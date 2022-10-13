ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

realitytitbit.com

American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death

Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Willie Spence Cause of Death: How Did the 'American Idol' Star Die?

The American Idol family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Willie Spence, who was the powerhouse runner-up of Season 19, died Tuesday at 23. While an exact cause of death has not been announced, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared on social media that the singer "passed away in a car accident," a detail that was confirmed by local news outlet Douglas Now.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
RadarOnline

‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court

Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation revealed.
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day

Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
