Kannapolis, NC

WBTV

Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Chris Tester named interim public works director for City of Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene, Jr. has named Chris Tester interim public works director ahead of current Director W. Craig Powers’ final days with the city. Tester began his career with the City of Salisbury in 2008 as an engineer in Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. In 2013,...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

The Town of Harrisburg welcomes Zac Gordon as Planning Director

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg welcomes Zac Gordon as the new Planning Director. Gordon served as the Interim Planning Director for over four months before securing the full-time position. Harrisburg’s Town Manager, Rob Donham, shared, “We are very excited to add Zac to our team here in...
HARRISBURG, NC
WBTV

Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
SPENCER, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Just Broke Ground On City’s First 2 Build-To-Rent Communities

The City of Charlotte just broke ground on our region first ever ‘build-to-rent’ (BTR) communities, a concept that has been gaining traction as home prices continue to climb ever higher. HARMON Ballantyne and HARMON Five Points are being built and managed by a partnership between Crescent Communities and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Proposed City Employee Down Payment Assistance Program Has No Salary Cap

The proposal for the City of Greensboro to offer mortgage and rental assistance to city employees includes almost all city employees. According to the presentation at the Greensboro City Council strategy session on Thursday, Oct. 13 – unlike the city’s current first-time homeowner mortgage assistance program, which has an average median income cap, there would be no income cap on city employees eligible to receive up to $15,000 in mortgage or rental assistance from the city.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFAE

A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home

Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot

Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams says she can't be silent. She wants to educate you – no matter who you are – that love is not abuse. While restaurants have now reopened to full capacity, another antagonist has emerged to threaten business and keep doors open. South Piedmont Community College...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Student loan relief applications now open

St. Jude is holding a Walk/Run this weekend in Charlotte to raise awareness against childhood cancer. Several other problems with our city's buses have been uncovered. Plastic surgeries increased by 54 percent last year. Three Things: Gas prices on the rise in N.C., across the country. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Carowinds expanding to year-round operations in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Carowinds will not go into hibernation after the holidays. The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Carowinds staff announced Tuesday. The scheduling change introduces additional weekends to the calendar in January, February and early...
CHARLOTTE, NC

