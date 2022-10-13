ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Day 1 2023 Event Reportedly Canceled

A new report has surfaced claiming that the 2023 WWE Day 1 event has been canceled. According to WrestleNomics, WWE will not be presenting the event, which only premiered back in January of this year. This means that as of right now there will be no premium live event between Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Big Spoiler on a Return Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly scheduled for tonight’s RAW from Oklahoma City. We noted earlier how there was recent talk of JBL possibly appearing at the next few RAW episodes in some capacity. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that JBL is booked for tonight’s RAW.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. *The debuting Bollywood Boyz vs. The Gunn Club. *Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue. *Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Jeremy Prophet & Jessica Leary.
wrestlingheadlines.com

List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events

WWE Raw – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY – 11,223 sold. AEW Dynamite – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada – 7,394 sold. WWE SmackDown – Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA – 6,395 sold. AEW Rampage – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wrestlingheadlines.com

Trent Beretta Talks Rumored NJPW Plans For Him Before He Went To AEW

Trent Beretta did an interview with Wrestling Inc where the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Beretta spoke about the rumored plans for him in NJPW prior to his decision to leave and join AEW. “I don’t know if that’s true either, I don’t know. I...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Erick Redbeard Shares What WWE Originally Wanted Him To Have In His Pet Cage

Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston recently conducted an interview with Erick Redbeard, where the duo discussed a number of different topics. Highlights are below. Not being ready for his story to stop in WWE when he got released:. “I wasn’t ready for my story to stop on that adventure....
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jim Ross Names Who He Thinks Is The Most Talented In-Ring Performer Ever

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the legendary announcer stated that he thinks Eddie Guerrerro is the best in-ring performer of all-time. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a more talented in-ring performer than Eddie Guerrero. He had...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Another WWE Superstar to Switch Brands for Storyline with WWE Legend?

It looks like WWE Hall of Famer JBL is returning to TV after he was teased in a storyline with Happy Baron Corbin last month. A new report from PWInsider notes that there was recent talk of JBL being at the next few RAW episodes, in some capacity but the exact role is unknown.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Brian Gerwirtz Says Shane McMahon Once Threatened To Kill Top WWE Executives

Former WWE writer Brian Gerwirtz has shared a wild story about Shane McMahon, and how he once threatened to kill two top WWE executives. In his book There’s Just One Problem Gerirtz revisits the early days of the XFL, and how his sister, Stephanie McMahon, was a sideline reporter for the league, which only lasted a year. During one of the games Shane apparently pulled Bruce Prichard and Michael Hayes aside and told them that if anything happened to Stephanie he would have them killed.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene Were Backstage At Recent NXT Events

Two former WWE stars were present backstage at recent NXT events. According to Fightful Select, Bobby Fish was brought in to help coach talent, and it is said that he is still on very good terms with WWE. Fish was last seen working for IMPACT Wrestling and is preparing to make his pro-boxing debut following his departure from AEW, but he is not under any type of full-time contract anywhere. WWE had released him in 2021.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Taylor Wilde Admits She Was Nervous For Her Return To IMPACT In 2021

IMPACT Knockouts star Taylor Wilde recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about a wide range of topics, including how she felt about her return in 2021 after being out of the business for over 10 years. Highlights from the interview are below. Admits to having self-doubts prior to her return to...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Mike Chioda: ‘I Was Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Leave AEW For WWE’

Mike Chioda joined “The Universal Wrestling Podcast” to talk about some of his shots with AEW. The former WWE referee noted that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE shocked him earlier this year. “AEW’s got a hell of a lot of talent over there right now,” Chioda said....
wrestlingheadlines.com

Saraya Shares Who She Wants To Wrestle In AEW

Saraya (Paige) made her AEW debut at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium once she confronted Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb after an interim AEW Women’s World Championship match. Saraya is now cleared by doctors to return to in-ring action. It appears she...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Bret Hart Praises ‘Master’ Villain Jerry Lawler

Bret Hart spoke about memorable matches he’s had in WWE against Glenn Jacobs and Jerry “The King” Lawler on the most recent edition of “Table For 3. The episode featured Hart, Lawler, and Kane. In 1995 at King of the Ring, Hart and Lawler would square...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kevin Nash Talks DX Reunion Segment On WWE Raw, Potential nWo Night

Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast. Here are the highlights:. The DX reunion segment from last week’s WWE Raw:. “I thought they were going to do several spots throughout the show. I thought they would beat him down to submission (to want to do the segment), but then when he cursed right before they broke out of that first segment, I thought, no. He ain’t got time to mess with this sh*t. He doesn’t. It was like a shoot, like I don’t have time to mess with this sh*t (because he had to run the show.). Nobody is going to do anything, there’s not going to be any physicality, everybody is beat to sh*t, so absolutely less is more in that situation.”
wrestlingheadlines.com

Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH at the this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,791 tickets and there are 1,354 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page. Interim AEW...
CINCINNATI, OH
wrestlingheadlines.com

Chris Adonis Wonders Why He Is Not On The NWA Hard Times III Card, Talks His Love Of The NWA

NWA superstar Chris Adonis recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston about a wide range of topics, including how he feels about not being on the Hard Times III pay-per-view card, whether he thinks he will be added, and how much he loves working for the NWA as they have let him showcase a different side of his persona. Highlights from the interview are below.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy