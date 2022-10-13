Read full article on original website
Related
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
NEW YORK — (AP) — Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many gifts inflation-weary shoppers feel like giving. Holiday shopping was relatively strong during the past two years as shoppers flocked online to spend, aided by pandemic stimulus dollars. Sales in November and December have been averaging roughly 20% of annual retail sales, according to National Retail Federation, making the holiday season critical for many retailers.
Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans
Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
From Prime Early Access to Downbeat Black Friday, Holiday Looks a Little Different This Year
Maybe the one thing retail should know as the gloves come off this holiday: searches for “save money” are up in the U.S. and have reached an all-time high worldwide. That’s what ShipStation owner Auctane and Retail Economics discovered when surveying 8,000 consumers and 800 merchants globally for their Holiday Shopping Trends Report: Winners Despite Uncertainty. Tuesday’s research augments the narrative that retailers will face an uphill battle this season when “[c]onsumers are concerned, budgets are under pressure, and households are intending to cut back this year,” said Richard Lim, CEO of Retail Economics, a British economic consultant. Economic influencer JPMorgan Chase...
Frustrated Americans Flock to Loyalty Programs
U.S. consumers find themselves between a rock and a hard place these days. Coming out of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans wanted to get out of the house, spend some of the household savings they accumulated in 2020-2021, and generally behave as Americans do after periods of abundant social pain. That...
Amazon workers reject union in latest US warehouse vote
Workers at an Amazon warehouse near Albany voted decisively against establishing a union, US officials announced Tuesday, dealing a setback to the fledgling labor drive at the e-commerce behemoth. The elections at Amazon have come amid a wave of labor drives at consumer-facing companies, including Starbucks, Apple, REI and Chipotle, all of which have voted to unionize one or more store or restaurant.
Why TikTok Shopping Could Flop in the U.S.
TikTok users in the U.S. may not be ready to embrace shopping on the platform. Here's what you need to know.
Biden looks to increase oil supplies ahead of midterm voting
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Joe Biden — a president who wants to move past fossil fuels — is rushing to increase oil supplies ahead of next month's midterm elections. Administration officials have teased that additional oil can be released from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by nations in OPEC+. The prospective loss of 2 million barrels a day — 2% of global supply — has had the White House saying that Saudi Arabia sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pledging that there will be consequences for supply cuts that could prop up energy prices.
nftgators.com
Flipkart Preps for Big Diwali Sale with Dedicated Virtual Shopping Experience
Flipkart has launched a metaverse shopping experience to debut during Diwali celebrations. The Walmart-backed e-commerce platform has teamed up with eDAO to launch Flipverse. The company is targeting massive onboarding of users during the festive season. Flipkart has accelerated its web3 strategy with the launch of a metaverse-based shopping experience....
Comments / 0