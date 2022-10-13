Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis-Goldman Sachs' consumer pivot solves one question, but makeover raises more
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) strategy pivot has solved one problem for investors who didn't love its foray into consumer banking. Still, Wall Street is yet to be convinced if the broader reorganization will create long term benefits.
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the release of 180 million barrels...
Co-CEO of SKorean chat app steps down over service outage
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — A top executive of South Korea’s largest mobile chat app, Kakao, stepped down on Wednesday over a widespread service outage that triggered an outpouring of complaints in a country that is heavily reliant on such technology. Namkoong Whon, who became Kakao’s...
Comments / 0