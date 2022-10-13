Read full article on original website
Related
What They're Saying: Offense Was Optional Edition
WASHINGTON STATE'S BYE WEEK comes with a critical to-do list, with the offense, defense and special teams coming off a lethargic performance in the loss to Oregon State. WSU needs a renewed commitment this week from its wide receivers and offensive line in particular, and.
Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU
YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
q13fox.com
De Laura returns after planting Coug flag in Husky Stadium
The Huskies take on Arizona on Saturday. Arizona's current QB, and former WSU QB De Laura returns to Husky Stadium, where he planted a WSU flag on the field.
pugetsound.edu
University of Idaho’s ban on birth control – here we go…
The University of Idaho recently announced in response to the state’s abortion law that it will no longer be providing birth control to its students. The announcement, made by the University’s general council, not only banned staff from offering birth control to students but also included restrictions on speech. According to the email sent to university employees, they are no longer allowed to speak in support of abortion at work and if they do so they could face a felony conviction. This announcement was made in light of Idaho’s near total abortion ban effective Aug. 25. Exceptions are made only in cases of rape and incest or when the mother’s life is at risk, as shown by a report made to local authorities.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Pikeminnow Season Catch Up; Data Confirms Snake Walleye Increase
A sharp increase in incidental walleye catches during this year’s Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Program season is confirming a report of building numbers of the fish colonizing upper portions of Washington’s Snake River. End-of-season tallies show 12 times as many walleye were reported in 2022 versus 2021 at the...
KLEWTV
Colfax Auctioneer Selected As 2022 FFA American Star Finalist
Colfax auctioneer and junior at Oklahoma State University, Cotton Booker, has been selected as one of four finalists for the National FFA Organization’s top achievement awards, the American Star in Agribusiness, according to a press release. The American Star Awards represent the best of the best among thousands of...
pullmanradio.com
WSU PD seeks information about bicycle theft
The WSU Police Department is seeking information about a bicycle theft that occurred on 10-12-2022 from the West side of the Spark Building. A $500 reward is being offered by the owner for any information that leads to the bicycle being recovered. The bicycle is described as a baby blue...
Cheney police chief announces resignation
CHENEY, Wash. — After 11 years as the city of Cheney's police chief, John Hensley announced his plans to step away from the role. Cheney mayor Chris Grover told KREM 2 the city has accepted his resignation and are actively searching for an interim chief. Mayor Grover has not...
US Fish and Wildlife Service conducts prescribed burn near Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. — If you see smoke out in Cheney, crews are doing a prescribed burn in the area. Spokane County Fire District 3 said on Saturday that US Fish and Wildlife Service is burning a prescribed area of the Turnbull Wildlife Refuge Fire Management Specialist for Turnbull Wildfire Refuge Ken Meinhart said the fire is burning at the northern...
pullmanradio.com
Axe Throwing Establishment Comes To The Palouse
An axe-throwing establishment has arrived on the Palouse. Moscow Axe Throwing is located at 310 West 3rd Street. The business hosted its grand opening last weekend. Moscow Axe Throwing is open 7 days a week from noon to midnight.
Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte
OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
KHQ Right Now
Woman shot and killed near Orofino, suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter
Orofino, Idaho. - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 15 killing one woman. Police responded to a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte. When they arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Lanae Tackely with a fatal gunshot wound. She died on scene.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted On Nationwide $100K Warrant-35 Year Old Charged In Garfield Armed Robbery
A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37 year old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
384K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0