Three Ghost Cards for Halloween
I’m seeing lots of cool uses of non-traditional colors for Halloween this year like this amazing Ghost Cards from Angela with touches of pinks and peaches. If dark and spooky just aren’t you’re thing then try some pastels for Halloween instead. For her three cards she used products from Ellen Hutson creating a slider card, vellum ghost card and a card with a stenciled background.
Fall Hybrid Layout
Eva used some digital elements to create this pretty Fall Hybrid Layout. She printed and cut out digital fall leaves images adding them in the center of her sunburst, creating her own custom textured pattern paper using it along with traditional pattern papers. At the base of the burst she added her photo, title and tucked in some more leaves.
Autumn Watercolor Thank You Card
Kristina used Karin Brush Markers to watercolor her stamped images on this beautiful Autumn Thank You Card. Notice how she added lots of color on the background under and around the pumpkin and foliage and added splatters for extra texture. She gold heat embossed her border and sentiment, check out how she added a little shadow under the letter for some dimension.
DIY Color-In Christmas Nativity Scene
This printable nativity scene is perfect for coloring in and suitable for all ages. Color in with felt tip pens, coloring pencils, or paints. You can download and print this nativity set via our online store.
12 Tips for a Perfect Hand Embroidery Satin Stitch
Every month I like to bring you an article or tutorial from Mary Corbet’s Needle ‘n Thread blog. Her work is incredible and her tutorials are so helpful. These tips for the satin stitch are no exception. You will find 12 tips in total and each one is...
Little Dino Explorer Hoodie Knit Pattern
A fun gift to make for your dino-lover and perfect easy costume for Halloween or dress up pretend play. ! Made with 4-6 balls of King Cole’s Big Value DK-weight yarn using U.S. size 3/3.25mm and 6/4mm needles. Instructions given for 0-6 months through 4-5 years. Images taken by...
High School Senior Autumn Wreath Layout
Lisa created a simple but elegant wreath shape for this pretty Autumn Layout. She die cut the leaves from pattern papers adding them around the photo that’s slightly off center. I love the tip of using a round plate to trace on the background to keep a perfect circle shape for the wreath! She finished off her design with a sticker title and hand lettering.
Recycled jewelry retro Christmas trees make the perfect holiday decor
If you are into retro decor, especially during the holidays why not add one of these amazing recycled jewelry Christmas trees to your collection? These Recycled jewelry Christmas tree decorations are made by Etsy Seller Lovelies By Leela. She even makes Recycled Jewelry trees that light up! I bet the gems really sparkle with the lights!
Design a Haunted House Project
There are lots of great Halloween themed projects and activities for younger kids, but not so many as students get older. This project to design and market a haunted house from Appletastic Learning is so cute and looks like it would be a lot of fun for older elementary/middle school kids.
