When You’ll Hear the Bowling Green KY References in John Carpenter’s ‘The Fog’ and ‘Halloween’
One of my favorite parts of Halloween wouldn't exactly resonate around the rest of the country. That's because it's hyper-local. When I was a freshman at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green in the fall of 1984, we would go to Downing University Center almost every Friday night to watch movies in the big theater. Among them were John Carpenter's The Fog and Halloween.
One of Kentucky’s Largest Safe Trick-or-Treat Events Returning This Year For Halloween
The pandemic canceled a lot of our favorite holiday events over the past few years. One of Kentucky's largest and most popular trick-or-treat events is back!. Technically this would be the 31st Annual Trail of Treats in Owensboro. Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Trail of Treats is a long-running Halloween tradition for families in the Tri-State not just right here in our hometown. It started years ago in Moreland Park and after several years it outgrew the space and moved to the downtown area near Smothers Park where families can move about freely and enjoy a safe place to trick-or-treat with their children.
Kenergy Hosting a Fun Member Appreciation Event with Free Stuff in Owensboro
Next Thursday's going to be a really fun day in Owensboro- especially if you're a member of Kenergy. The electrical cooperative is hosting its annual Member Appreciation Day at Towne Square Mall here in town and, as always, there will be lots of FREE giveaways and food. And those giveaways involve Disney +!
Old Dominon Coming is to Evansville in 2023
99.5 WKDQ is excited to announce another big concert coming to Evansville in early 2023. In 2022, we had a lot of great concerts in Evansville. Some of the artists that have made their way to Evansville this year include Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser, Travis Tritt, Morgan Wallen, Gary Allan, Jason Aldean, and Thomas Rhett. Then there are the concerts still to come this year, including Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, and Cody Johnson. That's a lot of concerts, but the announcements for shows coming to Evansville don't stop there. In 2023, Kane Brown will be rolling into the Ford Center, and Jason Isbell will be making a stop at the Victory Theatre. However, we are thrilled to announce another concert coming to Evansville in 2023.
Historical Event: Last Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, Kentucky
Feelin' a bit nostalgic about the Apple Festival this season because it will be the last held at Reid's Orchard. After more than three decades the festival will move to the Daviess County Fair Grounds in 2023. Let's make it the biggest and best one yet!. REID'S ORCHARD APPLE FESTIVAL...
This Is The Most Famous Show Set In Illinois, Indiana, & Kentucky
There have been a lot of shows throughout the history of television. A few of them have been set in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, but which ones are the most famous? Do you think you know?. Do you ever just watch a television show simply because it is set in...
Utah Health Food Restaurant Opening Its Second Store in Evansville Indiana
In recent years we've seen an increase in the number of restaurants and smoothie shops opening up in the Evansville community. Many are geared toward those looking to make more health-conscious choices when it comes to what they are eating, including the latest restaurant to announce its arrival on Evansville's east side.
Owensboro, KY Moms Creating Fun College Care Packages and You Can Order One for Your Student
When I was in undergraduate school at the University of Louisville, I absolutely loved living away from home and celebrating my independence. But I also loved getting occasional reminders of home. Though I was just two hours away, I didn't make it home all that routinely. I worked when I was an undergrad. I had my own place and I was quickly building my own life. That said, I would occasionally get care packages shipped to my dorm room or my apartment and I loved ripping them open to see what my mom and grandmother sent me. I was growing up, but I was still someone's kid. And that kid loved getting care packages.
Local movie theater under new ownership, to undergo renovations
Hopkinsville’s only movie theater is under new ownership. Shane and Aubrie Pollock finalized the purchase of WK Cinemas Friday and will be changing the name to The Showbox. The theater will remain open through the holidays, but will close in January for renovations, with a reopening expected in May.
Drive Thru Trick or Treat Event Planned at Evansville Indiana’s Washington Square Mall
Things are going to get spooky (and pretty darn adorable too!) at Evansville's Washington Square Mall this Halloween season as Voices, Inc hosts Drive Thru Boo. This family-friendly, drive-through style trick-or-treat experience should definitely be on your must-haunt list for the kids!. Convenient Trick or Treating From the Car. Your...
Where Do IN, IL, and KY Rank on the List of Most and Least Safe Cities in America?
I am almost 50 years old, and I don't remember there being this much violence when I was growing up. It's possible that there is more violence these days, but it's more likely that we just didn't hear about it as much back in the day, before the 24-hour news cycle became a thing, and before we had access to the entire world. Despite what I may or may not have heard about, I always felt safe growing up in Indianapolis - I felt safe when we moved to Greenfield, IN, and I have felt safe for the past (nearly) 30 years here in Evansville. Do you feel safe in your city? How safe is your city compared to the rest of the country?
Granted Evansville Recruiting Adventure Seekers In Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois to go ‘OVER THE EDGE’
If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 29, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community.
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Leaf Pickup Services in Evansville, IN
There is no doubt that autumn leaves are a thing of beauty, and one of the best parts of the season. There is also no doubt that fallen leaves are a pain in the butt for homeowners (like me) who have to pick them up. I hated doing it as a kid and I still hate it as a grown-up. At least I don't have to worry about what to do with the leaves once they're all picked up. I'll just let the city come and pick them up.
Kentucky’s Popcorn Man Shares His Sweet, “Corny” and Inspiring Story
If you've ever passed by the intersection of Frederica Street and Hill Avenue in Owensboro, Kentucky, you have likely had your senses overwhelmed by the smell of popcorn. Only, it's not just any, run-of-the-mill popcorn. It's Jader's Kettle Corn. That guy you see in the photo knows Jader personally. He's his younger brother, Jerry.
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
Shop 30+ Local Makers at Downtown Evansville, IN NoCo Markers Market
It looks like we will have beautiful fall weather this weekend to go along with the Fifth Annual NoCo Makers Market in Downtown Evansville. This popular event will showcase over 30 makers, and there will be fun activities for the kids too. 7 Day Forecast WEHT Your Weather Authority. What...
No empty kennels leaves local animal shelter seeking help
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State animal shelter is looking for help after they say their kennels are completely full. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society posted on social media Friday night saying now is a good time to get a dog if you’ve been thinking about doing so. “Urgent our shelter is completely FULL we […]
EFD gives update on massive Morton Warehouse blaze
The Evansville Fire Department has provided new details on a massive fire that erupted at the Morton Warehouse early Monday morning.
50th Wedding Anniversary announcement
Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
