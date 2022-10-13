ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KARK

Electric Ghost is the best of the best

Nichole visits a local screen-printing business that truly takes creativity up a notch. Electric Ghost is a custom t-shirt/apparel printing company located in the soma neighborhood in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas. They are a hardworking and friendly team that can help you make ordering products for your business, event, or personal use easy and fun!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Renovation complete on Nimmo Access to Little Red River

SEARCY, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The construction of a new boat ramp on the Little Red River near Henry Gray Hurricane Lake WMA was completed Sept. 20 and is now open for use in this popular fishing and hunting area in north-central Arkansas. Originally approved for...
SEARCY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Alas Brown Charged With Forgery 2nd Degree

On October 11, 2022 at approximately 9:37am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Alas Brown, 37, of Little Rock, AR. Mr. Brown was arrested and charged with forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Brown was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
theeastcountygazette.com

A Member of the Conway School Board Says “LGBTQ Community Deserve Death”.

During a school board meeting in Arkansas on Tuesday night where many anti-LGBTQ policies were adopted, a man was caught on camera declaring LGBTQ people “deserve death. A district spokesperson identified the speaker as Cal Paulson, who is referred to as a local preacher in an article by the Log Cabin Democrat newspaper of Conway, the city in which the school district is located. Paulson claims, “God gave them over to a depraved mind so that they do what they should not be doing.” A meeting attendee filmed the video, which NBC News later confirmed.”
CONWAY, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Gonzalez, Vasquez Crowned 2022 Homecoming Royalty

Paula Gonzalez Prado and Marquis Vasquez were named 2022 Arkansas Tech University Homecoming queen and king during a pre-game ceremony at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field in Russellville on Saturday, Oct. 15. Gonzalez, a 21-year old senior from Maracaibo, Venezuela, and Vasquez, a 20-year old junior from Conway, were elected...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
KARK

Capitol View: The race to election day heats up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is now just a little over 3 weeks until election day. On this week’s Capitol View, Democratic candidate for Governor Chris Jones joined Roby Brock for an interview. Among the topics, with ACT scores at the lowest levels in decades, what can be...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

