The 14 Best Tea Advent Calendars of 2022

The holiday season can be an exciting time, but it's certainly not without its stressors. From an overwhelming social calendar to shopping for everyone on your list, you'd be forgiven if the calendar turning to December made your blood pressure rise just a bit. One easy way to bring back a bit of the magic of the holiday season is with a festive tea advent calendar.
Over 11,400 Amazon Shoppers Love These Stemless Wine Glasses for Their Affordable Price and High-Quality Feel

Whether you're hosting a holiday party or just want to enjoy a nice glass of wine, having the right glasses can make all the difference. From a standard wine glass, to stemless, tulip and flute, there are tons of options to choose from, but sometimes a set can be expensive. And, when they're stemmed, they're more susceptible to breaking. The JoyJolt Stemless Wine Glasses, however, are an Amazon shopper favorite thanks to their high quality and affordability, and right now, they're on sale.

