FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
3 Shops in Lancaster, PA Worth Checking Out This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Best Small City in America? Lancaster, PA, according to WalletHubMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County voters: Here are drop box locations, hours
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County is sending out mail-in ballots this week to voters who requested one. Voters can drop off completed mail-in and absentee ballots at one of 12 drop box locations in the county, starting Oct. 29, the county said. Voters can only drop off their own ballot....
Bloomberg: Bankruptcy Haunts Chester as Pension Fund Runs Out of Cash
Chester is looking bankruptcy in the face, especially after its police pension fund runs out of cash in a few months, writes Hadriana Lownekron for Bloomberg. Chester’s financial decline has been happening for decades. The city’s population is half of what it was at its mid-century peak. Closed factories...
wdiy.org
Berks County Sheriff’s Deputies to Question Voters Dropping Off Ballots
State officials and community advocates are calling on Berks County officials to not comply with a new election policy. WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports that sheriff deputies will question voters dropping off ballots at two locations. (Original air-date: 10/17/22)
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Don't believe the hype: Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat remains on Friday, Oct. 28
Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat night will be Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. That is just as scheduled. Stop. There is no need to read more. Apparently, that still bears repeating. Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat night will be Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
philasun.com
Many Pennsylvanians who are currently or were incarcerated can vote, according to advocates, leaders
ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir speaks about voting rights of current and former inmates in Pennsylvania in front of the Catto statue, October 11. (Photo/Susan Segal) Advocates, community leaders and formerly incarcerated Pennsylvanians held a press conference at the memorial of civil rights champion Octavius V. Catto on...
Coroner called to scene in Lancaster County machinery incident
LANCASTER, Pa. — An incident with machinery in West Cocalico Township left one person dead Monday afternoon. The coroner was called to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road and Millpond Drive in Lancaster County after a piece of machinery crushed a worker around 2 p.m. According to on-scene...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction underway on apartment complex project in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - 69 News found construction workers and activity Monday at a long-awaited project in Easton. Crews are building the Watermark Apartments at Larry Holmes Drive and Church Street. Plans call for an apartment complex with 150 units and hundreds of spots for off-street parking. The developer told us,...
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reward offered in search for Reading homicide suspect
READING, Pa. - Authorities in Berks County are renewing the call for information in the search for a man suspected in a deadly shooting over the summer. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez may still be in the eastern Pennsylvania area, Reading police said Monday. A $10,000 reward is being offered for...
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 1 dead after shooting in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - At least one person is dead in a shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. A neighbor says he was watching TV when he heard about nine gunshots. "I heard pop, pop, pop, pop,...
local21news.com
Illegally dumped rats multiplying, more than 100 rounded-up in Steelton, Pa.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — An update to a story CBS 21 News has been following. We recently told you about a large number of rats that were dumped in the borough of Steelton. Volunteers have been working to rescue the rats in Steelton and Harrisburg. So far, the...
Speaker comforted by Oz at roundtable was paid staff, which campaign did not disclose
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has done several events billed as “community roundtables” on public safety, but it turns out at least one participant was a paid campaign staffer, something the campaign never disclosed.
sanatogapost.com
Road Work Due in West Pottsgrove, East Greenville
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Work scheduled to occur in coming days on Pennsylvania-owned highways in West Pottsgrove Township and East Greenville Borough will affect traffic on portions of roads in each municipality, according to the latest Pennsylvania Department of Transportation traffic bulletin from District 6 headquarters in King of Prussia.
Peddler’s Village Sets Date to Flip On Its Holiday Lights
I know you're still enjoying Spooky Season, but, this news is too big not to pass along. I just heard from Peddler's Village that they've set the date for its Grand Illumination Celebration, the night they flip the switch on for all of the amazing holiday lights. Trust me, you...
buckscountyherald.com
Resurfacing scheduled on state highways in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that resurfacing is scheduled on several state highways next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Delaware counties under several projects to repair and pave more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region. The work schedules and locations are:. Bucks County. Tuesday,...
skooknews.com
Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Reading Man Stole Gas From Parked Cars For Months: Police
A Reading man stole gas from parked cars across Berks County for weeks, according to a report by the Reading Eagle. Jeremy R. Griffith-Cardinal, 30, was arrested around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 after Central Berks Regional police said he was caught trying to steal copper coils from a property in Oley Township, the outlet reported.
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman sentenced for straw purchasing firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that a Harrisburg woman was sentenced to two years probation for straw purchasing a weapon for her brother. On March 10, 2019, Maricely Corona, 34, purchased a 9mm...
