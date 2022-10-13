Read full article on original website
Willie Spence Crash Details Revealed — ‘American Idol’ Star Dead at 23
Willie Spence was killed in a car crash near Chattanooga, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11). The American Idol star had posted a performance from a vehicle just two hours earlier. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Ga., reports that Spence was driving a Jeep Cherokee that veered off I-24 near Chattanooga at...
realitytitbit.com
American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death
Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
Popculture
Willie Spence Cause of Death: How Did the 'American Idol' Star Die?
The American Idol family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Willie Spence, who was the powerhouse runner-up of Season 19, died Tuesday at 23. While an exact cause of death has not been announced, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared on social media that the singer "passed away in a car accident," a detail that was confirmed by local news outlet Douglas Now.
Miranda Lambert Admits Husband Brendan McLoughlin Gives Her 'Notes' About Her Shows: 'He Can Be Harsh Sometimes'
Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, isn't afraid to voice his opinion once in a while!. "He's been awesome. It's so nice to have someone so supportive stand by your side," she gushed, adding that her man also "gives his notes," especially when it comes to her Las Vegas residency. "We've...
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Noah Cyrus Reveals What Billy Ray Cyrus Told Her Before ‘Committing’ to Xanax Addiction Recovery
In July, Noah Cyrus revealed that she was in recovery. Cyrus said that she had been fighting her addiction to Xanax for years. Cyrus revealed that she got hooked on the drug at the age of 18. At the time, she was dating rapper Lil Xan who introduced her to the drug. Now, the 22-year-old is nearly two years clean from substances.
Luke Bell’s cause of death revealed after country star dies aged 32
Luke Bell’s cause of death has been revealed, after he was found dead on 29 August in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 32. The country singer had been reported missing for several days and was believed to have been in Tucson for a concert. Bell’s body was found...
How Shania Twain Discovered Her Ex-Husband Was Having an Affair
Shania Twain opened up about her career and life. Here's what she said about her ex-husband and how she found out he was cheating.
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Loretta Lynn Said Conway Twitty Laughed at Her for Breaking Her First Grammy, but He Didn’t Laugh for Long
Loretta Lynn shared a Grammy win with Conway Twitty might, and it came with a memorable story.
‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court
Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation revealed.
Luke Bryan Hugs Teary-Eyed Girl Who Lost Her Dad To Suicide, Dedicates “Drink A Beer” To Her
We like to poke fun at Luke Bryan for some of his corny pop country songs (looking at you “One Margarita”) and the relentless ass-shaking at his concerts, but it’s easy to see that Luke is genuinely a kind and compassionate guy who cares about people. He...
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Phinnaeus Is All Grown Up! See Photos of Their Child Over the Years
Life as a family of five is full of fun for Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder! The happy couple became parents for the first time to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004. Their eldest son has made a few rare public appearances with his famous mom and dad over the years.
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day
Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
