Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Has WWE Opened The Forbidden Door?, Top WWE Superstar Opens AAA TripleMania XXX
Is the “Forbidden Door” opening in WWE with Triple H at the helm?. The 30th annual AAA TripleMania event from Mexico City on Saturday night opened with a video of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio congratulating the company on celebrating a huge milestone, referencing his own time in the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Discusses “Bad Taste” WWE Storylines Involving Himself & Jeff Hardy
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on some of the past WWE storylines involving himself and his brother that were bad in hindsight, the factors affecting declining angles pushed by a promotion, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Has No Idea What Happened With Doomed WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is just as confused as fans as to why his return to WWE did not pan out. Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, returned to WWE last year but had one untelevised match before his release in November. Speaking to ‘The Total BeezSheez Show,’ Smith...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Spoken To Nick Khan About Purchasing WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken to Nick Khan about purchasing WWE but isn’t confident that the role is for him. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to being a business owner, as he runs his movie studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions,’ and is the owner of the XFL.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action At Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of RAW, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Phoenix, AZ: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)
ewrestlingnews.com
Title Match Added To The NJPW Battle Autumn Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for its Battle Autumn event, which takes place on November 5. We’ll see United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) facing off against Titan & BUSHI. You can check out the updated lineup for NJPW Battle Autumn...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Says Triple H Belongs On The Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling
During a recent appearance on the “Not Sam Wrestling” podcast, AEW wrestler MJF commented on why Triple H belongs on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, who else would be on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (10/18/22)
You can check out the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center below:. The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) vs. Cameron Grimes, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. an opponent...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Reveals Where He Got His Ring Name From, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was a recent guest on the “Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw” podcast. Steamboat began his professional wrestling career by working under his birth name of Richard Blood. When asked about getting a name change, Steamboat said it was Eddie Graham who switched his name because the latter said his real name wouldn’t work as a babyface.
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Provides An Update On The Status Of Her Neck, More
Saraya recently returned to the world of professional wrestling, making her AEW debut on an episode of Dynamite several weeks ago. During a recent appearance on the “Talk is Jericho” podcast, the former Paige commented on the status of her neck, taking the time to let herself heal, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rob Van Dam Discusses CM Punk’s Massive Ego, His Mindset
During a recent live event for Inside The Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam commented on CM Punk’s ego, how the business looks at someone with Punk’s type of ego, and more. You can check out some highlights from the show below:. On CM Punk’s ego:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Discusses His Deal With WWE, Says He’s Doing Production Work Backstage
During a recent interview with Bubba The Love Sponge, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on his current role with WWE. Angle elaborated on some details regarding his WWE contract, saying that he’s involved backstage doing some production work. You can check out some highlights from the interview...
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Discusses The White Rabbit Project Setting Up Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
WWE Head of Talent Relations & Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque has given some insight into the planning that led to Bray Wyatt’s return to the company. Speaking to The Wrap on Monday, “The Game” said they discussed how to bring Wyatt back “in the most engaging way possible.” He didn’t say how much Wyatt was involved in the planning.
ewrestlingnews.com
Willie Mack Reveals Why He Decided To Leave Impact Wrestling
During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack commented on why he decided to step away from Impact Wrestling, if he feels bummed out about leaving Impact since he had quite the run there, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Mike Chioda Says Tony Khan Should Avoid Post-PPV Media Scrums
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan may cut down on post-pay-per-view media scrums to avoid a similar situation as to what played out at AEW All Out 2022. After the September event, new-AEW World Champion CM Punk gave explosive comments about Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and Colt Cabana.
ewrestlingnews.com
Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole & Tyler Breeze Tease ‘DaParty’ Reunion
Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole and Tyler Breeze recently teased reuniting with Xavier Woods on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The three men posted the same video on Twitter using the #DaParty hashtag. The video features familiar music and displays the words “U Ready?” across the screen. The hashtag was their group name when they were still with WWE. They appeared regularly on the UpUpDownDown channel together. Breeze continued to appear on the channel whereas Castagnoli and Cole left after departing WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Would Kevin Nash Be Up For An nWo Reunion Appearance In WWE?
During the latest edition of his “Kliq This” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on the reunion of D-Generation X on last Monday’s episode of RAW and whether he’d be up for an nWo reunion in the future. According to Nash, he’d be down...
Comments / 0