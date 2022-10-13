Read full article on original website
Mike Chioda Reveals He Was Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Return To The WWE
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda appeared on an episode of the "Universal Wrestling" Podcast to discuss topics such as how shocked he was to see "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes leave AEW and return to the WWE earlier this year. Mike Chioda said:. “AEW’s got a hell of a lot...
WWE Ring Announcer Posts Photo With Jojo Offerman At Latest Smackdown Taping
A picture is worth a thousand words. Following reports that former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman attended the latest episode of SmackDown On Fox, current WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin posted on Twitter, where she shared a photo of herself and Offerman. Check out the photo of Jojo and Samantha...
Jim Cornette Talks The Good Brothers Returning To The WWE
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed topics such as The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) making their WWE return on a recent episode of WWE RAW and what that means for the promotion going forward.
Saraya Reveals Who She Wants To Work With In AEW
Former WWE Star and current AEW Star Saraya (Paige) recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where she discussed a number of topics such as who in the company she wants to work with now that she has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action by the doctors.
Trent Beretta Talks Rumored Plans For Him In NJPW Before He Left The Company And Joined AEW
AEW Star Trent Beretta recently had a conversation with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as the rumored plans NJPW had for him before he left the company and joined All Elite Wrestling. Trent Beretta said:. “I don’t know if that’s true either, I don’t know. I don’t...
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matches, including Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Blackmon, Athena vs. Jody Threat, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Junior Benito and Dylan Davis, Serena Deeb and Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne and Jessika Neri and Jeremy Profit vs. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.
Jon Moxley Set For Meet & Greet Ahead Of Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling fans in Cincinnati will have the chance to meet AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on Monday. Ahead of his AEW World Title defense against Hangman Adam Page on AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling will host a meet and greet with Jon Moxley:
Mike Chioda Says Cody Rhodes Tried To Get Him A Position In AEW
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda appeared on an episode of the "Universal Wrestling" Podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how former AEW Star Cody Rhodes tried to get him a position in the company to train the referees or to help them out in any other way he can.
The Great Muta Reflects On Recent AEW Rampage Appearance
During his recent interview with Wrestling Inc., The Great Muta reflected on his All Elite Wrestling Rampage appearance, and explained why he saved Sting from the House Of Black. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:. “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing...
The Gunn Club Talk About Joining The Firm, Goal Of Capturing Tag-Team Gold
The Gunn Club recently appeared as guests on AEW Unrestricted for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, Austin and Colten Gunn spoke about joining The Firm, their goal of capturing tag-team gold in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights.
Nick Gage Reveals What Made Him Fall In Love With Wrestling Again, Reflects On Jon Moxley Match
Nick Gage recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling star spoke about his past showdown with Jon Moxley, as well as what made him fall in love with pro wrestling again. Featured below are...
Max Caster Comments On Canadian Fan Reaction, Popularity Of The Acclaimed
Max Caster of The Acclaimed took to social media this week to comment on the reactions from the Canadian fans at AEW Dynamite in Toronto, ONT. this past Wednesday night. The AEW star who is one-half of the World Tag-Team Champions took to Twitter and shared a clip of his entrance freestyle rap from this week's show.
News On Ticket Sales For This Tuesday’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite this coming Tuesday inside the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and it was previously announced that ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Title against one-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle.
Sheamus Wants Singles Match Showdown With Solo Sikoa
"The Celtic Warrior" is on a mission to take out The Bloodline. Following his involvement in the fatal-four-way match on this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Sheamus took to social media to make it clear what he wants next. A singles match showdown with Solo Sikoa. "The end of the...
Former NXT Tag Team Champion, 205 Live Talent Reportedly Backstage At Recent NXT Live Events
A pair of former WWE Superstars were backstage at recent NXT Live events. According to a report from Fightful Select, former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish visited the NXT locker room this week, as well as Anthony Greene, who performed on 205 Live and NXT as August Grey. There...
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Should Go To The WWE As Quickly As Possible
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how AEW TNT Champion Wardlow should go to the WWE as quickly as possible because he feels Wardlow's booking in AEW for the past three months has not lived up to the AEW TNT Champion's level and what he truly deserves.
Delirious Announced For MLW Debut At Fightland 2022
Delirious is headed to Major League Wrestling. On Tuesday, MLW announced that Delirious will be making his promotional debut at the upcoming MLW Fightland 2022 special event. "Major League Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the legendary Delirious will be making his debut for the promotion at the October 30th Fightland ’22 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," read the announcement. "At this time…it is unknown who Delirious will be facing."
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (10/16): Topeka, Kansas
WWE recently held their Sunday Stunner Event, which emanated from the Landon Arena in Topeka, Kansas. The show saw WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins put his WWE United States Title on the line against Matt Riddle in a Street Fight in the main event. Below are the results...
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 11,223 tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling a total of 7,394 tickets, WWE's SmackDown selling a total of 6,395 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 4,790 total tickets.
Sam Adonis Claims MLW Made Him An Offer He Couldn't Refuse, Talks Balancing AAA/MLW
Sam Adonis recently appeared as a guest on the Shining Wizards podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the appearance on the popular pro wrestling program, the AAA and MLW veteran spoke about his recent offer from Major League Wrestling, as well as balancing his work with the promotion and AAA.
