"Recapping Saturday's game, it was a great college football game and was a great atmosphere. A tremendous rivalry game. Credit to North Carolina for the way they played. I thought both teams made a ton of plays, and it was back-and-forth all night. Unfortunately for us they made one more play than we did and were able to get the win. Offensively we played the game the way we wanted to. We knew we had to be efficient and play the clock a little bit. We were going to be a bit more aggressive about how we called the game but try to take as much time between plays as we could to try to limit the number of possessions and I thought we did that really well. Obviously, we had a lull in the third quarter. We had a drive to start the third quarter that got derailed by a penalty. The second drive got derailed by a tackle for loss, so we were put behind the chains, and the fourth-and-one stop was critical. I thought we responded really well. The way we played offensively in the fourth quarter gave us a chance to win it.

