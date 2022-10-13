ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, KY

Wanted Kevil man found while checking suspicious vehicle

A wanted Kevil man was arrested arrested after he was found in a suspicious vehicle in McCracken County. McCracken deputies at 12:15 am Tuesday checked a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road in the Freemont area, occupied by 26-year-old Dakota A. Miller of Kevil. It was confirmed that Miller was...
KEVIL, KY
Two people wanted for questioning by Benton police

The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people for questioning. Anyone with information on the identity of the man and woman in the surveillance photos is asked to contact Marshall County Dispatch at 270-527-1333.
BENTON, KY
Fraud And Theft Reported To The White County Sheriff’s Department

A Crossville man has reported that he has been a victim of identify fraud. 33 year old Kendall Cessna spoke with Sgt Craig Poole of the White County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday October 12th about the incident. Cessna told Poole that his employer, Lamont Trucking of Crossville had received a notice of claim benefit on employment security and that he had just been notified of the information. Cessna told Poole that he had never filed for such a claim and he believes someone was using his personal information fraudulently. Copies were made of the papers and a report was placed on file with the WCSD.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Burglary reported at Graves County road department

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that took place over the weekend at the Graves County Road Department on North 15th Street. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. The man reportedly damaged property at the Road Department and also stole items from that location.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Terroristic threatening arrest at McCracken County Alternative School

A student at McCracken County Alternative School was arrested for making a threat at the school. A school resource officer alerted the McCracken County Sheriff's Office about a student allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school. Students and other possible witnesses were interviewed about the threat and several students...
Drug investigation leads to Reidland couple's arrest

After complaints of drug activity in a home with children, McCracken County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Reidland couple on Thursday. Detectives investigated complaints about a home on Byron Drive and served a search warrant on Thursday morning. One of the residents, 35-year-old Matthew Haralambidis was home with a small child...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Expired registration stop becomes drug arrest in Paducah

Expired registration on a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped the motorcycle on Bridge Street. During the stop, the driver, 55-year-old Michael Young of Paducah, allegedly was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Young...
PADUCAH, KY
Law enforcement warns of rise in Fentanyl cases

Local law enforcement agencies are warning residents of the uptick in Fentanyl cases in the area and it's dangers. The Graves County Sheriff's Office shared a message on Facebook about the issue urging people to "have a talk with your children, family members, or friends that may be using prescription pain medicine from sources other than legal doctors and pharmacies."
Juvenile facing charges in assault at Mayfield Youth Development Center

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an assault at a youth development center. According to Kentucky State Police, the juvenile was charged with one count of assault, second degree, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday, October 15 around...
MAYFIELD, KY
Carlisle County Sheriff addresses recent speeding complaints

Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert is addressing recent complaints of speeding and careless driving on HWY 1377. Gilbert posted to Facebook Friday that the Sheriff's Office had received several complaints of speeding that center around travel both before and after school. Gilbert said the complaints identify both student and adult drivers.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
HENDERSON, KY
Metropolis man arrested for domestic battery, spitting in victim's face

A domestic disturbance call led to a Metropolis man's arrest on Friday after he allegedly spit in the victim's face. Metropolis Police were called to a home on West 3rd Street where they said they were told by the victim that 36-year-old Jackson T. Strong of Metropolis repeatedly spit in her face as she was attempting to call 911.
METROPOLIS, IL
Woman Flown After Lyon County ATV Rollover Crash

According to Sheriff Brent White, Kentucky State Police received a 911 call of an ATV rollover collision with injuries at the end of Green Road around 4:15 p.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, he says Good Samaritans led them to the overturned 2022 Polaris RZR that was occupied by 3 adults and 2 children at the time of the collision. He indicates a female adult victim who was the only one unrestrained in the ATV was treated on the scene by Lyon County EMS for head and lower torso injuries. She was then flown to a Nashville hospital.
LYON COUNTY, KY
Fatal accident claims woman’s life in Union County

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash just south of Waverly. On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., agencies were dispatched to KY 141 S for the accident. Detectives believe a Chevy Impala veered off the right side of the toad and struck […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
Woman Injured In Lyon County Wreck On Thursday

A Kuttawa woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County. Sheriff Brent White, Lyon County EMS and Kuttawa Fire Department responded to the crash in the 400 block of KY 93 North around 11:00 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says an investigation revealed 49-year old...
LYON COUNTY, KY

