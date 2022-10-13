The Clark County Health Department, under the direction of the Clark County Board of Health, is pleased to announce the Big Dreams, Better Communities grant opportunity. Funding from this grant is intended to support Clark County non-profit organizations in their endeavors to create healthier and more inclusive communities. “We are looking to support a variety of projects,” said Health Educator/Public Health Specialist Rebecca Greisen. “We hope to receive applications that promote the health and wellness of children, promote healthy eating, support infrastructure for physical activity, address mental health, or make special considerations for those who are physically, intellectually, or socioeconomically disadvantaged.”

CLARK COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO