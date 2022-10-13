ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

cwbradio.com

Two Men Charged With Kidnapping Abbotsford Man Have Charges Against Them Dropped

Two men charged with kidnapping a man in Abbotsford had the charges against them dropped. Earlier this year, Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez both of Kissimmee, Florida, were charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
cwbradio.com

Clark County Health Department's Big Dreams, Better Communities Grant

The Clark County Health Department, under the direction of the Clark County Board of Health, is pleased to announce the Big Dreams, Better Communities grant opportunity. Funding from this grant is intended to support Clark County non-profit organizations in their endeavors to create healthier and more inclusive communities. “We are looking to support a variety of projects,” said Health Educator/Public Health Specialist Rebecca Greisen. “We hope to receive applications that promote the health and wellness of children, promote healthy eating, support infrastructure for physical activity, address mental health, or make special considerations for those who are physically, intellectually, or socioeconomically disadvantaged.”
CLARK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Lisenby Properties Celebrates Sunset Place Apartments with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Lisenby Properties celebrated their new Sunset Place Apartments in the former hospital building in Neillsville with a ribbon cutting Monday afternoon. Mark and Lynda Lisenby began having talks about converting the former hospital and nursing home back in 2019. Demolition and construction on the building began around 15 months ago. The City of Neillsville helped assist with the project by creating a TIF District for the Lisenbys’ project.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
cwbradio.com

Granton Village Board Discusses Water and Sewer on Highway 10 Triangle

The Granton Village Board discussed plumbing water and sewer to the triangle on Highway 10. According to the unofficial minutes from the meeting, the Village located the sewer lateral. There are still questions regarding the size of the water line servicing the triangle. The Village will call in a Diggers ticket and locate the lines so they know what they’re dealing with.
GRANTON, WI

