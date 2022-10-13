Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Echo 3’ Trailer: ‘The Hurt Locker’ Writer Mark Boal Returns With A New Apple TV+ Action Series
With credits like “The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” it’s clear that writer Mark Boal knows how to craft an exciting military thriller. Considering that pedigree, you have every right to be excited about his new TV series, “Echo 3.”. As seen in...
theplaylist.net
‘Mammals’ Teaser: James Corden & Sally Hawkins Star In Prime Video Series About Complicated Marriages
Marriage is a tough thing. Some people believe that once you tie the knot, you just get to coast and not really worry so much about your relationship. However, you could argue that marriage only complicates things more. The new Prime Video series, “Mammals,” attempts to showcase how marriage is filled with trials and tribulations.
theplaylist.net
‘The Son’ Trailer: Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby & Anthony Hopkins Star In The Latest From Florian Zeller
While already known as a respected novelist, playwright, theatre director, and screenwriter, French renaissance man Florian Zeller really put himself on the map with his directorial debut, “The Father,” in 2020, winning Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actors for Anthony Hopkins at the 93rd Academy Awards. Zeller follows...
theplaylist.net
‘Something In The Dirt’ Trailer: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead’s New Conspiratorial Sci-Fi Mindbender Comes Out In November
Fresh off directing episodes of Marvel’s “Moon Knight” and then being upped as the main directors on “Loki” season two, indie filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have returned for their own solo effort, “Something In The Dirt.” Known for trippy, surreal, strange, high-concept, sci-fi, and horror films like “Spring,” “The Endless,” and “Synchronic,” Benson and Moorhead’s work is always unique, and for ‘Dirt,’ their latest, the duo crafted one of their most lo-fi efforts.
theplaylist.net
‘Ticket To Paradise’ Review: A Lightweight But Enjoyable Reunion For Julia Roberts & George Clooney
George Clooney and Julia Roberts have been making movies together for more than two decades now, first sharing the screen in 2001’s “Ocean’s Eleven,” and re-teaming for “Ocean’s Twelve,” “Money Monster,” and the Clooney-directed “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (though they shared no scenes). Yet it’s not just their shared charisma and charm that accounts for so much of what works in their new movie “Ticket to Paradise.” It’s that we now, as an audience, have a relationship with them, so we’re pulling for them in a way we don’t when a random Disney personality and Instagram influencer are potentially paired in a new Netflix rom-com. “Ticket” has its problems, but it’s acutely aware of how we feel about George and Julia and uses that knowledge in ways both expected and surprising.
theplaylist.net
New HBO/HBO Max Teaser Shows First-Look Footage For Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle,’ Elizabeth Olsen’s ‘Love & Death’ & More
For all the discussion on social media about how Warner Bros. Discovery is canceling films and series and cutting a lot of jobs, in an attempt to bring down costs and reduce debt, a new trailer for the upcoming content coming to HBO and HBO Max proves the studio still has a number of high-profile projects arriving on screens in the next year.
16 Hilarious Tweets About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boy band, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
theplaylist.net
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’: Heartrending Reimagining Is A Classic In The Making [LFF]
“All good things require patience,” Gepetto (David Bradley) lovingly tells his young son, Carlo (Gregory Mann). The exact same words must have been uttered by Guillermo del Toro to himself countless times over the fourteen years he spent working on his dream project, a stop-motion adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s 1886 classic tale, “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” The Mexican auteur, a well-known lover and supporter of animation, first fell in love with the tale of the wooden puppet who wished to be a real boy when he was a boy himself, going to the local cinema with his mother in Guadalajara (“Animation is a medium, not a genre. Animation is film,” he famously said in a quote often employed by the most fervorous supporters of the craft).
theplaylist.net
‘Captain America 4′: Harrison Ford To Star As Thunderbolt Ross In Marvel Studios’ Upcoming Sequel
For years, William Hurt was one of the familiar faces gracing various MCU projects. And it would appear, his character, General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who debuted in 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk,” was set to continue to be a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, back in March, the actor passed away, leaving a hole in the ‘Avengers’ franchise. Well, that’s where Harrison Ford comes in.
