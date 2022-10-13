On Friday, October 14, Geraline “Jerrye” Fowler, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away. She was ninety-six. Born to James Whit and Pauline Greeson, Jerrye graduated from Murray County High School in 1941. She taught elementary school in 1942 and went on to work at Bell Aircraft in Marietta, Georgia in 1944 as a production management specialist building the B-29 bomber. After the war, she settled in Cobb County in 1947, and worked in a variety of professional and entrepreneurial jobs to include payroll specialist at Fort McPherson and Dobbins Air Force Base, and as management specialist to wholesale and retail carpet businesses. Later she built and ran a successful business for twenty years with her husband, Lewis Fowler, as the owner of “The Dugout,” a well-known and frequented bait and tackle shop in Kennesaw, Georgia.

