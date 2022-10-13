Read full article on original website
KARK
Electric Ghost is the best of the best
Nichole visits a local screen-printing business that truly takes creativity up a notch. Electric Ghost is a custom t-shirt/apparel printing company located in the soma neighborhood in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas. They are a hardworking and friendly team that can help you make ordering products for your business, event, or personal use easy and fun!
KATV
After eight-year hiatus, Smoke on the Water to return to a new location in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Organizers with Smoke on the Water Productions announced Monday that its namesake grilling competition is returning to its birthplace city of Pine Bluff after an eight-year hiatus. Though it is making a return to Pine Bluff on Friday and Saturday, it won't be returning to...
Well-known Maumelle swan ‘Romeo’ passes away
A central Arkansas community is mourning the passing of a bird known by locals as “The King of Lake Valencia”.
Residents in the Little Rock community coming together to stand up against violence
A community is coming together to stand up against violence in the city.
KARK
Renovation complete on Nimmo Access to Little Red River
SEARCY, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The construction of a new boat ramp on the Little Red River near Henry Gray Hurricane Lake WMA was completed Sept. 20 and is now open for use in this popular fishing and hunting area in north-central Arkansas. Originally approved for...
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
hopeprescott.com
Alas Brown Charged With Forgery 2nd Degree
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 9:37am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Alas Brown, 37, of Little Rock, AR. Mr. Brown was arrested and charged with forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Brown was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Little Rock police investigating homicide near I-30 and Frontage Road
Police in Little Rock began a homicide investigation late Monday evening.
Arkansas State Fair update: headlining concert cancelled due to weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Organizers of the Arkansas State Fair are closing the event early out of an abundance of caution due to the thunderstorms in the area. Tonight’s main stage concert, the 90’s Dance Party, was supposed to start at 8:00 p.m. but has been canceled. Refunds or rain checks will be made available […]
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock to see earliest freeze ever!
The big cool-down that we have been forecasting for more than a week is here! But what was looking like a few days of below-average temperatures has turned into historic cold for mid-October.
Kevin Gates concertgoers concerned about violence
Thursday, many gather at the Simmons Bank Arena to see Multi-platinum rap artist, Kevin Gates in action.
theeastcountygazette.com
A Member of the Conway School Board Says “LGBTQ Community Deserve Death”.
During a school board meeting in Arkansas on Tuesday night where many anti-LGBTQ policies were adopted, a man was caught on camera declaring LGBTQ people “deserve death. A district spokesperson identified the speaker as Cal Paulson, who is referred to as a local preacher in an article by the Log Cabin Democrat newspaper of Conway, the city in which the school district is located. Paulson claims, “God gave them over to a depraved mind so that they do what they should not be doing.” A meeting attendee filmed the video, which NBC News later confirmed.”
arkansastechnews.com
Gonzalez, Vasquez Crowned 2022 Homecoming Royalty
Paula Gonzalez Prado and Marquis Vasquez were named 2022 Arkansas Tech University Homecoming queen and king during a pre-game ceremony at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field in Russellville on Saturday, Oct. 15. Gonzalez, a 21-year old senior from Maracaibo, Venezuela, and Vasquez, a 20-year old junior from Conway, were elected...
“I’m broken” Little Rock family in agony after brother dies in Wednesday afternoon shooting
Emotions are running high as three sisters mourn the loss of their brother, Barry Campbell who was shot and killed earlier this week in Little Rock.
‘The Voice’ contestant grew up singing in Little Rock
Another Arkansas voice is impressing millions on the big stage. Steven McMorran grew up in Little Rock and is now the second Central Arkansas contestant on NBC's The Voice.
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Coldest temperatures since early April tonight
It’s a sunny afternoon, but on the cool and breezy side. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 68°. Very cold temperatures tonight. Little Rock may not dip below freezing, but most areas north of Little Rock may. Freezing temperatures are possible in Central and South Arkansas...
North Little Rock educator named and recognized as 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year
A North Little Rock Middle School teacher received praises and recognition on Friday as she was named 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
North Little Rock police officer placed on leave after firing weapon during incident
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating after they said an officer fired their weapon during an incident on the 5000 block of Velvet Ridge Saturday evening. Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said that the incident happened shortly after officers arrived at a shots-fired call when officers […]
KARK
Capitol View: The race to election day heats up
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is now just a little over 3 weeks until election day. On this week’s Capitol View, Democratic candidate for Governor Chris Jones joined Roby Brock for an interview. Among the topics, with ACT scores at the lowest levels in decades, what can be...
