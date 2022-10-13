ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Saturday's transactions could foretell promising news for Packers' Rashan Gary

Saturday's transactions could symbolize good news for Rashan Gary, who popped up on the Packers' practice report this week with a toe injury. Sans Gary, the Packers would go into Sunday's game against the Jets with only Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare and Jonathan Garvin at outside linebacker. Rather than elevating either one of Kobe Jones or Jonathan Garvin from the practice squad, the Packers stood pat with the players already at their disposal. That may very well include Gary, who didn't practice on Thursday but worked in a limited capacity on Friday to end the week.
247Sports

The Pressure Is Mounting Around Kevin Stefanski

Let's start with the obvious from my end: Kevin Stefanski is not getting fired this year and he shouldn't be. But do not get it twisted, the Browns are in a dangerous place. Coming off three losses by a combined six points, they needed a bounce-back performance against the Patriots on Sunday. Instead, they filled the box score with mistake after mistake and looked like a team lost in a simple game plan from the opposition on both sides of the ball en route to a 38-15 loss in front of their home fans.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Injury Ends Ray Vohasek's Season, UNC Career

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina starting defensive tackle Raymond Vohasek's college career is over. He'll be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 season due to an upper body injury, head coach Mack Brown announced on Tuesday. "Very disappointed for Ray, he’s one of our best players and a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Kansas State in the NFL 2022: Week 6

Here is a look at how former Kansas State players are performed in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. At the final round of cuts, 13 Wildcats made NFL teams on either the active roster or the practice squad. Timmy Horne, Elijah Lee, Tyler Lockett, Cornelius Lucas III, AJ Parker, Byron Pringle, D.J. Reed, Dalton Risner, Kiondre Thomas, Skylar Thompson, Cody Whitehair, Jordan Willis and Russ Yeast.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Alabama coaching staff, Bill O'Brien questioned after loss at Tennessee

Alabama's coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, received questions throughout Saturday's upset loss at Tennessee. It was the first time in more than 100 years an opposing team hung 52 points on the Crimson Tide. Alabama appeared set up for the game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left, but Will Reichard's 50-yard field goal try sailed wide right, giving the Vols enough time over two plays to move 45 yards into range to try their own.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8

Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after loss at TCU

FORT WORTH, Tex. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy had a clear answer to what the deciding factor was in the Cowboys' 43-40 double-overtime loss at TCU on Saturday. Simply put, the Horned Frogs rushed the ball effectively and the Pokes didn't. TCU averaged 5.2 yards per carry, while Oklahoma State had just 3.4 per attempt. The Horned Frogs out-gained the Cowboys by 100 yards in the second half and overtime periods. Gundy also credited the coaching and schemes TCU had in the second half that allowed the Horned Frogs to rally from a two-touchdown deficit in the final quarter.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Jordan Addison injury: Lincoln Riley offers postgame injury update on USC star WR, LB Eric Gentry

Not only did the USC Trojans drop their first game of the season, but the team lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to injuries. Addison exited with a leg injury in the third quarter and Gentry also left with a leg injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley did not immediately have an update postgame, but noted the bye week coming up was “fortunate.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 6 action

Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Seven former Alabama players scored touchdowns during Week 6 in quarterback Jalen Hurts (Eagles), running backs Kenyan Drake (Ravens), Najee Harris (Steelers) and Brian Robinson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Vols in the NFL: Tracking former Tennessee stars in Week 6

The 2022 NFL season is underway and several former Tennessee players were in action and having productive performances during Week 6. Alvin Kamara had a second strong game in a row, Joshua Palmer was busy on Monday Night Football and Darrell Taylor got his second sack of the season. Rookie Theo Jackson was on the move after he was signed by another team last week.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

NFL 'Noles Week 6 Results: Dustin Hopkins with the game-winning kick on MNF

NFL Week 6 action is in the books. Here is a rundown of how former Florida State standouts performed:. Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers 19, Denver Broncos 16 - F/OT. Chargers: Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. started. He had a tackle and a pass defended. Safety Derwin James started. He led the Chargers with 10 tackles, including six solo tackles. He also had a sack of 11 yards, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry. Kicker Dustin Hopkins was 4-of-4 on field goal attempts, hitting from 31, 35, 37, and 39 yards out. His 39-yard kick came in overtime and gave the Chargers the victory. He also made his lone extra-point attempt. Hopkins did it all despite a hamstring issue that had him questionable to return just before the half.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Everything Mike Elko said previewing Duke-Miami

"Recapping Saturday's game, it was a great college football game and was a great atmosphere. A tremendous rivalry game. Credit to North Carolina for the way they played. I thought both teams made a ton of plays, and it was back-and-forth all night. Unfortunately for us they made one more play than we did and were able to get the win. Offensively we played the game the way we wanted to. We knew we had to be efficient and play the clock a little bit. We were going to be a bit more aggressive about how we called the game but try to take as much time between plays as we could to try to limit the number of possessions and I thought we did that really well. Obviously, we had a lull in the third quarter. We had a drive to start the third quarter that got derailed by a penalty. The second drive got derailed by a tackle for loss, so we were put behind the chains, and the fourth-and-one stop was critical. I thought we responded really well. The way we played offensively in the fourth quarter gave us a chance to win it.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Chris Rodriguez is king of YAC Attack

Chris Rodriguez’s game can be summed up in one catchphrase: YAC Attack. Yards After Contact is one of the least publicized, but valuable assets for any successful running back. It is, in fact, what can separate the great college players from those capable of succeeding in the NFL. “It’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
