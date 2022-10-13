Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rob Van Dam On CM Punk: “Probably Has As Big Of An Ego As Anybody I Can Think of That I Met In The Business”
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Inside The Ropes, where the Whole F’n Show gave his thoughts on former two-time AEW world champion CM Punk and why he thinks he is one of the most egotistical talents that he has ever encountered in the wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Day 1 2023 Event Reportedly Canceled
A new report has surfaced claiming that the 2023 WWE Day 1 event has been canceled. According to WrestleNomics, WWE will not be presenting the event, which only premiered back in January of this year. This means that as of right now there will be no premium live event between Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Spoiler on a Return Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly scheduled for tonight’s RAW from Oklahoma City. We noted earlier how there was recent talk of JBL possibly appearing at the next few RAW episodes in some capacity. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that JBL is booked for tonight’s RAW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Remembers When Vince McMahon Decided To Take A Chance On Rey Mysterio As A Main Event Act In WWE
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero spoke about WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, and how the now-retired Vince McMahon was not keen on letting the lucha-libre legend be a main event act due to his size, but eventually coming around and giving the former world champion a chance. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. *The debuting Bollywood Boyz vs. The Gunn Club. *Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue. *Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Jeremy Prophet & Jessica Leary.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY – 11,223 sold. AEW Dynamite – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada – 7,394 sold. WWE SmackDown – Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA – 6,395 sold. AEW Rampage – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Trent Beretta Talks Rumored NJPW Plans For Him Before He Went To AEW
Trent Beretta did an interview with Wrestling Inc where the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Beretta spoke about the rumored plans for him in NJPW prior to his decision to leave and join AEW. “I don’t know if that’s true either, I don’t know. I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Erick Redbeard Shares What WWE Originally Wanted Him To Have In His Pet Cage
Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston recently conducted an interview with Erick Redbeard, where the duo discussed a number of different topics. Highlights are below. Not being ready for his story to stop in WWE when he got released:. “I wasn’t ready for my story to stop on that adventure....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Names Who He Thinks Is The Most Talented In-Ring Performer Ever
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the legendary announcer stated that he thinks Eddie Guerrerro is the best in-ring performer of all-time. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a more talented in-ring performer than Eddie Guerrero. He had...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Another WWE Superstar to Switch Brands for Storyline with WWE Legend?
It looks like WWE Hall of Famer JBL is returning to TV after he was teased in a storyline with Happy Baron Corbin last month. A new report from PWInsider notes that there was recent talk of JBL being at the next few RAW episodes, in some capacity but the exact role is unknown.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Brian Gerwirtz Says Shane McMahon Once Threatened To Kill Top WWE Executives
Former WWE writer Brian Gerwirtz has shared a wild story about Shane McMahon, and how he once threatened to kill two top WWE executives. In his book There’s Just One Problem Gerirtz revisits the early days of the XFL, and how his sister, Stephanie McMahon, was a sideline reporter for the league, which only lasted a year. During one of the games Shane apparently pulled Bruce Prichard and Michael Hayes aside and told them that if anything happened to Stephanie he would have them killed.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Calls Bray Wyatt A Big-Time Player In The Wrestling Industry, Happy He’s Back In WWE
On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about the return of Bray Wyatt, and explains why the Eater of Worlds is a big-time player in the wrestling industry. Ross adds that he is quite happy that Wyatt is back in WWE. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene Were Backstage At Recent NXT Events
Two former WWE stars were present backstage at recent NXT events. According to Fightful Select, Bobby Fish was brought in to help coach talent, and it is said that he is still on very good terms with WWE. Fish was last seen working for IMPACT Wrestling and is preparing to make his pro-boxing debut following his departure from AEW, but he is not under any type of full-time contract anywhere. WWE had released him in 2021.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Taylor Wilde Admits She Was Nervous For Her Return To IMPACT In 2021
IMPACT Knockouts star Taylor Wilde recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about a wide range of topics, including how she felt about her return in 2021 after being out of the business for over 10 years. Highlights from the interview are below. Admits to having self-doubts prior to her return to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mike Chioda: ‘I Was Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Leave AEW For WWE’
Mike Chioda joined “The Universal Wrestling Podcast” to talk about some of his shots with AEW. The former WWE referee noted that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE shocked him earlier this year. “AEW’s got a hell of a lot of talent over there right now,” Chioda said....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Saraya Shares Who She Wants To Wrestle In AEW
Saraya (Paige) made her AEW debut at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium once she confronted Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb after an interim AEW Women’s World Championship match. Saraya is now cleared by doctors to return to in-ring action. It appears she...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Praises ‘Master’ Villain Jerry Lawler
Bret Hart spoke about memorable matches he’s had in WWE against Glenn Jacobs and Jerry “The King” Lawler on the most recent edition of “Table For 3. The episode featured Hart, Lawler, and Kane. In 1995 at King of the Ring, Hart and Lawler would square...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash Talks DX Reunion Segment On WWE Raw, Potential nWo Night
Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast. Here are the highlights:. The DX reunion segment from last week’s WWE Raw:. “I thought they were going to do several spots throughout the show. I thought they would beat him down to submission (to want to do the segment), but then when he cursed right before they broke out of that first segment, I thought, no. He ain’t got time to mess with this sh*t. He doesn’t. It was like a shoot, like I don’t have time to mess with this sh*t (because he had to run the show.). Nobody is going to do anything, there’s not going to be any physicality, everybody is beat to sh*t, so absolutely less is more in that situation.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH at the this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,791 tickets and there are 1,354 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page. Interim AEW...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Adonis Wonders Why He Is Not On The NWA Hard Times III Card, Talks His Love Of The NWA
NWA superstar Chris Adonis recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston about a wide range of topics, including how he feels about not being on the Hard Times III pay-per-view card, whether he thinks he will be added, and how much he loves working for the NWA as they have let him showcase a different side of his persona. Highlights from the interview are below.
