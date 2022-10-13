Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
News-Medical.net
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
New Insights in How Pancreatic Cysts Progress to Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cysts have gained substantial attention in recent years because they represent one of the only precursors of pancreatic cancer identifiable through radiologic imaging. Although most of these cysts, also known as pancreatic intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs), will remain benign, a subset of these neoplasms will progress to invasive cancer. While the immune system has been thought to play a role in the progression of IPMNs into pancreatic cancer, the specific mechanisms of its role has been unclear.
drugtopics.com
Early Menopause Could Be Linked to Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Diagnoses
New data indicate that a diabetes diagnosis may be associated with earlier onset of menopause. A diagnosis of diabetes, either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, was linked to entering menopause at an earlier age, according to data presented at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) 2022 Annual Meeting. An...
MedicalXpress
New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
nypressnews.com
Pancreatic cancer often being ‘missed’ on scans, according to study
“It also demonstrates that radiologists need more tools and support to ensure that we increase the likelihood of tumours being identified at the earliest possible stage.”. The NHS concurs that pancreatic cancer “might be hard to spot”, but there are still symptoms to be aware of. For instance,...
MedicalXpress
Gut could sound early warning alarm for motor neuron disease
The same proteins thought to contribute to motor neuron disease can be found in the gut many years before any brain symptoms occur, a new study by the University of Aberdeen has found. The study, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh and published in The Journal of Pathology: Clinical...
MedicalXpress
Identifying the underlying causes of ovarian cancer
Two new discoveries led by Cedars-Sinai Cancer investigators help improve the understanding of what drives the development of ovarian cancer and why some women's tumors do not respond to therapy. "Understanding the relationship between molecular profiles and clinical presentation of ovarian cancer not only can help guide the development of...
boldsky.com
What Is Colorectal Cancer? 9 Important Tests Used To Diagnose Colon Cancer
Having a healthy colon is essential for digestion and waste removal in the body. When the colon does not function properly, the body cannot absorb essential nutrients or eliminate waste products. What Is Colorectal Cancer?. Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or the rectum....
technologynetworks.com
Link Identified Between Mitochondria and Pancreatic Cancer
The mitochondria is a key energy-producing component of the human cell that plays an important role in cancer cell metabolism. In a research paper published in PLOS ONE, Dario C. Altieri, M.D., president and chief executive officer, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and the Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor at The Wistar Institute, alongside national and international collaborators, distinguish a specific gene signature indicative of mitochondrial reprogramming in tumors that correlates with poor patient outcome.
A small wireless implant could help kill deadly brain tumors
Researchers at Stanford Medicine developed and tested a wireless device in mice that is small enough to be inserted into a mouse's brain to kill cancerous cells. This, in the long run, could put an end to unpleasant and prolonged cancer treatments that patients with brain tumors have to undergo.
News-Medical.net
Reduced cardiac function identified in severe COVID-19 patients in new study
In a recent study published in the Journal of Critical Care, researchers assessed the cardiac function in patients experiencing severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Cardiovascular changes have been linked to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections in infected patients. A sizable majority of COVID-19-infected patients have elevated troponin levels, which are linked to increased mortality. Additionally, case reports of fulminant myocarditis or cardiogenic shock have been published. Acute cor pulmonale (ACP), pulmonary embolism (PE), and right ventricular dilatation have also been documented.
healio.com
Electrical stimulation alleviates abdominal pain, symptoms in IBS with constipation
Transcutaneous electrical acustimulation improved abdominal pain and constipation symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome compared with a sham procedure, according to a study published in American Journal of Gastroenterology. “In the past few years, transcutaneous electrical acustimulation (TEA), a noninvasive method that replaces needles [with] surface electrodes, has been...
cgtlive.com
Samir Parekh, MD, on Improving Survival in Multiple Myeloma With Sequential T-Cell Redirection Therapies
The director of translational research in myeloma at the Tisch Cancer Institute discussed positive findings, including a 30-month PFS in study participants. “The question to us as both clinicians and researchers was, how can we treat these patients; what will be the best sequential therapy after the bispecific when patients relapse? And this is important because it could inform how we could move them in earlier lines of therapy and what to do with patients that relapse even if they get it in earlier lines of therapy.”
MedicalXpress
Timely surveillance with chest imaging may benefit colorectal cancer patients
Colorectal cancer patients with certain clinical characteristics may benefit from more frequent chest imaging to help identify and target cancer that has spread to the lungs, according to new research presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022. These findings have the potential to improve long-term outcomes of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.
Axoft Launches Brain Implant Technology to Treat Long-Term Neurological Disorders and is Granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Axoft, a neurotechnology company, today launched and announced FDA Breakthrough Device designation for its brain-machine interface (BMI) to better treat neurological disorders. The company secured $8 million in capital to fund pre-clinical studies with the FDA and to scale up prototypes of its neural implants “as soft as the brain.” The seed round investment, led by The Engine, the venture firm spun out of MIT that invests in early-stage Tough Tech companies, included investors: Ab Initio Capital, Decent Capital, Alumni Ventures, Safar Partners, AIBasis, LiquidMetal VC, Taihill Venture, AMINO Capital, Blindspot Ventures and Mintz. The capital will also be used to expand the Axoft team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005192/en/ The Axoft founding team (Photo: Business Wire)
targetedonc.com
ctDNA May Predict ICI Response in NSCLC, Pooled Analysis Results Show
Many studies’ results have suggested that the use of ctDNA for monitoring responses to treatment could be a significant tool for clinical research as well as a predictive biomarker. Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is associated with outcomes in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treated with an immune...
targetedonc.com
Greater Understanding of the Biology of NSCLC Propels Treatment Options Forward
Prior to the 20th Annual Winter Lung Cancer Conference, Mark A. Socinski, MD, spoke with Targeted Therapies in Oncology about expectations for the upcoming meeting and major topics in non–small cell lung cancer. Patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have an ever-expanding group of treatments available for specific...
hcplive.com
AI-Enabled Retinal Vasculometry Provides Alternative Biomarker of Vascular Health
AI-enabled retinal imaging can accurately predict CVD and death, without the need for blood tests or BP measurement, according to the findings. New research indicated that artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled retinal vasculometry is accurate in predicting cardiovascular disease (CVD) and death, without the need for blood tests or blood pressure (BP) medicine.
healio.com
Environmental pollutant exposure linked to higher IBS incidence in California residents
Particulate matter and toxic release exposure correlated with a higher incidence of irritable bowel syndrome among a subset of California residents, according to data published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. “An epidemiological shift in gastrointestinal diseases is underway. The overall incidences of disorders of gut-brain interaction, inflammatory bowel disease and...
