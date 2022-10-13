Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how AEW TNT Champion Wardlow should go to the WWE as quickly as possible because he feels Wardlow's booking in AEW for the past three months has not lived up to the AEW TNT Champion's level and what he truly deserves.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO