
Virgin Atlantic has added a new-generation aircraft to its fleet, with them taking delivery of their first Airbus A330neo. The A330-900neo that Virgin Atlantic has taken delivery of is leased from Air Lease Corporation. The A330neo will play a role in the company’s fleet transformation as it seeks to remove older A330 aircraft from its fleet.
JetBlue Mosaic “Enhancements” Coming
What’s The White Vapor On Planes That Blows Into The Cabin?
I remember the first time I ever saw that white vapor coming down from the vents above me – you know the one I’m talking about, right? – I had no idea what it was and it scared the crap out of me – I figured the plane was on fire and why wasn’t anyone doing anything about it?
Il Picciolo Etna: Hotel Review, Golf Review, But Not a Future Home Review
Il Picciolo Etna Golf Review & Hotel Review is part of the Punxsutawney TPOL Trip Report. The suspense is gone. I did not buy a villa for 1 Euro in Italy (see Did TPOL Buy a 1 Euro Italian Villa?). That does not mean I won’t provide another Hotel Review and another Golf Course Review.
