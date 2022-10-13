‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’ Trailer: Laura Poitras’ Golden Lion Winner Hits US Theaters Later This Fall

Read full article on original website
‘This Is Sparklehorse’ Trailer: New Indie Rock Doc Features David Lynch, Members Of Grandaddy, Metric & More
They were never as big as they should have been— though folks like Radiohead, PJ Harvey, The Flaming Lips, Danger Mouse, and Tom Waits took them out on tour, or collaborated with them, or both— but in the late-’90s and the ’00s, Sparklehorse, the indie rock project by Mark Linkous was super beloved by many musicians who have gone on to be very famous. Sparklehorse was Linkous’ brainchild, his band with a revolving cast of musicians around him and had a sound that was achingly beautiful but also rocking and filled with super infectious pop melodies. Like Elliott Smith, who had a similar trajectory, in a just world, Sparklehorse would be a household name. “Sad beauty” is the way friend and collaborative David Lynch puts it.
‘Something In The Dirt’ Trailer: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead’s New Conspiratorial Sci-Fi Mindbender Comes Out In November
Fresh off directing episodes of Marvel’s “Moon Knight” and then being upped as the main directors on “Loki” season two, indie filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have returned for their own solo effort, “Something In The Dirt.” Known for trippy, surreal, strange, high-concept, sci-fi, and horror films like “Spring,” “The Endless,” and “Synchronic,” Benson and Moorhead’s work is always unique, and for ‘Dirt,’ their latest, the duo crafted one of their most lo-fi efforts.
‘Echo 3’ Trailer: ‘The Hurt Locker’ Writer Mark Boal Returns With A New Apple TV+ Action Series
With credits like “The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” it’s clear that writer Mark Boal knows how to craft an exciting military thriller. Considering that pedigree, you have every right to be excited about his new TV series, “Echo 3.”. As seen in...
‘Ticket To Paradise’ Review: A Lightweight But Enjoyable Reunion For Julia Roberts & George Clooney
George Clooney and Julia Roberts have been making movies together for more than two decades now, first sharing the screen in 2001’s “Ocean’s Eleven,” and re-teaming for “Ocean’s Twelve,” “Money Monster,” and the Clooney-directed “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (though they shared no scenes). Yet it’s not just their shared charisma and charm that accounts for so much of what works in their new movie “Ticket to Paradise.” It’s that we now, as an audience, have a relationship with them, so we’re pulling for them in a way we don’t when a random Disney personality and Instagram influencer are potentially paired in a new Netflix rom-com. “Ticket” has its problems, but it’s acutely aware of how we feel about George and Julia and uses that knowledge in ways both expected and surprising.
‘Decision To Leave’ Director Park Chan-Wook On His Romantic Detective Noir & “Opening Your Eyes Within The Mist” [NYFF]
With a formalist’s eye for visual symmetry, an architect’s sense of structure, and a poet’s ability to stoke the passions raging inside his precisely balanced frames, Park Chan-wook makes ferociously controlled films about ferocious, uncontrollable impulses. Ever since his international breakthrough with 2003’s “Oldboy,” remembered most for the oft-imitated hallway sequence in which a hammer-wielding Choi Min-sik lays waste to enemy waves in a righteous bid for freedom, the South Korean filmmaker has been widely associated with operatic bursts of sexuality and extreme violence, the kind often considered a signature of the New Korean Cinema.
‘The Son’ Trailer: Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby & Anthony Hopkins Star In The Latest From Florian Zeller
While already known as a respected novelist, playwright, theatre director, and screenwriter, French renaissance man Florian Zeller really put himself on the map with his directorial debut, “The Father,” in 2020, winning Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actors for Anthony Hopkins at the 93rd Academy Awards. Zeller follows...
In An Era Of Streaming And The Near Death Of The Rom-Com Genre, "Bros" Was Never Going To Succeed
Despite being a quality film, Bros. faced the uphill battle from the start for being a theatrical release of a film in a practically dead genre while marketing itself as something it wasn't.
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’: Heartrending Reimagining Is A Classic In The Making [LFF]
“All good things require patience,” Gepetto (David Bradley) lovingly tells his young son, Carlo (Gregory Mann). The exact same words must have been uttered by Guillermo del Toro to himself countless times over the fourteen years he spent working on his dream project, a stop-motion adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s 1886 classic tale, “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” The Mexican auteur, a well-known lover and supporter of animation, first fell in love with the tale of the wooden puppet who wished to be a real boy when he was a boy himself, going to the local cinema with his mother in Guadalajara (“Animation is a medium, not a genre. Animation is film,” he famously said in a quote often employed by the most fervorous supporters of the craft).
