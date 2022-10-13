Read full article on original website
10 Effective Ways To Stop Taking Things Personally In Your Life
Do you have a habit of things a tad too personally?. Well, my friend, you’re not alone. I know many people who almost always take things personally even if they have nothing to do with it. And there can be many reasons why this happens, why people take things personally.
What Is Eco-Anxiety? | Ways To Manage Ecological Anxiety
“The environment is getting polluted day by day. Global warming is making this blue planet warmer. Our ecosystem has been destroyed beyond repair. Are you willing to do something about it or exhaust all your ecological resources? “. If you are having such thoughts, you’re conscious of the part we...
Is There A Link Between PTSD and Domestic Violence?
Being in love is an adventurous experience, but when that love turns into something else, something that only hurts but provides no comfort, what then? Even the arms that felt like your safe haven can turn stressful and cause unwanted psychological hurt. I’m talking about how intimate partners or domestic violence can cause post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.
