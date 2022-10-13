ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Register for Commonwealth Cyber Initiative Integrated Security Seminar, Nov. 7

From: Commonwealth Cyber Initiative in Southwest Virginia. This seminar series, co-hosted by the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative in Southwest Virginia (CCI SWVA) and the Integrated Security Education and Research Center (ISERC), focuses on integrated security. Each seminar features two speakers from different areas of research who delve into the real-world, salient cybersecurity issues impacting businesses and individuals around the world.
Free Cube performances offer an unforgettable immersive sound experience

From: Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology. Experience music in an unprecedented way. “Liminal Spaces” is a 15-minute, fixed-media composition that uses the one-of-a kind capabilities of the Cube to completely immerse participants in sound. Explore the time that exists between morning and night, between near and far, between calm and storm. Plunge into the time between what was and what comes next.
Participants needed for research study on metabolism

The Center for Transformative Research on Health Behaviors at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, located in Roanoke, is conducting a 6-7 week research study in which participants will drink flavored beverages, consume a diet provided by the research study for 4 days, and have their blood sugar levels and metabolic rates measured.
