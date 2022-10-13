ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham Police: Car Strikes Pole Sunday Night

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fir responded to a single-car crash early Sunday morning, October 16. A vehicle struck a telephone pole at 450 Waverley Street at 1:23 a.m., said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. There were no injuries, said Lt. Mickens. Police did not make any...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Teen Saturday Morning

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham teen on multiple motor vehicle violations on Saturday morning, October 15. Police arrested at 11:27 a.m. at Concord and Howard streets Agnaldov Figuieredo Ribeiro, 18. of 19 Summit Street of Framingham. A Police Officer observed multiple traffic violations, said Police. The operator...
Framingham Police: Backpacks Stolen From Truck

FRAMINGHAM – Two backpacks were stolen from a truck in Framingham on Friday, October 14. The theft was reported at 2:40 p.m. at 100 Pond Street, according to the public police log. The two backpacks were “stolen from the truck cab,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Man arrested after throwing someone through a North End window, police say

Boston police arrested a 23-year-old from Burlington on Saturday after he allegedly threw someone through a glass window near Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End. Carl Larson is charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property. Boston police say they approached an intersection near the bakery over the weekend where they heard multiple people yelling.
Thief Steals 2 Cell Phones From Framingham Home

FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating a breaking & entering last week on Hollis Street in Framingham. The home owner reported the incident to police at 9:23 p.m. on October 12 at 359 Hollis Street. Two cell phones, value unknown, were stolen from the home, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt....
Natick Police Will Collect Unwanted & Unused Drugs at Station & Wegmans at the Mall

NATICK – Natick Police will participate in the National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29. “Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – a record amount of prescription drugs,” said organizers.
Framingham Police: Individual Scammed Out of $3,300

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $3,300. The larceny was reported on Sunday, October 16 at 10:49 a.m. The individual was scammed out of $3,300 via a “check scam through CashApp,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened...
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Police: Window Smashed at Hospital Parking Lot

FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to MetroWest Medical Center for a report of vandalism on October 12. The call came into police at 11:21 a.m. for 115 Lincoln Street in Framingham. “A vehicle parked in the lot had the window smashed,” said the Framingham Police spokespersn. Nothing was...
Woman killed, 2 men injured in triple shooting in Boston

BOSTON — A 24-year-old woman was killed and two men injured in a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Boston police said the three victims were shot at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street intersection just before 9 p.m. Investigators were focusing around a convenience...
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