Cormega Talks ‘The Realness II,’ Reuniting With Nas, The Firm Group & Album, Plus New Life Views
In an era where rap artists who once ruled with an iron mic-clutching fist are catching a second wind, the timing has proved sufficient for Hip-Hop’s most brilliant wordsmiths to concentrate their powers. The well of inspiration has runneth over for many stalwarts who plied their trade when cassettes were more commodity than relic. Weathering the storms of industry and life while dancing along with the hands of time, these chosen few have made it their business to carry on tradition in spite of our ever-changing cultural tides. One veteran who has upheld that mission with valor is Cormega, who has...
‘Freaky’ Filmmaker Bashes Day-And-Date Releasing & Asks Studios To “Honor The Sanctity Of The Theatrical Experience”
Over the weekend, Blumhouse and Universal released “Halloween Ends,” which earned more than $41 million at the box office. That’s a pretty solid opening for a film that sports a reported budget of only $30 million. That said, it’s also well below the previous two films in the franchise, including the massive $76 million opening for 2018’s “Halloween.” And one of the major reasons that money was seemingly left on the table for ‘Ends’ is the fact the film was simultaneously released in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service. This is a situation that a filmmaker, who is very familiar with the Blumhouse process, wants to see come to a quick end.
‘Mammals’ Teaser: James Corden & Sally Hawkins Star In Prime Video Series About Complicated Marriages
Marriage is a tough thing. Some people believe that once you tie the knot, you just get to coast and not really worry so much about your relationship. However, you could argue that marriage only complicates things more. The new Prime Video series, “Mammals,” attempts to showcase how marriage is filled with trials and tribulations.
8 Questions With Veronica Roth As She Chats About Her Latest Book, "Poster Girl"
Station Eleven meets The Minority Report in Roth's latest, and she's here to tell you a little more about why your next read should be Poster Girl.
Review: A friendship ends in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
Irish playwright Martin McDonagh goes back to his home country with his latest film, "The Banshees of Inisherin," a wry and devastating film about the end of a friendship and the ripple effect is has on a small island community
Kristen Bell Masters Sleek Styling in Sheer Gown & Hidden Heels at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala
Kristen Bell made her way to the red carpet looking chic for Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Playing it safe, Bell opted for a black gown and platform peep-toe heels. Favoring neutrals, the New York Times best-seller wore a black mock neck sleeveless gown with frayed edges and a high side-slit skirt made of see-through fabric that further amplified the “Frozen” cast member’s ensemble. Bell accessorized simply with chunky silver rings and coordinating dangling diamond earrings made of the same metal. Her hair, much like her dress, veered classic and sharp, slicked back...
‘The Vow, Part Two’ Exclusive Clip: The Explosive Docuseries Returns More Access Inside NXIVM
When “The Vow” debuted on HBO, it quickly became a must-see series and one of the very best true-crime docs around. Telling the tragic, harrowing story of a group of women (many from Hollywood) lured into what is basically a sex cult called NXIVM, “The Vow” features an incredible number of twists and turns as it leads to its rather stunning conclusion. Well, considering the story of NXIVM and its leader, Keith Raniere, is far from over, “The Vow, Part Two” is now set to debut, continuing the unbelievable true story.
‘Reservation Dogs’: Creator Sterlin Harjo Says He’s Already Looking Ahead To Season 4
“Reservation Dogs” on Hulu just wrapped up an outstanding second season, and FX greenlit the show for a third season. The critically acclaimed TV series centers on four Indigenous teenagers — the eponymous gang from which the show takes its namesake, the Reservation Dogs— living on a reservation in rural Oklahoma. The series follows the exploits of Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Chester “Cheese” Williams (Lane Factor). Much of these two seasons have been about the Dogs grappling with the death of Daniel (Dalton Cramer), Willie Jack’s cousin, the fifth member of their squad who was beloved by all and died a year before the events of the show began.
Park Chan-Wook Thinks It “Would Be Fun” To Direct A James Bond Film As He Talks His Love Of The Franchise
Park Chan-wook is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of the past 20 years. He’s also one of the rare South Korean filmmakers who has broken through the foreign-language barrier to become a recognizable name throughout the world. And apparently, we have James Bond to thank for all of this.
