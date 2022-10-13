The Carleton Archaeological Research Collection of Animal Specimens (CARCAS) traveled to the farm on Sept. 23. Archaeology students recently traveled to the Cannon River Fiber Farm for a community partnership through the Carleton Archaeological Research Collection of Animal Specimens (CARCAS). Not only did the students gain hands-on experience in community engagement and excavation, they brought back an entirely whole alpaca skeleton for the CARCAS laboratory to study.