In An Era Of Streaming And The Near Death Of The Rom-Com Genre, "Bros" Was Never Going To Succeed
Despite being a quality film, Bros. faced the uphill battle from the start for being a theatrical release of a film in a practically dead genre while marketing itself as something it wasn't.
theplaylist.net
Sofia Coppola Explains Why Her ‘Priscilla’ Movie Won’t Be A Mirror Image Of ‘Elvis’
Aussie director Baz Lurman has always been an energetic showman which is likely why he was able to make quite the sensational take on the life of iconic singer/entertainer Elvis Presley with “Elvis.” The flip side of that hip-shaking coin is another film by Sofia Coppola (“Marie Antoinette“), focusing on Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ young wife, and the filmmaker is making it clear that her project won’t be a mirror image of Lurman.
theplaylist.net
‘Good Grief’: Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel & More Join Dan Levy’s Directorial Debut At Netflix
The truth is that Dan Levy has cemented his place in pop culture history thanks to his role in “Schitt’s Creek.” But that’s not stopping the actor-writer-producer from adding a new title to his repertoire— director. And he’s going to flex that new muscle for his feature film directorial debut, “Good Grief.”
theplaylist.net
‘Knives Out’: Rian Johnson Confirms Daniel Craig’s Character Is Queer
First seen in “Knives Out,” Daniel Craig’s private investigator character, Benoit Blanc, quickly became a fan favorite with his slightly exaggerated Southern drawl and his unique methods for solving cases. Well, it would appear “Glass Onion,” the upcoming ‘Knives Out’ sequel, is not only going to show more of Blanc’s investigative skills, but audiences are going to learn a bit more about his personal life.
theplaylist.net
Seth Green Details Nasty Childhood Interaction With Bill Murray At ‘SNL’ That Left Him “Horrified” & In Tears
Beloved comedian Bill Murray’s carefully constructed image of the mischievous uncle you’d love to have a drink with has really taken a beating lately. Following reports of alleged sexual assault on the set of Aziz Ansari’s film “Being Mortal”—which shut down production on the film, though the matter was legally settled, so there won’t be any other fallout, other than a public one—everyone seems to be coming out of the woodwork with a bad Bill Murray story. Geena Davis recently said Murray humiliated her and harassed her on the set of his film, “Quick Change” in the 1990s. Now Seth Green (“Austin Powers” and “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is recalling a pretty horrible story from a time when he was just a kid.
This ‘Stranger Things’ star is all grown up — and partying for his 21st across Miami
He’ll always have Miami Beach.
theplaylist.net
‘Decision To Leave’ Director Park Chan-Wook On His Romantic Detective Noir & “Opening Your Eyes Within The Mist” [NYFF]
With a formalist’s eye for visual symmetry, an architect’s sense of structure, and a poet’s ability to stoke the passions raging inside his precisely balanced frames, Park Chan-wook makes ferociously controlled films about ferocious, uncontrollable impulses. Ever since his international breakthrough with 2003’s “Oldboy,” remembered most for the oft-imitated hallway sequence in which a hammer-wielding Choi Min-sik lays waste to enemy waves in a righteous bid for freedom, the South Korean filmmaker has been widely associated with operatic bursts of sexuality and extreme violence, the kind often considered a signature of the New Korean Cinema.
Review: A friendship ends in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
What if, one day, your best friend decided that they didn’t want to be friends anymore? Not because of something that happened like a fight or some offense. You didn’t say something stupid while drunk. It’s not anything that can be apologized for or mended. It’s much worse than that. It’s just you.
Emma Watson calls 'Harry Potter' co-star Tom Felton her 'soulmate' in heartfelt foreword to his book
Emma Watson shared her love for her "Harry Potter" co-star Tom Felton, writing that the two are "soulmates" in the foreword to his memoir.
The Dish: ‘The Daily Show’ Considers Hosting Duos & Trios As It Plots Post-Trevor Noah Course With Correspondents In Line For Promotion
EXCLUSIVE: The Daily Show is charting its post-Trevor Noah course and it might involve more than one host. Deadline understands that Comedy Central is considering hosting duos and trios as it looks to replace the comedian behind the desk. Noah revealed that he was leaving the nightly talkshow at the end of September with his final show planned for Thursday December 8. There’s been much talk about who will replace him but it seems that it may not be only one person. One suggestion is that Noah will be replaced by a committee of hosts. We hear that a number of the correspondents are...
theplaylist.net
‘The Vow, Part Two’ Exclusive Clip: The Explosive Docuseries Returns More Access Inside NXIVM
When “The Vow” debuted on HBO, it quickly became a must-see series and one of the very best true-crime docs around. Telling the tragic, harrowing story of a group of women (many from Hollywood) lured into what is basically a sex cult called NXIVM, “The Vow” features an incredible number of twists and turns as it leads to its rather stunning conclusion. Well, considering the story of NXIVM and its leader, Keith Raniere, is far from over, “The Vow, Part Two” is now set to debut, continuing the unbelievable true story.
Comments / 0