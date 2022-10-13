Read full article on original website
Pizza Hut launches new melty sandwich as pizza pie alternative for solo customers
Pizza Hut has launched a new line of Pizza Hut Melts for solo customers who want a pizza-like meal without committing to an entire pizza pie.
Food & Wine
The 14 Best Tea Advent Calendars of 2022
The holiday season can be an exciting time, but it's certainly not without its stressors. From an overwhelming social calendar to shopping for everyone on your list, you'd be forgiven if the calendar turning to December made your blood pressure rise just a bit. One easy way to bring back a bit of the magic of the holiday season is with a festive tea advent calendar.
Jeffrey Dahmer-themed clothing removed from eBay before Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner and if you are looking for Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired clothing for your costume, one place specifically does not have it.
Best holiday gifts 2022: The ultimate gift guide for everyone on your list!
These are the best gift ideas for anyone in 2022. Shop tech, fashion and cooking gifts from Amazon, Nordstrom, Uncommon Goods, Best Buy and more
Food & Wine
Shoppers Say This Already Affordable Hamilton Beach Juicer Is Perfect for Beginners, and It's 36% Off
Sometimes a fresh-pressed juice is just the thing to brighten up a drab fall day. Juicing at home is one way to customize your beverage and save money, but at-home machines can be incredibly daunting. There are so many high-tech options on the market, and they can run upwards of $150.
Food & Wine
Over 11,400 Amazon Shoppers Love These Stemless Wine Glasses for Their Affordable Price and High-Quality Feel
Whether you're hosting a holiday party or just want to enjoy a nice glass of wine, having the right glasses can make all the difference. From a standard wine glass, to stemless, tulip and flute, there are tons of options to choose from, but sometimes a set can be expensive. And, when they're stemmed, they're more susceptible to breaking. The JoyJolt Stemless Wine Glasses, however, are an Amazon shopper favorite thanks to their high quality and affordability, and right now, they're on sale.
