NATICK – Natick Police will participate in the National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29. “Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – a record amount of prescription drugs,” said organizers.

NATICK, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO