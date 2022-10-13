Read full article on original website
247Sports
Saturday's transactions could foretell promising news for Packers' Rashan Gary
Saturday's transactions could symbolize good news for Rashan Gary, who popped up on the Packers' practice report this week with a toe injury. Sans Gary, the Packers would go into Sunday's game against the Jets with only Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare and Jonathan Garvin at outside linebacker. Rather than elevating either one of Kobe Jones or Jonathan Garvin from the practice squad, the Packers stood pat with the players already at their disposal. That may very well include Gary, who didn't practice on Thursday but worked in a limited capacity on Friday to end the week.
The Pressure Is Mounting Around Kevin Stefanski
Let's start with the obvious from my end: Kevin Stefanski is not getting fired this year and he shouldn't be. But do not get it twisted, the Browns are in a dangerous place. Coming off three losses by a combined six points, they needed a bounce-back performance against the Patriots on Sunday. Instead, they filled the box score with mistake after mistake and looked like a team lost in a simple game plan from the opposition on both sides of the ball en route to a 38-15 loss in front of their home fans.
Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett Sound Off Following MNF Loss to Chargers
Hear from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett following Broncos 19-16 loss against the Chargers on MNF.
Injury Ends Ray Vohasek's Season, UNC Career
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina starting defensive tackle Raymond Vohasek's college career is over. He'll be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 season due to an upper body injury, head coach Mack Brown announced on Tuesday. "Very disappointed for Ray, he’s one of our best players and a...
Kansas State in the NFL 2022: Week 6
Here is a look at how former Kansas State players are performed in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. At the final round of cuts, 13 Wildcats made NFL teams on either the active roster or the practice squad. Timmy Horne, Elijah Lee, Tyler Lockett, Cornelius Lucas III, AJ Parker, Byron Pringle, D.J. Reed, Dalton Risner, Kiondre Thomas, Skylar Thompson, Cody Whitehair, Jordan Willis and Russ Yeast.
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
247Sports
Alabama coaching staff, Bill O'Brien questioned after loss at Tennessee
Alabama's coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, received questions throughout Saturday's upset loss at Tennessee. It was the first time in more than 100 years an opposing team hung 52 points on the Crimson Tide. Alabama appeared set up for the game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left, but Will Reichard's 50-yard field goal try sailed wide right, giving the Vols enough time over two plays to move 45 yards into range to try their own.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8
Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after loss at TCU
FORT WORTH, Tex. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy had a clear answer to what the deciding factor was in the Cowboys' 43-40 double-overtime loss at TCU on Saturday. Simply put, the Horned Frogs rushed the ball effectively and the Pokes didn't. TCU averaged 5.2 yards per carry, while Oklahoma State had just 3.4 per attempt. The Horned Frogs out-gained the Cowboys by 100 yards in the second half and overtime periods. Gundy also credited the coaching and schemes TCU had in the second half that allowed the Horned Frogs to rally from a two-touchdown deficit in the final quarter.
Nick Saban weighs in on Vols hit on Bryce Young that wasn't targeting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – During Saturday’s Alabama-Tennessee game in Knoxville, fans tuning in to watch the rivalry game were again faced with the age-old question: what is targeting?. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young appeared to take a shot to the head from Vols defensive lineman Omari Thomas and was...
247Sports
Jordan Addison injury: Lincoln Riley offers postgame injury update on USC star WR, LB Eric Gentry
Not only did the USC Trojans drop their first game of the season, but the team lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to injuries. Addison exited with a leg injury in the third quarter and Gentry also left with a leg injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley did not immediately have an update postgame, but noted the bye week coming up was “fortunate.”
Deion Sanders will 'entertain' Power Five offers, details Jackson State situation
Deion Sanders will entertain Power Five job offers this season, should the right opportunity present itself, the Jackson State coach said in a recent sit-down interview with 60 minutes. Sanders is 20-5 over three seasons with the Tigers at his first coaching job and has been labeled a "name to watch" at Georgia Tech and potentially Auburn, should the SEC job open this season.
Everything Penn State coach James Franklin said after blowout loss at Michigan
Penn State dropped to 5-1 Saturday following its bye week with a beatdown defeat at fellow top-10 Big Ten competitor Michigan. The No. 5 Wolverines scored the first 13 points, then the final 25 to bury the No. 10 Nittany Lions, 41-17, in Ann Arbor. For a second straight season,...
Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 6 action
Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Seven former Alabama players scored touchdowns during Week 6 in quarterback Jalen Hurts (Eagles), running backs Kenyan Drake (Ravens), Najee Harris (Steelers) and Brian Robinson...
Aggies in the NFL stats: Miller, Garrett lead the way in Week 6
It was another busy weekend in the NFL. Four teams had very early byes but the rest were in action. There is still one undefeated cub and several others that are jockeying for position. Over the weekend, there were a bunch of former Texas A&M players in action. Both Von...
Vols in the NFL: Tracking former Tennessee stars in Week 6
The 2022 NFL season is underway and several former Tennessee players were in action and having productive performances during Week 6. Alvin Kamara had a second strong game in a row, Joshua Palmer was busy on Monday Night Football and Darrell Taylor got his second sack of the season. Rookie Theo Jackson was on the move after he was signed by another team last week.
5 Questions for Virginia Tech’s Offense in 5 Final Games
Virginia Tech is essentially at the halfway point of the year. Yes, they’re technically one game past it at seven games played with five to go, but the bye week is placed close enough this season to be a de facto midway point. Tech is taking this open week...
NFL 'Noles Week 6 Results: Dustin Hopkins with the game-winning kick on MNF
NFL Week 6 action is in the books. Here is a rundown of how former Florida State standouts performed:. Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers 19, Denver Broncos 16 - F/OT. Chargers: Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. started. He had a tackle and a pass defended. Safety Derwin James started. He led the Chargers with 10 tackles, including six solo tackles. He also had a sack of 11 yards, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry. Kicker Dustin Hopkins was 4-of-4 on field goal attempts, hitting from 31, 35, 37, and 39 yards out. His 39-yard kick came in overtime and gave the Chargers the victory. He also made his lone extra-point attempt. Hopkins did it all despite a hamstring issue that had him questionable to return just before the half.
Everything Mike Elko said previewing Duke-Miami
"Recapping Saturday's game, it was a great college football game and was a great atmosphere. A tremendous rivalry game. Credit to North Carolina for the way they played. I thought both teams made a ton of plays, and it was back-and-forth all night. Unfortunately for us they made one more play than we did and were able to get the win. Offensively we played the game the way we wanted to. We knew we had to be efficient and play the clock a little bit. We were going to be a bit more aggressive about how we called the game but try to take as much time between plays as we could to try to limit the number of possessions and I thought we did that really well. Obviously, we had a lull in the third quarter. We had a drive to start the third quarter that got derailed by a penalty. The second drive got derailed by a tackle for loss, so we were put behind the chains, and the fourth-and-one stop was critical. I thought we responded really well. The way we played offensively in the fourth quarter gave us a chance to win it.
Chris Rodriguez is king of YAC Attack
Chris Rodriguez’s game can be summed up in one catchphrase: YAC Attack. Yards After Contact is one of the least publicized, but valuable assets for any successful running back. It is, in fact, what can separate the great college players from those capable of succeeding in the NFL. “It’s...
