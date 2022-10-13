Read full article on original website
Two Men Charged With Kidnapping Abbotsford Man Have Charges Against Them Dropped
Two men charged with kidnapping a man in Abbotsford had the charges against them dropped. Earlier this year, Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez both of Kissimmee, Florida, were charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida.
Clark County Health Department's Big Dreams, Better Communities Grant
The Clark County Health Department, under the direction of the Clark County Board of Health, is pleased to announce the Big Dreams, Better Communities grant opportunity. Funding from this grant is intended to support Clark County non-profit organizations in their endeavors to create healthier and more inclusive communities. “We are looking to support a variety of projects,” said Health Educator/Public Health Specialist Rebecca Greisen. “We hope to receive applications that promote the health and wellness of children, promote healthy eating, support infrastructure for physical activity, address mental health, or make special considerations for those who are physically, intellectually, or socioeconomically disadvantaged.”
Lisenby Properties Celebrates Sunset Place Apartments with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Lisenby Properties celebrated their new Sunset Place Apartments in the former hospital building in Neillsville with a ribbon cutting Monday afternoon. Mark and Lynda Lisenby began having talks about converting the former hospital and nursing home back in 2019. Demolition and construction on the building began around 15 months ago. The City of Neillsville helped assist with the project by creating a TIF District for the Lisenbys’ project.
Granton Village Board Discusses Water and Sewer on Highway 10 Triangle
The Granton Village Board discussed plumbing water and sewer to the triangle on Highway 10. According to the unofficial minutes from the meeting, the Village located the sewer lateral. There are still questions regarding the size of the water line servicing the triangle. The Village will call in a Diggers ticket and locate the lines so they know what they’re dealing with.
Bloomer And Regis Win Cloverbelt Cross Country Titles/ Stevens Point Wins Valley Conference
The Bloomer boys and the Regis girls won team titles at the Cloverbelt Cross Country Meet in Loyal on Saturday. Paul Pfeifer of McDonell won the boys race while Shaylie Zarza of Thorp-Gilman won the girls race. Boys. Team scores:. 1. Bloomer 34; 2. Chippewa Falls McDonell 50; 3. Colby/Abbotsford...
