West Lafayette, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Purdue football: Devin Mockobee changes the way the Boilermakers play

Jeff Brohm wants to throw, throw and throw some more. Ideally in his offensive system, he likes to generate big plays in the passing game that can put points on the scoreboard as quickly and frequently as possible. And that’s often why he’s treated the running game like it’s a second-rate option. But what happens if he finds a running back who can not only churn out critical yards in short-yardage situations, but is occasionally capable of hitting a home run as well?
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West winner following Week 7

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the race in the B1G West. Coming out of Week 7, two teams have separated themselves from the pack a little bit. Those two teams are Purdue and Illinois, two teams that won over the weekend. Both teams also have identical 3-1 conference records and have yet to face one another.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm details impact of adding RB Devin Mockobee as a walk-on

Jeff Brohm is very glad that Devin Mockobee chose to walk-on to Purdue. He has given life to the running game ever since he has started to get more snaps. Brohm talked about how Mockobee got to Purdue as a recruit. Mockobee wanted to be at Purdue and competed in a way that stood out.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska will be without key defender for matchup with Purdue

Nebraska will be without their leading tackler Luke Reimer when the Huskers take on Purdue in Week 7. Reimer, who leads the team with 49 tackles, will miss the game with a reported upper-body injury. The star linebacker will be a big loss for the pivotal conference matchup. Nebraska and Purdue are both 2-1 in B1G play this season.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm praises Purdue for 4th straight win: 'They've got guts'

Jeff Brohm has nothing but appreciation for his Purdue Boilermakers after their fourth consecutive win. In Week 7, Purdue held off Nebraska for a 43-37 win at home despite several comeback attempts from the Cornhuskers. After Nebraska scored in 3-plays to get within one possession, the offense of Purdue grinded...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat

Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
LINCOLN, NE

