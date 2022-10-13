ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

House destroyed by fire in Mahopac

A house was destroyed by fire in Mahopac early Friday morning. The Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fully involved structure fire on Curry Spur Road and found it progressed to an untenable state where an interior attack was not possible. No one was inside at the time, and firefighters attacked the flames from outside to prevent it from spreading to oil and propane tanks as well as any surrounding trees and out-buildings. Mutual aid was provided by Mahopac Falls, Carmel, Yorktown, and Kent fire departments with support from the Putnam County Fire Investigation Team, Carmel Police Department and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Injured hiker rescued from Macedonia State Park

An injured hiker has been rescued from Macedonia State Park. Sherman Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid this weekend for their second backcountry rescue in just a few months. The Department brought their Stokes basket, a modified stretcher, to a rocky part of a steep trail not accessible by vehicle. The hiker had fallen and twisted his knee. Multiple departments assisted in the rescue that required a specialized ropes team. Sherman fire officials say everyone was taken off the hill with a good outcome.
New Milford Police conducting traffic law compliance patrols

New Milford Police conducting traffic law compliance patrols. New Milford Police were out Friday enforcing speed limits. The officers made 20 stops on Danbury Road and issued 15 infractions, 2 misdemeanor summons and 3 written warnings. Chief Cerruto asked drivers to slow down and follow the speed limit. The New Milford Police Department has made over a thousand stops so far this year, with about 500 of those stops on Route 7. This week officers will begin a two week distracted driving enforcement campaign.
Danbury Police raise funds to help kids with cancer

Danbury Police raise funds to help kids with cancer. Members of the Danbury Police Department took part in the 13th Annual Push Against Cancer this weekend to benefit The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. The Camp provides "a different kind of healing to seriously ill children and their families through a variety of year-round programs. All services are free of charge because of donations given during fundraising events. The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp was founded in 1988 by Paul Newman. Danbury Police raised $2300 during the event, but that was about half of their goal. Donations are still be accepted. http://getinvolved.holeinthewallgang.org/site/TR/HWCGGlobal/General?pg=team&fr_id=1665&team_id=4244&fbclid=IwAR0WcrslQymuI5E2D0m41LqpU63WK_G0AzkvYF6SdN7zuBql639n57TWs-4.
