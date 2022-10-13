Read full article on original website
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Geraldine Fowler
On Friday, October 14, Geraline “Jerrye” Fowler, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away. She was ninety-six. Born to James Whit and Pauline Greeson, Jerrye graduated from Murray County High School in 1941. She taught elementary school in 1942 and went on to work at Bell Aircraft in Marietta, Georgia in 1944 as a production management specialist building the B-29 bomber. After the war, she settled in Cobb County in 1947, and worked in a variety of professional and entrepreneurial jobs to include payroll specialist at Fort McPherson and Dobbins Air Force Base, and as management specialist to wholesale and retail carpet businesses. Later she built and ran a successful business for twenty years with her husband, Lewis Fowler, as the owner of “The Dugout,” a well-known and frequented bait and tackle shop in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Newnan Times-Herald
Be like Boyd
A Newnan icon, local personality, great American and friend left us recently. Oh, we lost a good one. He was a man of many talents, wisdom and sharp wit. Some people have that knack of being remarkably unforgettable in the best way. That was David Boyd Sr. Every time. All the time.
Newnan Times-Herald
Busy first day of early voting
Area residents turned out in droves for early voting on Monday. At the Coweta County building, voters were waiting an hour or so to cast their ballot in the morning. Still, they waited for the chance to have their voice heard by local officials. Will Craycraft, who is currently a...
Newnan Times-Herald
Grantville candidates showcase their visions in debates
Many Grantville candidates made it a priority on Wednesday and Thursday evenings to reach out to voters at three debates set up in Newnan and Grantville — noticeably missing were the incumbents, City Council members Jim Sells, Ruby Hines and Mayor Doug Jewell. Council Post 1. On Wednesday, council...
Newnan Times-Herald
City, county leaders reach agreement on local option sales tax
Local taxpayers will not see a property tax increase after Newnan and Coweta County governments successfully negotiated a redistribution of local option sales tax revenue. The city of Newnan, which currently has 31.19 percent of LOST revenues, will see a decrease to 30.28 percent by 2025. Coweta County, which currently receives 61.41 percent of LOST revenues, will see an increase to 62.71 percent by 2025.
Comments / 0