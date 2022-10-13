Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
The Charlotte, NC Hunger WalkTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Related
WBTV
Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
WBTV
Chris Tester named interim public works director for City of Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene, Jr. has named Chris Tester interim public works director ahead of current Director W. Craig Powers’ final days with the city. Tester began his career with the City of Salisbury in 2008 as an engineer in Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. In 2013,...
WBTV
Grand opening held recently for new Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway recently hosted the grand opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Midland. Located on Highway 24/27, the Midland Multi-Modal Industrial Park will be developed into a major logistics hub serving both the...
WBTV
The Town of Harrisburg welcomes Zac Gordon as Planning Director
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg welcomes Zac Gordon as the new Planning Director. Gordon served as the Interim Planning Director for over four months before securing the full-time position. Harrisburg’s Town Manager, Rob Donham, shared, “We are very excited to add Zac to our team here in...
WBTV
Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
WBTV
South Piedmont Community College holding small business Entrepreneurship
Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams says she can't be silent. She wants to educate you – no matter who you are – that love is not abuse. Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’s another push by local tribal leaders, community members, students, parents...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Just Broke Ground On City’s First 2 Build-To-Rent Communities
The City of Charlotte just broke ground on our region first ever ‘build-to-rent’ (BTR) communities, a concept that has been gaining traction as home prices continue to climb ever higher. HARMON Ballantyne and HARMON Five Points are being built and managed by a partnership between Crescent Communities and...
WBTV
Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school
Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams says she can't be silent. She wants to educate you – no matter who you are – that love is not abuse. Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot. Updated: 2 hours ago. It’s another push by local tribal leaders, community members, students, parents...
Three ENC counties among top 10 for highest COVID-19 infection rates in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
WBTV
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent sets time for community meet and greet events
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Join us for a Meet & Greet with our new superintendent, Dr. Kelly Withers. Each RSS community is hosting an event for the community, staff and families to get to know Dr. Withers. Click here for more information. Spanish interpreters will be provided at all events.
rhinotimes.com
Proposed City Employee Down Payment Assistance Program Has No Salary Cap
The proposal for the City of Greensboro to offer mortgage and rental assistance to city employees includes almost all city employees. According to the presentation at the Greensboro City Council strategy session on Thursday, Oct. 13 – unlike the city’s current first-time homeowner mortgage assistance program, which has an average median income cap, there would be no income cap on city employees eligible to receive up to $15,000 in mortgage or rental assistance from the city.
A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home
Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
WBTV
Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot
Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams says she can't be silent. She wants to educate you – no matter who you are – that love is not abuse. While restaurants have now reopened to full capacity, another antagonist has emerged to threaten business and keep doors open. South Piedmont Community College...
WBTV
Student loan relief applications now open
St. Jude is holding a Walk/Run this weekend in Charlotte to raise awareness against childhood cancer. Several other problems with our city's buses have been uncovered. Plastic surgeries increased by 54 percent last year. Three Things: Gas prices on the rise in N.C., across the country. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022...
North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
WBTV
2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year a special car show will be held in Rowan County to bring awareness to suicide prevention, and to raise funds for music scholarships. This scholarship fund honors the life, leadership, legacy and the love of music of Camden William Cohick...
WBTV
Carowinds expanding to year-round operations in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Carowinds will not go into hibernation after the holidays. The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Carowinds staff announced Tuesday. The scheduling change introduces additional weekends to the calendar in January, February and early...
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
Community highlights Black culture with massive cookout in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Think Tank put together a massive cookout in West Charlotte on Saturday. The nonprofit says this is the first-ever “Black Family Reunion,” an event to highlight and uplift Black culture in Charlotte and promote healthy well-being. “Seeing our kids dancing, having people...
Gas prices no longer going up: How much did your gallon decline in the Triad?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Well, those rising fuel prices? That trend ended after a week, as you may have noticed. GasBuddy reported Monday that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped 3.3 cents in the past week in Greensboro, hitting $3.45 per gallon. The national average fell even more, by 5.4 […]
Comments / 0