Danbury Police raise funds to help kids with cancer. Members of the Danbury Police Department took part in the 13th Annual Push Against Cancer this weekend to benefit The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. The Camp provides "a different kind of healing to seriously ill children and their families through a variety of year-round programs. All services are free of charge because of donations given during fundraising events. The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp was founded in 1988 by Paul Newman. Danbury Police raised $2300 during the event, but that was about half of their goal. Donations are still be accepted. http://getinvolved.holeinthewallgang.org/site/TR/HWCGGlobal/General?pg=team&fr_id=1665&team_id=4244&fbclid=IwAR0WcrslQymuI5E2D0m41LqpU63WK_G0AzkvYF6SdN7zuBql639n57TWs-4.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO