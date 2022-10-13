ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

13-year-old boy arrested in killing of Highland Park store clerk struck in head with scooter

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjMui_0iXfOrcs00

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the killing of a convenience store clerk who was struck in the head with a scooter while attempting to stop shoplifters in Highland Park, authorities said Thursday.

In a statement announcing the arrest, the Los Angeles Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying additional suspects in the case who remain at large.

Steven Reyes, 68, was attacked about 7 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 100 block of East Avenue 40, and he died the following day, the LAPD said.

"When officers arrived they located a victim suffering from blunt force trauma to his head," police said in a statement. "It was determined that four suspects, who appeared to be young in age, entered the business and several of them attempted to steal various items. When a second store clerk attempted to stop the suspects a struggle ensued. The victim attempted to aid that clerk and suspect-1 struck the victim on his head with a scooter."

The name of the boy in custody was not released because he is a minor. Police said the other suspects are one male and two females.

On Monday, a vigil was held at the store where a makeshift memorial included flowers, letters and notes for Reyes' family.

Nelle Reyes, the victim's daughter, said her father came to the U.S. from the Philippines for a better life.

She said what her dad did was consistent with who he was: a hard worker and always wanting to do the right thing.

A Highland Park liquor store worker was hit in the head with a scooter and later died after he tried to stop a group of teenagers from stealing beer, police said.

Now, she said she and her family were leaning on the community for support.

"As Filipinos, we're very family-centered," the daughter said. "We all take care of our elderly. That's exactly what he was doing, he was taking care of his mom, you know? Trying to work another job that he can help around the house financially."

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the victim's family.

"Here in LA is where he met his wife and started a family. He is a son, a father, a brother, a good friend and a hard worker," a statement on the GoFundMe page said. "Steven had a loving heart and cared for everyone and always made sure that his family was safe."

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call homicide detectives at (213) 996-4184, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

Comments / 61

Thomas Atkins
3d ago

The parents of this young 13 year old who killed a innocent man over beer what are you parents thinking right now? You did a sloppy job raising your son, or either that you don't care, I hope he gets life, in a correctional facility without any privileges. He gets what he has coming to him. Shame on both of these parents.

Reply(12)
41
Bruce5150
3d ago

When a so called "MINOR" commits a MAJOR crime, such as murder or attempted murder their identity should be disclosed due to the extreme severity of the crime.No more protecting the identity of KILLERS!!!

Reply(1)
33
D Wooden
4d ago

Man it seems like there getting younger everyday. That's going to b on his record 4 the rest of his life .

Reply
20
Related
orangecountytribune.com

Man killed in gang incident

A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was fatally shot in Santa Ana early Saturday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident took place in the area of Warren and Lyon streets. A report of a shooting was made at 2:40 a.m. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Santa Ana man killed during gang-related shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that left one man dead in Santa Ana on Saturday. According to Santa Ana Police Department, the incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near Warren and South Lyon streets. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have indicated that circumstances surrounding the shooting have led them to believe the incident was gang-related, but did not provide further information. They're urging anyone who may know more to contact them at (714) 245-8390.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

4 people shot , hospitalized in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. - At least four people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, and officials are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments. When officials entered...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA.com

A year later, Ontario teen’s killer remains on the loose; family pleads for justice

Friends and family of Jesus Sanchez gathered at a busy Ontario intersection on Sunday, hoping for a tip to help track down the teen’s killer. Last October, the 18-year-old was leaving a crowded Halloween party at a residence in Ontario when gunfire erupted in the street. Sanchez, a bystander, was caught in the crossfire and died, while four others were wounded.
ONTARIO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park

LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Gardena

A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
GARDENA, CA
KTLA

Police identify suspect in murder, fatal carjacking in Inglewood

Police have released the identity of the murder suspect who was arrested Thursday after a pursuit that also left a carjacking victim dead. Joshua Reneau, 31, was still hospitalized Friday afternoon and currently faces a single murder charge. The incident unfolded when officers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s fugitive task force were surveilling Reneau […]
KTLA

Thieves try to blow up ATM in Palmdale

The sound of explosions rang out in Palmdale early Sunday morning after thieves tried to blow their way into an ATM. It happened around 4:05 a.m. at a Bank of America ATM located near the intersection of 50th Street West and West Avenue N. Bomb technicians from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement […]
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot to death near train tracks in Pomona

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Pomona. Police were called to the 100 block of Newman Street at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man dead near the train tracks adjacent to Newman St.He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. "The motive for the shooting is unknown and no suspects have been identified," Pomona Police Department said. Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at (909) 620-2085. 
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Orange County man as LA carjacking victim

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the victim of a carjacking that started in Los Angeles and ended with him being drug to his death into the city of Inglewood. The L.A. County Coroner identified the victim as La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63. Suspect Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
143K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy