Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action At Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of RAW, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
Has WWE Opened The Forbidden Door?, Top WWE Superstar Opens AAA TripleMania XXX
Is the “Forbidden Door” opening in WWE with Triple H at the helm?. The 30th annual AAA TripleMania event from Mexico City on Saturday night opened with a video of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio congratulating the company on celebrating a huge milestone, referencing his own time in the company.
Why The Bray Wyatt 6 Should Not Be Actual WWE Superstars
Since Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE, one of the major talking points has been the now humanoid versions of the Firefly Fun House characters. Previously, Wyatt had changed his Twitter handle to “Windham6” and sparked a lot of discussion of what he would do next. After coming back to WWE, this has changed to Wyatt 6 and all signs pointed to the series of characters we had previously seen in puppet form.
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Has No Idea What Happened With Doomed WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is just as confused as fans as to why his return to WWE did not pan out. Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, returned to WWE last year but had one untelevised match before his release in November. Speaking to ‘The Total BeezSheez Show,’ Smith...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Spoken To Nick Khan About Purchasing WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken to Nick Khan about purchasing WWE but isn’t confident that the role is for him. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to being a business owner, as he runs his movie studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions,’ and is the owner of the XFL.
Matt Hardy Discusses “Bad Taste” WWE Storylines Involving Himself & Jeff Hardy
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on some of the past WWE storylines involving himself and his brother that were bad in hindsight, the factors affecting declining angles pushed by a promotion, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (10/18/22)
You can check out the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center below:. The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) vs. Cameron Grimes, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. an opponent...
Backstage News On Planned AEW Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series
All Elite Wrestling is slated to film a new behind-the-scenes documentary. According to a report from Fightful, the promotion informed its talent and staff this past week that the company is set to produce a documentary show. The show will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspect of a group of wrestlers...
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name
WWE has locked down a new ring name. On October 13th, WWE filed to trademark “Lyra Valkyria” for entertainment services. WWE also recently filed to trademark “Uncle Harper” and “Uncle Howdy.”. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check...
Finn Balor To Appear On WWE NXT Tonight?, RAW To Air Live In Canada Next Week
During last night’s episode of RAW on Sportsnet360 in Canada, it was announced that next week’s show won’t be airing live on the network due to programming conflicts. Instead, the episode will air live on OLN. Additionally, the show will stream on SN Now. In addition to...
Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In The Pro Wrestling Business
Former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle was a recent guest on the “Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling related topics, including his first job in pro wrestling. He said,. “I was 16, I used to travel, I wasn’t yet...
Rhea Ripley Will Compete On This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Rhea Ripley will compete on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, which is going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. On Monday night’s episode of RAW, Cora Jade asked Ripley to be Roxanne Perez’s “Pick Your Poison” opponent this week ahead of their Halloween Havoc match. Ripley happily obliged.
Booker T Reacts To The O.C.’s Return To WWE
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson helped AJ Styles fend off the Judgement Day on Monday Night RAW last week. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that the trio will be facing off against the Judgement Day at the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. During the latest...
Triple H Discusses The White Rabbit Project Setting Up Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
WWE Head of Talent Relations & Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque has given some insight into the planning that led to Bray Wyatt’s return to the company. Speaking to The Wrap on Monday, “The Game” said they discussed how to bring Wyatt back “in the most engaging way possible.” He didn’t say how much Wyatt was involved in the planning.
Notes From Raw: Cameron Grimes Set For More Raw Appearances
During last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, fans were treated to an appearance by Cameron Grimes. The master of the Cave In was looking for help in his battle with The Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler) on NXT and found some unlikely allies in The OC. According to a new report from PWInsider, there has been talk of using Grimes more for Raw appearances in the coming weeks.
AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
Aussie Open Proposes Three-Way Tag Team Match For Upcoming NJPW Show
Fresh off the heels of their blistering tag team match against IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR, there might not be a hotter tag team act right now than Aussie Open. Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher have been on a hell of a run in the tag ranks of late, and they’ve got an idea about whom their next opponents could be.
WWE NXT Results for October 18, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
DDP Discusses Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Praises The Booking Of Finn Balor
During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) commented on Triple H taking over creative in WWE, Finn Balor taking it to another level at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event, and more. You can check out some highlights...
