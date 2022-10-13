CH Booth Library in Newtown is hosting a virtual discussion this week about White-Tailed Deer in Connecticut. The presentation about their habitat, diet, behavior, and other topics will also give attendees practical recommendations for coexistence with the White-tailed Deer population. Paul Colburn is a certified Master Wildlife Conservationist, a program run by the state Department of Energy & Environmental Protection that trains volunteers in the fields of wildlife management, natural history and interpretation. Registration is required for Wednesday's Zoom, which is scheduled for 7pm.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO