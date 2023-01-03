Happy Valley season 3: next episode date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

Happy Valley season 3, starring Sarah Lancashire, is the final installment of Sally Wainwright's hugely successful BBC crime drama and it's now airing on BBC One.

It's been five years since the second season first aired in the UK, but now the long wait for more episodes is over. The hit crime drama won multiple BAFTAs over the and was well-loved by viewers and critics alike; the second series attracted an average audience of 9.3 million.

With Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, and Siobhan Finneran all reprising their roles in the new season, Happy Valley is certain to keep everyone gripped as the story comes to a close.

Talking about the new series, Sally Wainwright says: "I'm delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood and her family and colleagues for the final installment of the Happy Valley trilogy."

The story begins with Catherine discovering the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir...

Here's everything we know about Happy Valley season 3...

Happy Valley season 3 launched at 9 pm on Sunday, January 1, 2023, on BBC One, and new episodes are airing weekly in the same slot, meaning the second episode is on at 9pm on Sunday, January 8.

We don't have a US release date yet but it will be shown on AMC+. You can catch up with the previous two seasons of Happy Valley on BBC iPlayer and AMC+ now.

How many episodes of Happy Valley season 3 will there be?

Sally Wainwright has written six more episodes of Happy Valley for the new season, and each will be around one hour long.

Happy Valley season 3 cast

Sarah Lancashire returns as Sergeant Catherine Cawood for Happy Valley season 3.

Her recovering sister Clare Cartwright (Siobhan Finneran) and nemesis Tommy Lee Royce (played by James Norton) are also back.

James Norton says: "To take on Tommy one final time is a wonderful and daunting privilege and something I've been looking forward to since we wrapped the last series, six years ago. I'm so excited to be working with the insanely talented Sally and Sarah again. Thinking we should all go on one last barge holiday, for old times' sake."

Siobhan added: “I’m so thrilled to be returning to Happy Valley as Clare, and delighted to now be able to answer the question: “Please tell me there’s going to be another Happy Valley ?” with a resounding “Yes there is.””

Amit Shah ( The Long Call ), Mark Stanley ( The Girl Before ), and Mollie Winnard ( Four Lives ) have joined the cast for series three.

Con O'Neill reprises his role as Clare's recovering alcoholic boyfriend, Neil Ackroyd, with George Costigan back as Nevison Gallagher and Charlie Murphy as Nevison's daughter and Catherine's colleague, Ann.

Furthermore, Derek Riddell returns as Richard Cawood, Karl Davies as Daniel Cawood, Susan Lynch as Alison Garrs, Rick Warden as Mike Taylor, Vincent Franklin as Andy Shepherd, and Rhys Connah as Catherine's grandson, Ryan.

What's the plot?

The BBC has given us an idea of what to expect from the third series of Happy Valley with an initial synopsis:

"When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce. Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement."

Below you'll find episode summaries of the new drama, so consider this a spoiler warning if you're not caught up!

What happened in episode one?

Catherine responds to a call about the bones discovered in a reservoir, and recognises the remains as those belonging to Gary Gogovski. A necklace belonging to Tommy Lee Royce is found in the concrete, tying him to the murder, but he names Chris Huxley as Gary's killer after admitting he was present.

Elsewhere, we're introduced to Rob Hepworth, a PE teacher who has been abusing his wife, Joanna. He discovers Joanna has obtained diazepam without a prescription and phones the police, and Catherine responds to the call. She places Jo under arrest and attempts to assist her and ask about her life with Rob, though she doesn't give up too much info and is released on bail.

Local pharmacist Faisal Bhatti overhears his daughters gossiping about Jo's arrest and he goes to meet Jo: he's been supplying her with the drugs, and wants to know if she took them out of all packaging so that they can't be traced back to him (Jo had left her latest course in the blister packs).

As it turns out, Mr Bhatti is dealing prescription drugs off-books to other residents, and this soon earns him a visit from Ivan and Matija, two men who come to warn him about his arrangement and threaten him into continuing to supply drugs but paying money to them instead.

In the meantime, Catherine also learns that her grandson, Ryan, has been visiting Tommy Lee Royce in prison and starts trying to work out which two people had been accompanying him.

Is there a trailer?

The full trailer for Happy Valley series 3 arrived on December 13, and it teases a tense final case for Sergeant Cawood leading her back to Tommy Lee Royce. Check it out here:

An earlier trailer can also be found here: