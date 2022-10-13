Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Kevil man found while checking suspicious vehicle
A wanted Kevil man was arrested arrested after he was found in a suspicious vehicle in McCracken County. McCracken deputies at 12:15 am Tuesday checked a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road in the Freemont area, occupied by 26-year-old Dakota A. Miller of Kevil. It was confirmed that Miller was...
westkentuckystar.com
Two people wanted for questioning by Benton police
The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people for questioning. Anyone with information on the identity of the man and woman in the surveillance photos is asked to contact Marshall County Dispatch at 270-527-1333.
wrul.com
Fraud And Theft Reported To The White County Sheriff’s Department
A Crossville man has reported that he has been a victim of identify fraud. 33 year old Kendall Cessna spoke with Sgt Craig Poole of the White County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday October 12th about the incident. Cessna told Poole that his employer, Lamont Trucking of Crossville had received a notice of claim benefit on employment security and that he had just been notified of the information. Cessna told Poole that he had never filed for such a claim and he believes someone was using his personal information fraudulently. Copies were made of the papers and a report was placed on file with the WCSD.
westkentuckystar.com
Burglary reported at Graves County road department
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that took place over the weekend at the Graves County Road Department on North 15th Street. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. The man reportedly damaged property at the Road Department and also stole items from that location.
KFVS12
14-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to bring gun to school in McCracken Co.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old was charged after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. On Monday, October 17, the sheriff’s...
westkentuckystar.com
Terroristic threatening arrest at McCracken County Alternative School
A student at McCracken County Alternative School was arrested for making a threat at the school. A school resource officer alerted the McCracken County Sheriff's Office about a student allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school. Students and other possible witnesses were interviewed about the threat and several students...
westkentuckystar.com
Drug investigation leads to Reidland couple's arrest
After complaints of drug activity in a home with children, McCracken County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Reidland couple on Thursday. Detectives investigated complaints about a home on Byron Drive and served a search warrant on Thursday morning. One of the residents, 35-year-old Matthew Haralambidis was home with a small child...
wevv.com
Two people accused of stealing dog food from Hopkins County Humane Society
Two people have been arrested in connecting to a theft from a Tri-State animal shelter. Madisonville Police said 20-year-old Trevan Churchwell and 18-year old Tristan Jackson face Burglary and Criminal Mischief charges related to a break-in at the Hopkins County Humane Society storage unit along Dulin Street on October 14.
westkentuckystar.com
Expired registration stop becomes drug arrest in Paducah
Expired registration on a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped the motorcycle on Bridge Street. During the stop, the driver, 55-year-old Michael Young of Paducah, allegedly was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Young...
westkentuckystar.com
Law enforcement warns of rise in Fentanyl cases
Local law enforcement agencies are warning residents of the uptick in Fentanyl cases in the area and it's dangers. The Graves County Sheriff's Office shared a message on Facebook about the issue urging people to "have a talk with your children, family members, or friends that may be using prescription pain medicine from sources other than legal doctors and pharmacies."
'Unfortunate accident': 2-year-old finds loaded gun in dad's truck, fatally shoots himself
A 2-year-old got his hands on a gun and accidentally killed himself, according to investigators.
KFVS12
Juvenile facing charges in assault at Mayfield Youth Development Center
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an assault at a youth development center. According to Kentucky State Police, the juvenile was charged with one count of assault, second degree, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday, October 15 around...
westkentuckystar.com
Carlisle County Sheriff addresses recent speeding complaints
Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert is addressing recent complaints of speeding and careless driving on HWY 1377. Gilbert posted to Facebook Friday that the Sheriff's Office had received several complaints of speeding that center around travel both before and after school. Gilbert said the complaints identify both student and adult drivers.
14news.com
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man arrested for domestic battery, spitting in victim's face
A domestic disturbance call led to a Metropolis man's arrest on Friday after he allegedly spit in the victim's face. Metropolis Police were called to a home on West 3rd Street where they said they were told by the victim that 36-year-old Jackson T. Strong of Metropolis repeatedly spit in her face as she was attempting to call 911.
whvoradio.com
Woman Flown After Lyon County ATV Rollover Crash
According to Sheriff Brent White, Kentucky State Police received a 911 call of an ATV rollover collision with injuries at the end of Green Road around 4:15 p.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, he says Good Samaritans led them to the overturned 2022 Polaris RZR that was occupied by 3 adults and 2 children at the time of the collision. He indicates a female adult victim who was the only one unrestrained in the ATV was treated on the scene by Lyon County EMS for head and lower torso injuries. She was then flown to a Nashville hospital.
Fatal accident claims woman’s life in Union County
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash just south of Waverly. On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., agencies were dispatched to KY 141 S for the accident. Detectives believe a Chevy Impala veered off the right side of the toad and struck […]
Man wanted for multiple charges after Henry County assault, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Deputies in Henry County are trying to track down an "armed and dangerous" man accused of assaulting two women on Thursday.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Lyon County Wreck On Thursday
A Kuttawa woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County. Sheriff Brent White, Lyon County EMS and Kuttawa Fire Department responded to the crash in the 400 block of KY 93 North around 11:00 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says an investigation revealed 49-year old...
Debris causes at least four accidents in Henderson
Henderson Dispatch received a call reporting a multiple call accident on Highway 41 North. The call came in at 5:08 p.m.
