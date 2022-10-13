Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Car Strikes Pole Sunday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fir responded to a single-car crash early Sunday morning, October 16. A vehicle struck a telephone pole at 450 Waverley Street at 1:23 a.m., said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. There were no injuries, said Lt. Mickens. Police did not make any...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Teen Saturday Morning
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham teen on multiple motor vehicle violations on Saturday morning, October 15. Police arrested at 11:27 a.m. at Concord and Howard streets Agnaldov Figuieredo Ribeiro, 18. of 19 Summit Street of Framingham. A Police Officer observed multiple traffic violations, said Police. The operator...
Framingham Police: Backpacks Stolen From Truck
FRAMINGHAM – Two backpacks were stolen from a truck in Framingham on Friday, October 14. The theft was reported at 2:40 p.m. at 100 Pond Street, according to the public police log. The two backpacks were “stolen from the truck cab,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Driver Tells Framingham Police Males in Pick-Up Truck Shot at Her
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an road incident. A woman said “some shot BB or pellet gun at her vehicle,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The suspects – two men, were in a white pick-up truck, said Lt. Mickens. There was no injuries...
Brockton police release video of violent road rage incident, request public’s help
Anyone who may have information on this case or can identify any of the people in the video is asked to call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234. Brockton police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a group of people in connection with a Sept. 24 assault of two men on Walnut Street.
Police Arrest Framingham Man For Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Arrested at Bishop & Mansfield streets was Rodrigo Gomes, 41, of 32 Wilson Drive of Framingham. He was arrested on a charge of unlicensed...
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 45, With Stolen Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on Friday afternoon with a stolen motor vehicle. Police arrested Carlos Febus, 45, with no known address at 2:40 p.m. at 863 Concord Street. He was charged with receiving stolen motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and multiple warrants.
Man arrested after throwing someone through a North End window, police say
Boston police arrested a 23-year-old from Burlington on Saturday after he allegedly threw someone through a glass window near Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End. Carl Larson is charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property. Boston police say they approached an intersection near the bakery over the weekend where they heard multiple people yelling.
Thief Steals 2 Cell Phones From Framingham Home
FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating a breaking & entering last week on Hollis Street in Framingham. The home owner reported the incident to police at 9:23 p.m. on October 12 at 359 Hollis Street. Two cell phones, value unknown, were stolen from the home, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt....
Police: Gunshots in Framingham For 2nd Consecutive Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive weekend, Police received a report of gunshots in the City of Framingham. On Saturday evening, October 15, around 4:30 p.m., Framingham Police were called to Herbert Street and Tripp Street for a report of gunshots, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The neighborhood...
Natick Police Will Collect Unwanted & Unused Drugs at Station & Wegmans at the Mall
NATICK – Natick Police will participate in the National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29. “Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – a record amount of prescription drugs,” said organizers.
2 suspects in Cranston break-in appear in court; search continues for 3rd
Two suspects involved in a house break in Cranston faced a judge Monday morning.
universalhub.com
Two make off with loaded gun magazines and bulletproof vest from a Cambridge cop's car, police say
Cambridge Police report they are looking for two people for a string of burglaries early this morning in North Cambridge - including two loaded magazines from the locked car of a Cambridge officer's personal car. Police say officers responded around 5:30 this morning to a burglar alarm at a service...
theeastcountygazette.com
B-3 AND E-18 Drug Control Units Carry Out A Search Warrant And Arrest A Man For Drug-Related Offences
Boston Officers from the B-3 Drug Control Unit (DCU) and the E-18 DCU’ execute search warrants and arrest Vincent Brown, 57, of Dorchester. On drug charges on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Police officers applied for and were granted search warrants in Dorchester District Court following an investigation. Officers seized...
Police offer no update on mass shooting at Worcester warehouse
WORCESTER — There are still many unanswered questions following a mass shooting at a Webster Street warehouse early Saturday morning. Police declined Monday to provide an update on the conditions of any of the six people injured in the gunfire, which erupted just after 3 a.m. at 88 Webster St. They also declined to say...
Framingham Police: Individual Scammed Out of $3,300
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $3,300. The larceny was reported on Sunday, October 16 at 10:49 a.m. The individual was scammed out of $3,300 via a “check scam through CashApp,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened...
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Police: Vandals Break Bus Shelter Windows
FRAMINGHAM – Two windows at the bus shelter at 200 Staples Drive were broken by vandals, said Framingham Police. The incident was reported to Police at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Framingham Police have no suspects at this time.
Police: Window Smashed at Hospital Parking Lot
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to MetroWest Medical Center for a report of vandalism on October 12. The call came into police at 11:21 a.m. for 115 Lincoln Street in Framingham. “A vehicle parked in the lot had the window smashed,” said the Framingham Police spokespersn. Nothing was...
WCVB
Woman killed, 2 men injured in triple shooting in Boston
BOSTON — A 24-year-old woman was killed and two men injured in a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Boston police said the three victims were shot at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street intersection just before 9 p.m. Investigators were focusing around a convenience...
