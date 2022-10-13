Read full article on original website
"The increasingly hawkish rhetoric from central banks, and escalation of the war in Ukraine are likely to delay the economic and market recovery."
Amazon workers reject union in latest US warehouse vote
Workers at an Amazon warehouse near Albany voted decisively against establishing a union, US officials announced Tuesday, dealing a setback to the fledgling labor drive at the e-commerce behemoth. The elections at Amazon have come amid a wave of labor drives at consumer-facing companies, including Starbucks, Apple, REI and Chipotle, all of which have voted to unionize one or more store or restaurant.
