A Crossville man has reported that he has been a victim of identify fraud. 33 year old Kendall Cessna spoke with Sgt Craig Poole of the White County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday October 12th about the incident. Cessna told Poole that his employer, Lamont Trucking of Crossville had received a notice of claim benefit on employment security and that he had just been notified of the information. Cessna told Poole that he had never filed for such a claim and he believes someone was using his personal information fraudulently. Copies were made of the papers and a report was placed on file with the WCSD.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO