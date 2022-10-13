Read full article on original website
Archaeology students excavate at Cannon River Fiber Farm
The Carleton Archaeological Research Collection of Animal Specimens (CARCAS) traveled to the farm on Sept. 23. Archaeology students recently traveled to the Cannon River Fiber Farm for a community partnership through the Carleton Archaeological Research Collection of Animal Specimens (CARCAS). Not only did the students gain hands-on experience in community engagement and excavation, they brought back an entirely whole alpaca skeleton for the CARCAS laboratory to study.
Cecilia Cornejo featured in Mn Artists for The Wandering House project
Cecilia Cornejo, lecturer in cinema and media studies, was recently featured in Mn Artists, a platform of the Walker Art Center that centers artistic risk, experimentation and interdisciplinary forms of making, with a particular focus on the arts of our time. Written by Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara, “Home As Portal: The Wandering House” delves into Cornejo’s ongoing project and her recent exhibition at the Rochester Art Center.
