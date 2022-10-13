ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County voters: Here are drop box locations, hours

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County is sending out mail-in ballots this week to voters who requested one. Voters can drop off completed mail-in and absentee ballots at one of 12 drop box locations in the county, starting Oct. 29, the county said. Voters can only drop off their own ballot....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Construction underway on apartment complex project in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - 69 News found construction workers and activity Monday at a long-awaited project in Easton. Crews are building the Watermark Apartments at Larry Holmes Drive and Church Street. Plans call for an apartment complex with 150 units and hundreds of spots for off-street parking. The developer told us,...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reward offered in search for Reading homicide suspect

READING, Pa. - Authorities in Berks County are renewing the call for information in the search for a man suspected in a deadly shooting over the summer. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez may still be in the eastern Pennsylvania area, Reading police said Monday. A $10,000 reward is being offered for...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

At least 1 dead after shooting in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - At least one person is dead in a shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. A neighbor says he was watching TV when he heard about nine gunshots. "I heard pop, pop, pop, pop,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Road Work Due in West Pottsgrove, East Greenville

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Work scheduled to occur in coming days on Pennsylvania-owned highways in West Pottsgrove Township and East Greenville Borough will affect traffic on portions of roads in each municipality, according to the latest Pennsylvania Department of Transportation traffic bulletin from District 6 headquarters in King of Prussia.
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Resurfacing scheduled on state highways in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that resurfacing is scheduled on several state highways next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Delaware counties under several projects to repair and pave more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region. The work schedules and locations are:. Bucks County. Tuesday,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Reading Man Stole Gas From Parked Cars For Months: Police

A Reading man stole gas from parked cars across Berks County for weeks, according to a report by the Reading Eagle. Jeremy R. Griffith-Cardinal, 30, was arrested around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 after Central Berks Regional police said he was caught trying to steal copper coils from a property in Oley Township, the outlet reported.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman sentenced for straw purchasing firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that a Harrisburg woman was sentenced to two years probation for straw purchasing a weapon for her brother. On March 10, 2019, Maricely Corona, 34, purchased a 9mm...
HARRISBURG, PA

