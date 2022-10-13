Read full article on original website
TikTok’s Head of Content Partnerships Leaves for Spotify
TikTok’s former U.S. head of content partnerships, Bryan Thoensen, has joined Spotify to oversee the company’s content strategy and partnerships with individual audio creators, known as the talk creator content and partnerships team. Thoensen will report up to Max Cutler, who was promoted earlier this year to lead Spotify’s partnerships with creators and now holds the title of vp of talk creator content. In his new role at Spotify, Thoensen will also oversee the team’s business development and acquisitions as part of the audio giant’s larger exclusive podcast strategy.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Drink Champs' Pulls Kanye West Episode Due to "False and...
ValueWalk
Aritzia Gives Back Gains After Exceptional Quarter
Earlier this week, Canadian specialty retailer Aritzia delivered a strong quarter. Its stock jumped 10% on the news. It’s failed to hang on to those gains. Canadian specialty retailer Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) gave back most of this week’s earnings driven. On Wednesday, the Vancouver-based company [any posted strong second-quarter...
ValueWalk
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Healthcare Stocks In September 2022
September was another lackluster month for the stock market, with the S&P 500 dropping by over 9%. The healthcare sector, however, was among the best performing, with the S&P Healthcare index losing just 1.4% and the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index dropping only 0.6% last month. Let’s take a look at the...
ValueWalk
Will There Come A Time When Short-Term Timing Will Work?
There’s a lot of confusion among stock investors today on the subject of market timing. Most think that it doesn’t work. But the reality is that it is only one form of market timing that doesn’t work – short-term timing (guessing when stock prices will go down and then when they will go up again).
ValueWalk
Advanced Excel Charts And How To Use Them
Charts play an integral role in matters of data visualization. Excel is known to be one of the most popular and reliable tools used in creating a variety of charting options. We have multiple charts and graphs that present data depending on the user’s preference. Many people fail to understand that they can make amendments to the existing charts and come up with something unique.
