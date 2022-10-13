When Islam Makhachev chose to help “defeated” Al Iaquinta over celebrating Khabib Nurmagomedov’s championship victory

Read full article on original website
Floyd Mayweather Claims $1 Million USD Payout for Answering Call Over Exhibition Bout With Deji
After losing three exhibition fights against Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker, and Alex Wassabi, Deji redeemed himself with a convincing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey, showcasing substantial improvement over his previous bouts. However, with just one official win, the British YouTuber Deji will now be stepping into the ring with one of the all-time greats, Floyd Mayweather Jr. The duo faced off ahead of the weekend and are set to meet in Dubai on November 13.
‘Best women’s fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Claressa Shields’ wild revenge win over Savannah Marshall
For Claressa Shields, revenge was on the menu Saturday in London. The two-time Olympic champion and part-time PFL fighter dominated Savannah Marshall in a clear-cut unanimous decision to avenge her 2012 loss in the amateur ranks and give Shields the third undisputed world title of her already legendary boxing career. Following 10 exciting rounds of back-and-forth action, Shields won by scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93.
UFC Fight Night 212 video: Alonzo Menifield knocks Misha Cirkunov out cold in first
LAS VEGAS – The lone light heavyweight bout on Saturday’s card had an early finish written all over it and delivered on that promise. Opening the main card of UFC Fight Night 212 at the UFC Apex was Alonzo Menifield taking on Misha Cirkunov, who was returning to the division after a stint at middleweight. The bout aired on ESPN+.
Mark Coleman Details ‘Gentle Push’ Of Joe Rogan In Viral Video
UFC heavyweight pioneer Mark Coleman has finally revisited one of his most iconic moments with Joe Rogan. As a former heavyweight champion, multiple-time tournament winner, and Hall of Famer for the UFC, there is a lot that can be said about “The Hammer” and his time as a pioneer for the sport of MMA. In particular, most people associate him with being the godfather of ground and pound, being one of the first to properly utilize the technique in the sport.
Deontay Wilder & fiancee Telli Swift talk special ringwalk and endeavors
In this FanSided exclusive, former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder discusses surprise music video while his fiancee Telli Swift goes into Boxing WAGS and new fragrance, D’Telli. Heavyweight Boxing returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, as FOX PPV hosts a night that will feature some intriguing matchups but...
Shields defends titles and takes another
CLARESSA SHIELDS handed Britain’s Savannah Marshall her first defeat as the American became the undisputed middleweight champion with a unanimous decision following a bruising brawl that will go down as a fight of the year contender. Shields and Marshall left nothing in the ring as they put on a...
Video: Deontay Wilder hugs Robert Helenius, apologizes for knocking him out
Deontay Wilder packs a hell of a punch, and he gives on hell of a hug, too. Following a devastating first round knockout of Robert Helenius at a packed Barclays Center in Brooklyn (watch it here), the victorious Deontay Wilder was in an introspective mood. “The Bronze Bomber” who once said he was ‘trying to get me a body on my record’ was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Wilder spent the majority of his post-fight press conference talking about the toll boxing takes on athletes, mentally and physically.
Claressa Shields avenges amateur loss to Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision in spirited battle
Claressa Shields finally got her revenge against Savannah Marshall … but it wasn’t easy. Shields had to dig deep to defeat Marshall by a unanimous decision to become undisputed middleweight champion at O2 Arena in London on Saturday night. The scores – 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94 – don’t...
Charles Oliveira vows to finish Islam Makhachev inside one round at UFC 280: “I came in to ruin their expectations”
Charles Oliveira is expecting to make a statement at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight title. It’s a fascinating matchup and is a fight that both men have a ton of confidence heading into it. Along with that, the scrap is happening in Abu Dhabi, and according to Oliveira that is because Makhachev’s team demanded it would be there.
Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’
Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
Jose Aldo details how a text message from Dana White helped save his son’s life
Future UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo reflected on a life-saving text from Dana White. Aldo had a legendary run under the Zuffa banner through UFC and WEC, but he decided it was time to step away from MMA competition and move on to other ventures such as boxing. White sent a heartwarming text message to Aldo. It ultimately led to a hospital visit after Aldo’s pregnant wife had high blood pressure. She got emotional from the text.
Leon Edwards pushing for new contract before Kamaru Usman rematch: “I need a new one now, 100 percent”
Leon Edwards had to wait years for his shot at the welterweight title. After capitalizing on his shot against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, he’s looking to cash in on his new championship status. In a new interview with Mirror Sports, ‘Rocky’ made it clear that he expected the...
Oscar De La Hoya picks Jake Paul to knockout Anderson Silva
Oscar De La Hoya knows more than a little about boxing, given that he spent 10 years as a champion before moving on to start Golden Boy Boxing, one of the more established promotions in the sport. According to his shrewd eye, he sees Jake Paul knocking out Anderson Silva when the two meet on Oct. 29, 2022.
Jorge Masvidal believes it’s good Nate Diaz left UFC: ‘The guy’s like borderline vegetable’
Jorge Masvidal is happy to see his old foe, Nate Diaz, leave Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) last month (details here). The pair of Welterweights made history in Nov. 2019 when they fought over the first and only Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. After three rounds of Masvidal having his way, the fight ended via doctors' stoppage as Diaz suffered two nasty cuts around his eye.
