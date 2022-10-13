Things started innocuously enough: “Hi! Hope you’re well,” my landlord texted on an afternoon in July. “I noticed the ladder is leaning on the fence. Would you put it down? It doesn’t seem smart to have it there.” She ended things with a cheerful “Thanks!” My roommate and I had been in the apartment, a beautiful if awkwardly laid out two-bedroom in a two-family building in Crown Heights, for a little over a month. At $2,800, it was the most we had ever spent, but there was a backyard with a lush garden and a stand-alone kitchen with great light. The landlord, a middle-aged artist, lived above us, but she seemed friendly and easy to chat with when we found the place on the Listings Project.

