From: Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology. Experience music in an unprecedented way. “Liminal Spaces” is a 15-minute, fixed-media composition that uses the one-of-a kind capabilities of the Cube to completely immerse participants in sound. Explore the time that exists between morning and night, between near and far, between calm and storm. Plunge into the time between what was and what comes next.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO