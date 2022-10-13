Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nebraska football midseason grades: How the Huskers stack up across the board
Tis the season for midterm evaluations. We’ve reached the approximate midway point of the college football season. It’s time to take a glance at how things are going in Lincoln. Has it really been less than a month since Scott Frost was fired? Seems like ages ago. Interim...
Jeff Brohm updates status of King Doerue, Devin Mockobee following Week 7
Jeff Brohm got another win in Week 7 against Nebraska. Purdue won a game that had a lot of offense 43-37. Devin Mockobee has been on fire ever since the upset win over Minnesota. Mockobee had another great performance on Saturday with 178 yards rushing and 1 touchdown. King Doerue...
Trey Palmer earns Reese's Senior Bowl recognition for record-breaking performance
Trey Palmer went off against Purdue even though Nebraska lost 43-37. His play is starting to get recognition from around the country, especially with the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Palmer had an incredible showing against the Boilermakers. He had 237 yards receiving and 60 yards rushing with 2 total touchdowns....
Purdue football: Devin Mockobee changes the way the Boilermakers play
Jeff Brohm wants to throw, throw and throw some more. Ideally in his offensive system, he likes to generate big plays in the passing game that can put points on the scoreboard as quickly and frequently as possible. And that’s often why he’s treated the running game like it’s a second-rate option. But what happens if he finds a running back who can not only churn out critical yards in short-yardage situations, but is occasionally capable of hitting a home run as well?
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West winner following Week 7
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the race in the B1G West. Coming out of Week 7, two teams have separated themselves from the pack a little bit. Those two teams are Purdue and Illinois, two teams that won over the weekend. Both teams also have identical 3-1 conference records and have yet to face one another.
Jeff Brohm details impact of adding RB Devin Mockobee as a walk-on
Jeff Brohm is very glad that Devin Mockobee chose to walk-on to Purdue. He has given life to the running game ever since he has started to get more snaps. Brohm talked about how Mockobee got to Purdue as a recruit. Mockobee wanted to be at Purdue and competed in a way that stood out.
Trey Palmer snubbed? Huskers react to star WRs absence from weekly B1G awards
Trey Palmer’s name was not seen on the Players of the Week awards for Week 7. This was even after he had a 237 yards receiving performance against Purdue. Palmer also had a 60 yard rushing touchdown as well, which gave him more total yards than Illinois RB Chase Brown, who had 233 total yards.
Nebraska will be without key defender for matchup with Purdue
Nebraska will be without their leading tackler Luke Reimer when the Huskers take on Purdue in Week 7. Reimer, who leads the team with 49 tackles, will miss the game with a reported upper-body injury. The star linebacker will be a big loss for the pivotal conference matchup. Nebraska and Purdue are both 2-1 in B1G play this season.
Trey Palmer sets single-game Nebraska record with massive game vs. Purdue
Trey Palmer is having a career game against Purdue. The junior receiver broke the Nebraska single-game receiving record on a 64-yard play, to bring his total to 237 for the day. Palmer also has 60 rushing yards and 2 TDs on the day. The previous record was set by JD...
Charlie Jones becomes first player in over 20 years for Purdue to accomplish home touchdown pace
Charlie Jones continues to be a human cheat code for Purdue and its passing game. In Week 7, Jones became the first player for Purdue to account for 4 consecutive home games since Vinny Sutherland in 2000. In Purdue’s 43-37 win over Nebraska, Jones caught 12 receptions for 132 yards...
Jeff Brohm praises Purdue for 4th straight win: 'They've got guts'
Jeff Brohm has nothing but appreciation for his Purdue Boilermakers after their fourth consecutive win. In Week 7, Purdue held off Nebraska for a 43-37 win at home despite several comeback attempts from the Cornhuskers. After Nebraska scored in 3-plays to get within one possession, the offense of Purdue grinded...
Mickey Joseph reveals postgame message to Nebraska following hard-fought loss to Purdue
Mickey Joseph and the Huskers couldn’t come up with a stop when they needed it, falling to Purdue 43-37 in a high-scoring affair Saturday night. However, Joseph did not sound disappointed with his team after the game. During his postgame press conference, Joseph said his message to the team...
Purdue marching band produces incredible halftime show honoring farmers during visit from Nebraska
Purdue’s “All-American” Marching Band produced a brilliant halftime show in Week 7. With Nebraska in West Lafayette for a key B1G West battle, the Boilermaker marching band dialed up a halftime show honoring farmers. Teaming up with Land O’Lakes, Purdue’s band spelled out “FARMERS” on the field....
Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat
Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
